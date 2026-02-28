Israel has just struck IRGC targets in Iran. Sirens are sounding throughout Israel in preparation for a retaliative strike just after 8am on Shabbat morning. Israelis are headed to shelter in place. This means either Trump and Netanyahu decided Israel should strike first, or Iran was on the precipice of attacking.

Tehran this morning:

We were told help was on its way. I had faith those words rang true. Let this be the beginning of a military campaign that will finally eradicate the Islamic regime of Iran.

Earlier this evening, I decided to share my Shabbat candle-lighting in public, with a special note about the significance of this Shabbat “Zachor”. I had a feeling…

Free Iran. Free Persia.

And am yisrael chai.

