What other nation on earth is like Israel? Tonight in the Holy Land, nobody is asleep. In the wee hours, the people of Israel don’t just live… they wake! They’re piled into the streets, holding their breath, waiting for the answer to two years’ prayer. A magnificent sight. What other nation can we think of where the entire country has spent every waking moment fighting for the return of its family? There are none. For the hostages in Gaza represent people from nations all over the world and none have shown even an iota of the dedication and fight that Israel has. In every other nation, posters of kidnapped hostages had a life span of a few hours, if that. Ribbons were torn down from lamp posts. A vitriol that Israel spares only for its enemies: Hamas. Israel has paused civic life for two years, refusing to continue as normal until every one of them is ba’bayit. Hebrew for “at home”.

All night, Israelis line the sidewalks ready to receive 20 living hostages. We are a people who never leave a single person behind. In the last two years, we have learned how extraordinary that is. Today, let the Jewish people show the world who we are. A light unto all. Possessed of a resilience that doesn’t falter. We know who has stood by us for two years. We know who did not. We know who fought the evil of Hamas propaganda. We know who contributed to the hatred. We know who made sacrifices for us not matter what. We know who fell silent and turned their backs. We will never forget. And neither will they. For they are the ones who chose darkness over light.

We are the descendants of the Jews that made it out of the Holocaust. We are the Jewish men and women who the Nazis could not kill. We are a people whose real Kings and Queens were David and Esther. Our grandparents may have changed their names but they never forgot their roots. In these hours of waiting we are on the precipice of keeping our ancestral promise. Never again.

In my neighborhood every reminder of the hostages was annihilated. So we wore it every single day. We adorned yellow pins, and dog tags, and sweaters and t-shirts. We didn’t let anyone who crossed us forget. Many of them sneered. Others cried. “Am Yisrael Chai” they would mouth, silently. This has been the fight of our lives.

To the gentiles and the Jew-ish Jews in the middle, still confused, still meandering, it is time to stop wondering. It is time to swallow reality. There is good and there is evil. In this hour, you are about to witness true humanity, as the people of Israel welcome back our innocent men who have somehow survived two years in the depths of hell. Our prayers and their prayers have kept us tethered to one another. The power of hope is within us.

As a ceasefire has been in place, the Ceasefire Now crowd have disappeared. Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Cynthia Nixon, Billie Eilish, Javier Bardem, Tilda Swinton, et al, have vanished behind the Wizard Of Oz’s curtain. Many have asked: why are the Ceasefire Now people quiet? It’s simple. Because there’s a ceasefire. Because Hamas didn’t win. Because the Jewish people live.

Here are the Gaza War objectives summarized:

The Palestinians said: “khaybar khaybar yay yahud” (a call to kill Jews)

The West said: “From the river to the sea.” (a call to genocide Jews)

And the Jews said: “Bring Them Home.”

This is much like a JRR Tolkein story. It’s about humanity versus inhumanity; fellowship versus destruction. Since the IDF have pulled out, Gazan militias are killing each other. The Dughmash clan are being executed, and their enemy clans are using ambulances as modes of transport in their sudden civil war. If it weren’t for a conjoined hatred of Israel, perhaps the Gazans would have all killed one another years ago. And yet, the people who claim to speak for the human rights of Palestinians have nothing to say about these barbaric acts. There are no encampments. No campus marches. No statements from the United Nations. No media headlines.

It’s almost like the Western elitist humanitarian protestors never cared about the Palestinians at all. The fraud they have committed is a stain upon civilization.

Everyone was a geopolitical expert on the Middle East until today; a day that could change the Middle East forever. It is crazy to accept that wilful idiots have believed the narrative of terrorists for two years. And while the anti-Israel faction thinks its on the cusp of a slam-dunk victory, their train will be derailed by an inconvenient thing called facts. Once the facts are documented and delivered, the credibility of those who sanctioned and enforced Hamas’s libels against Israel will be as dead as Mr FAFO.

Yes, sorry to all who have become attached to him, but in an act of ironic timing, Mr FAFO aka Saleh al-Jaafari was killed in gang-on-gang violence today in Gaza. Pallywood has lost its brightest star. The man who feigned his own death dozens of times at the hands of the IDF, actually did die today, by the blow of a fellow Gazan.

Important to note one person in particular who shared their heartbreak on Instagram about the killing of this noble “journalist”. That would be New York Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s wife.

Today, Israel has reported that Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, admits that there was no famine in Gaza. Lazzarini is on record stating that there is enough food for each civilian in the strip to last three whole months, thanks to Israel. Therefore, there is no malevolent forced starvation, because - sorry - did clouds over Jabalia just clear and that food magically drop from the sky?

Please watch this satisfying video of Natasha Hausdorff obliterating the UN. I am sure we will be seeing a lot more of this. As I’ve noted before, the Jews are not terribly good at forgetting things, or letting them slide…

The great Zionist writer Ze’ev Jabotinsky never swore. However, I do. Let’s get these lying bastards.

Operation “Returning Home” is underway. At 8am local time in Israel the first group of hostages will be received. It begins as little as an hour from now. What we are about to embrace is the great unknown. There will be joy, there will be suffering, there will be renewal, there will be disappointment, there will be love, there will be grief. We survived these two years. We will conquer what’s next. I’ll be back.

