Forget Goose and Maverick. Let’s hear it for the girls.

On the Hebrew anniversary of October 7, the festival of Simchat Torah, and a Shabbat evening, the Israeli Air Force initiated a series of precision retaliatory strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran, and four of the F-16 fighter pilots were women.

Imagine Khameini’s face. Not only did our fighter jets fly into the Iranian air space, obliterating key missile and drone sites, and exposing just how vulnerable the enemy is… Women (without their hair covered) took part in the process.

Women uncovered. Women unveiled. Women on a mission.

Our women. The lionesses of Judah.

See, in Israel there is no job a woman can’t do. Whereas in Iran, women are murdered for not wearing their hijabs correctly. Last night, while I texted with both my Israeli and my Iranian friends. We all sat in solidarity together. We all understood clearly what the IDF was seeking to do: free the world from evil. This is the true meaning of Women Life Freedom - Zan Zendegi Azadi. For every woman who has been brutally murdered by the Iranian morality police, the IDF will avenge their blood. For every year of regime that the mullahs have inflicted upon their own people, the IDF will seek to give clear passage to the people of Iran to rise up once and for all.

When the IDF strickes Iran, as it did last night, there is not a single human casualty. The Jerusalem Post called it a “historic humiliation”.

“As dawn broke over Tehran on Saturday, it wasn’t the usual hum of a busy city greeting the morning. Instead, the reverberations of precision strikes echoed across Iran’s strategic landscape. You could almost picture the startled faces behind closed doors in Iran’s power centers, scrambling to understand how Israel managed to pull off an operation so audacious, so brazen, and, yet, so meticulously calculated. For more than three hours, Israel struck with unprecedented precision, unmasking a simple truth: Tehran, for all its bluster, isn’t untouchable.”

Friday night’s strike was a warning to the regime. You can hit us, but we can reach you, and we know exactly where it hurts you the most.

The Islamic Republic of Iran started this war on October 7 2023, and we will finish it.

It’s not that I don’t care any more about the responses from those around us. I completely reject directives about how we should and should not feel about the exemplary way in which we’re ripping the intolerable regimes of the Islamic world a new one. The people in our midst who insist they have the moral high ground have become the willing assailants of the morality police themselves. Like a Western Diet version of the a regime they wouldn’t last an hour in.

Tell me, Diet morality police. Which one looks like David to you, and which Goliath?

To be anything less than proud of Israel and its army today is to be lost. The commitment to seeing the worst in every single thing that Israel does is a virus of the mind. There are so many Americans that became so obsessed with healing the world for others, they forgot about themselves. Not only that, they forgot that the Jewish world is a leader in this service, not a follower. Let me tell you, I grew up in an Orthodox community in Scotland. I never heard the phrase “tikkun olam” - heal the world - until I came to America. Tikkun olam? How do we heal the world when the world wants to eradicate us?

Tikkun olam? I am not a Hare Krishna. I am a Jew. We heal the world by force of might. By grit. By women in flight suits taking out Iranian bomb facilities.

It’s about time that every other Jew realized the same thing so we can stop being our own worst enemies. Don’t you get it yet? It doesn’t matter how much you express hatred for your own people, the Jewish nation and its government, you’re still Jewish. You are not privileged, you are Jewish. What a gift. Take the win.

As I documented earlier this week, in a post that was difficult for me to write, women are being failed by their own movements the most. The entire liberal community is eating itself. In Israel, however, we see true liberalism. In our culture, real liberal values are upheld. To quote Gisele Pelicot once more: It is NOT for us to have shame. It’s for them. The smartest people know that to stand with Israel is to stand for peace.

Still not convinced? Let me quote the brilliant Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad:

“When Israeli strikes happened, how many Iranian civilians were killed? None. But when the Islamic Republic turns its weapons on its own people: November 2019: The regime massacred over 1,500 peaceful protesters. January 2020: Iranian forces shot down a civilian plane, killing all 176 passengers on board. 2022: Over 700 unarmed individuals, including teenagers, were murdered amid protests following Mahsa Amini’s killing by the morality police. 2024: The regime executed 853 individuals, many simply for standing up against oppression. It breaks my heart to see that in the West, we Iranian activists are fighting a war that the regime wages against us, yet the silence is deafening. If the Islamic regime can kill our people without consequence, are you really okay with it? We are not just victims; we are voices calling for justice. Women like me are killed for showing our hair. We go to jail for simply singing, dancing, or expressing our opinions against this clerical regime. This is a real war against women. Speak up for #WomanLifeFreedom”

This morning I wore my Farsi hat to the gym. It says “Women. Life. Freedom” on it. A barista at my coffee shop, a Mexican man, asked me what my hat was about, and I told him it was a sign of my support for the uprising of the people of Iran against the monsters who have murdered innocents expressing their desire for simple liberties for decades, since 1979. I told him that as a Jew and a supporter of the state of Israel, I hope that we as a people can help to liberate our friends in Iran, who don’t enjoy the same freedoms we do in Israel and here in America. He hung onto my every word. He thanked me for teaching him something new today. He left smiling.

Don’t be afraid to use your voice, however it looks like for you.

Before I went out for Shabbat last night, I put on my own flightsuit (sadly it’s not an official IDF one) to tell my followers how easy it is for me to be a Zionist. I did not yet know that four of my sisters were in the air as part of this successful mission. That makes it even easier. At this point, how could you not be a Zionist?

The same people who are perpetually hysterical over the prospect of WWWIII were going gaga over Beyonce and Kamala Harris dancing together last night, while the IDF were beginning its campaign to eradicate the Islamic Regime; one of the biggest active threats to our democracy in the world. The news was nowhere. So I urge you: pay attention. We need serious thinkers, and serious leaders. And whoever it is that you vote for – blue, red, green, orange, or indigo – demand better. Because this is not good enough. And don’t get me started on the Donald Trump as Adolf Hitler nonsense. The incessant Holocaust inversion is a disgrace. Whoever wins this election, there is a lot of work to do. The time for passively expecting someone else to do the work, or to be quietly hopeful that “deep down” the leaders of the West are our friends is beyond over. It’s been over since yesterday.

This weekend, the process of the left eating its own tail continues. As a former journalist in the mainstream media I say good. Let them eat themselves. To protest certain titles’ refusal to endorse a Presidential candidate, readers of, eg, LA Times and Washington Post are suspending their subscriptions, and journalists are walking out. Great. Let them burn it all down. Freedom of press is not the freedom to back media entities into walls over differences in political opinions. There’s a lot of talk about wannabe fascists in this moment, but not a lot of looking in the mirror.

Due to the sensitivity of this current time in America, Israel did not go as far as she could have last night in Iran. But she definitely delievered a sucker punch.

In separate and more local news, the mentally challenged person who attacked a Greek restaurant by tearing down its bunting last week in opposition to Zionism and genocide has been arrested. Identified as Only Fans creator Amber Matthews, 23, the woman has been arrested in New Jersey for bias and intimidation.

Feta late than never.