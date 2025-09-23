Before we get to the year we are closing out, I have to report the latest just in. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to the air! To his own show! ABC have reversed their decision. Wow would you look at that? Commiserations to everyone who got excited that they were victims of their own fantasy Third Reich. Afraid not. You’ll have to resurrect Mussolini and vote him in for that. Never before now have I seen so much confirmation bias from never-Trumper media guzzlers desperate to prove that it’s happening - and by it, they mean the Holocaust, and they’re not talking about the 48 hostages remaining in Gaza. Oy.

I realized why Kimmel is the hero now. All the opposition have is the same old jokes about Trump. They’ve done all they can to dehumanize him. It’s lost the election. It’s continuing to lose. It’s the only plan of attack. Bullying the President and then calling the President the bully. The jokes are tired. They’re not selling any more for the networks. Hollywood is losing its influence and its grip. Who is the narcissist so desperate to control the narrative here?

So let me just say this to our Jews in Hollywood. The managers. The publicists. The agents. The bookers. The comedians. The writers. Etc. Find your ruach. That’s your inner being. I bid you all a pensive Rosh Hashanah, and I would like to give you something to chew over as we venture towards Yom Kippur. How dare you finally choose to speak out about a late night show host being suspended, opining about free speech, after spending the last 700+ days remaining completely silent as your talent, your products and your projects have waltzed down red carpets, signed petitions, jeopardized press campaigns and co-opted their acceptance speeches to promote Jew hatred, Islamism and Jihad. You haven't so much as worn a yellow pin for the hostages yourselves. You haven't said a word about Hamas, or the hostages. You haven't posted a thing about October 7.

How dare you use this moment to perform for your perceived security in your job by jumping on a ridiculous bandwagon that Trump is a fascist dictator, when he is the same President who has set up a commission to watchdog antisemitism in this country, who has made it his mission to expel every pro terror puppet on a US college campus, who is motioning to finally ban the Muslim Brotherhood, and who has been critical in securing the release of Jewish and Israeli hostages in both Gaza and Iraq since the moment he stepped into office. You want to talk about fascism? Start with who is preventing fascism from spreading Westward. Where has your voice been while we have been doing the work of making this world a safer place for you as Jewish people with rights. It’s cringe. I am cringing. You’re gonna cancel your Hulu subscription but you still pay for the New York Times?

Do you know how badass the Jews who don’t capitulate are? You don’t look badass. You look like you’re begging for the crumbs of a bacon sandwich.

Kimmel can go back to making his not-funny jokes on his show that everyone who was outraged will continue never to watch. I don't really care that comedians are sweating about making the same lame gag about the relationship our President has with self-tanner. Do you know how little free speech you would have if this country was ruled by the people in government who support Hamas?

Anyway onto the real world.

While you’re all reeling about authoritarianism in America, I’d just like to update you that over in the UK and Australia and Canada (and now France, who are fashionably late), the leadership have recognized a state of Palestine, rewarding terrorism and Jihadists with sovereignty. Where, we don’t know. Because borders and people are undefined. That didn’t matter to these leaders who prize terrorism over common sense. It is so not serious, and a stain on the histories of these Western nations, reverse-winding them at speed to days of true colonialism. But worse. This time there is no personal gain and a guarantee of this returning with a blast upon their own shores pretty soon. Pay for slay is now state sanctioned by these former bastions of Western progress. In the 1940s, Great Britain defeated Nazism. In the 2020s, Great Britain surrendered to it.

Keir, Sir, do you know what we Jews did this year? We took out our enemies. You can tell yourself the Western Wall is in Palestine now, if it makes you feel better, but what we did was blow the nuts off every member of Hezbollah with a pager and then proceeded into Lebanon. We got Sinwar in Rafah in his armchair. We’ve been taking out every Jihad leadership command chain one after the other, so methodically they now have five guys named Mo running Hamas. We flew female pilots out to obliterate Iran’s air defense systems. There remains 48 hostages in Gaza, and yet we have to take stock of every hostage we have returned home, including Avera Mengistu who had been held in Gaza for almost a decade. Don’t fuck with our Western Wall.

Starmer is very emblematic of his loser peers in human rights law, please don't forget. He is emblematic of the same non-entities who preach these highfalutin ideas about intersectionality and climate change and gender equality etc but when you peel back the slogans, there is nothing for them to hang their delulu elitist nonsense on. Palestinian statehood? Where? Run by who? For which people? With which borders? It doesn't matter. It sounds good. It makes us look good. Oh look at us, the best people ever. It’s like when they say “transwomen are women” and then have to quickly get the whiteout marker to erase the casework around women in prisons being attacked by “women” with penises. Galileo is thankful to be dead.

There he is. Hamas’s little bitch. His address did remind of the hostage videos. The look in his eyes, however, was not one of hunger. But of treachery. He looked like a teenage boy appeasing the class bully and unsure as whether or not he’d pissed his pants while doing so. He had a look in his eyes of being desperate to check his trousers the second the broadcast was done. You don’t gain power by violence. It’s reprehensible and unforgivable for these leaders to signal to Hamas that they can. But hey, these are the morally bankrupt humanitarians of today.

This weekend in America, there was another shooting outside a country club, and the shooter screamed Free Palestine before he fired. This move to recognize a state of Palestine does not Free Palestine. No, they have not just somehow come up with the magic solution that neither Israelis nor American diplomats haven’t been able to achieve in 80 years. "Free Palestine" is not about Palestinians or civilians in Gaza. "Free Palestine" is a call to violence. That's why the Palestinian leadership have never once accepted any offer of land by which to name a state. "Free Palestine" will never exist other than in the bullets and knives and bombs that carry its message. This move to recognize a state is but a self-congratulatory hallucination, paid for by Qatar.

Who did they gift the State of Palestine to? Khalil Al-Hayya? Khaled Mashal? Zaher Jabarin? Muhammad Ishmael Darwish? Or perhaps President Macron himself will be the King of Palestine?

How about Paloma Faith and her pals? Mind you, the wardrobe will need toned down slighty…

Let’s briefly turn our attention to the UN, aka Useless Nitwits. The UN Security Council has deliberately scheduled an important briefing regarding the war in Gaza for Tuesday, as in tomorrow, as in the first day of Rosh Hashanah. The UN General Assembly will meet without Jews and Israelis. It’s like agreeing to a boxing match on the one day that the defending champion can’t show up, and going home with the medal. Could they be more pathetic?

So speaking of this fake virtuous messaging - and of cancel culture - it was revealed this morning that Palestine fetishist Dua Lipa fired her Jewish agent – David Levy – over his signature on a letter to Glastonbury urging them to remove Kneecap from the lineup. Not because they support Palestinians but because they support the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah.

What can we learn from this story? For me the primary lesson is that if you are a Jew of principles, it’s no use deluding yourself that you can work quietly behind the scenes to change the Jew hatred in the entertainment industry. How a Jew could have remained on the team of an artist who has been so blatantly antisemitic for years, thinking they would be impervious to firing if they signed a letter to a festival that previously hosted their artist as the headliner the year before is rather naive. And now the example Dua Lipa has set under the guise of humanitarianism will be used by similar Jew-hating artists who want an excuse to fire or drop or unfollow the Jewish people on their teams and in their circles, while they too perform and pretend that it’s about a righteous stance that they are taking for Palestine.

Sample Dua Lipa lyric: “If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy and I can take you for a ride.” Maybe she knows where the State of Palestine is.

David Levy, I am sorry this happened to you. I have made the mistake of assuming they wouldn’t do it to me but every single one of them did, even the ones I had a personal history with. And I am glad they did, because now I can stop explaining myself to them. I can stop defending myself to them as they force me to turn out my empty pockets. I can stop believing and deluding myself that they were really good deep down and would understand. I can stop wondering why they insisted so much that they love Jews! Instead I can stand tall, alone, a Jew who won’t compromise.

Except I’m not alone. I’m with all of you.

Shana Tova everyone. This has been a year. And what I'm taking with me into the next one is that roots run deep, and so does loyalty – to myself, to my people, and to the age-old truth. Here’s to rebuilding as Am Yisrael, one bold and honest step at a time.