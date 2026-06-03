Back in the nineteen-hundreds when we all joined the Internet, nobody warned us of how easy it is to make yourself a target online. Not to freak you out, but you may already be a target. If you’ve never been a repeated victim of online stalking - both individual and collective - you may yet to understand (via the hired help of professionals in digital security) how much of our private information we are leaving unlocked, without even knowing it. And reader: I thought I was doing a good job at safeguarding my privacy after years of harassment. That was not the case.

If you are a public figure, or a journalist, or a professional with an Instagram or X account posting opinions, or - indeed - anyone saying anything and being noticed, you must inhale a copy of Dr Jessica Taylor’s “Click. Stalk. Destroy.” You will find it uncomfortable. Excruciating in places. Validating of the most maddening invasions of privacy you may have already experienced. If you have never experienced it, thank your lucky stars, and read it anyway. If you have: deep breaths.

It is a book I read in one sitting, unable to fully exhale until it was done. Dr Taylor is a Sunday Times bestselling author, and a Chartered Psychologist with a PhD in Forensic Psychology predominantly. She is a fierce warrior for women and girls experiencing abuse. To date, this book is her most vital and intimately personal work. She writes it like her life depends on it, and I believe it did. I believe it still does.

When Dr Taylor and her wife “Jay” discovered that they were being stalked by a group of women on an enabling “gossip” website called Tattle.Life (“gang-stalking”), their lives were eviscerated from within. For years, they contended with godawful character assassinations, deplorable false allegations and smears that were disseminated anonymously – and hard to trace – creating ruinous consequences for them professionally, socially and psychologically. Over time, they discovered that members of this growing group of secretly destructive women were former friends, or two-faced acquaintances who were melding real-life details with mouth-foaming conspiracy, all because they had nothing better to do. Day-by-day, more details of their lives - where they lived, their license plates and cars, their local supermarket address, minutiae from their very small and private wedding, were being leaked, until eventually there was barely anything left to mine. It is a suffocating, panicking story – and frightfully relatable to anyone who has experienced all, or any, of this.

Chapter-by-chapter, Dr Taylor lucidly journeys through the origins of online stalking, the different mindsets behind it, the various methodologies, the effects, the way the system responds and fails, and how we’re going to reclaim rules and cease surrendering at the feet of the Internet’s wrongly assumed superiority to our legal systems and the institutions trusted to protect us. And let me say this: the lucidity of Dr Taylor’s writing is a marvel, as she details the all-time depths of her ensuing trauma. The suicidality that comes with understanding how ruinous the stalking has become to your career, your family, your friendships, your whereabouts, your name, the very four walls that house you… What else is there to take but the breath in your lungs? To be able to write clearly through that kind of test is a gargantuan feat.

But more so, Dr Taylor understands that to work towards a future in policy and law-making around this issue necessitates doing the scariest thing of all; telling her own story. Every “authority” or “expert” will tell you not to talk about your stalker: it gives them fuel, it makes you seem crazy, it will somehow magically go away if you stop. None of this is helpful. This book is. It leads by fearless example. Dr Taylor makes groundbreaking analysis about the prevalence of this particular type of stalking among women — no surprise to anyone who has experienced it, but somehow comforting to see it in black and white. So much of this text although speaking the dreaded Babadook into existence, is simultaneously freeing.

Managing online stalking is a full-time job which most have zero resources, energy, or constitution to face. It is also psychological warfare. The book’s brightest of all lights running through the dark is Dr Taylor’s relationship with her also targeted wife “Jay” who did the gruesome work of looking into the belly of the beast, collating evidence, building timelines, going through the hundreds and thousands of messages on the forums so that Dr Taylor did not have to. That is a role that only the most devoted person can stomach.

At the beginning of the book, Dr Taylor exquisitely explains the notion of fixation and obsession in female stalkers, only to later explain how the DARVO machine (Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender) will use this very characteristic to render a victim’s fixation on proving the reality of their stalking the ultimate weapon against their credibility. Why is she so obsessed with proving that she’s the one being targeted? She explains that a victim will even gaslight themselves with this such is the crazy-making of trying to understand what on earth has happened.

“I realised that I was having my identity reconstructed right in front of me, without my consent, and there was nothing I could do about it,” she writes.

“I noticed people’s behaviour towards me changed. Whether they meant to or not, they were treating me as a risk or a liability, instead of a colleague or friend. I would find myself rehearsing explanations for the lies and rumours that were being circulated and steeling myself for pain and rejection whenever I was invited to do anything. I had no confidence left to hold myself with. I walked into a room and expected everyone to have been sent the emails and the links – the ones that said I was abusing my wife, committing crime, lying about being raped, and embezzling funds into illegal schemes. I didn’t know who I was anymore. The years I had spent building my life into a safe space after experiencing violence, abuse and poverty in my earlier life had been collapsed within weeks by anonymous users of a forum I had never even heard of.”

The humiliation and the degradation are felt, whether you know this tyranny or not –the tyranny of losing everything you had because of obsessives who could give MI6 a run for their money. Dr Taylor has experienced it all: strangers contacting employers, children’s schools, clients, neighbors, family members, with fake allegations, with doctored images and screenshots of correspondence she never sent, with stolen information that was private. Impersonation. Defamation. Statements attributed to her that she never made. “The digital environment allows identity to be manipulated with ease,” she says, confirming the nightmare.

She talks about the new adopted normal; the cessation of socialising, of going out, of making new friends. What’s the point if they’re going to be convinced at some point that you’re a lunatic, too? Which only perpetuates the idea that a victim is socially abnormal, and ‘not quite right’ - and bam - they gotcha. If a victim talks about the oddities that are unfolding, they’re creating drama, when in reality they’re noticing that people are sharing details about their personal life online and they’re asking why it’s happening. Dr Taylor writes:

“Whilst I would argue that this researching and trying to unmask the stalker is completely rational and understandable, I have also come across cases where the victim has been punished for this, reported to the police, or recast as the stalker themselves… Fixation on getting to the bottom of what happened is not stalking. It’s a human response to something violative, painful and destructive.”

She pertinently discusses envy, class and power, too. How the righteous keyboard warrior assumes the stalking as a form of punching-up. If you’re the one with the platform, how can you be the victim? “Harm against her is re-framed as accountability. A rite of passage. An obligation.”

“Stalkers contact friends, family members, colleagues, collaborators – everyone they can think of. They may present themselves as concerned whistleblowers, or as someone who is contacting them to warn them. They may imply danger, instability, secrets, or hidden wrongdoing. The aim, like in most forms of interpersonal abuse, is to isolate the victim. To seed doubt in intimate circles. To fracture support networks. Isolation increases vulnerability.”

The end goal is not even access. It’s destruction. It’s erasure.

Dr Taylor talks about a feeling of being watched, of knowing you’re being talked about, colluded against. But feelings are not facts, and proving it is an entirely different matter.

Have you ever found yourself “gang-stalked”, asking: Who is this anonymous account? Is it a burner account of someone I’ve met? Have you ever experienced paranoia about the people in your DMs, watching your stories, about every seemingly innocent dinner invitation. Have you ever been sent something from a social media site you’re not even on and wondered: how does the internet know something that should live privately behind a wall of iPhone security? How does a stranger know the plan of my home? That I had someone over the other night? How? When the stalker who showed up at your house at 4am tells the judge that there are some people who truly want to kill you and they – on the other hand – really care about you, which is why they left something you never collected in an Amazon Locker for you, and the judge looks to you to prove that there is something wrong with a stranger behaving this way, then denies the restraining order, it’s hard not to lose control. When you receive a random message from someone you barely know that you’ve put a person in hospital who you have nothing to do with, but you didn’t do that, how can you prove you didn’t? “It only took me four days to find out your new address, who’s the genius now” taped to my window. And the police say – but you’re a public figure, right?



Perhaps it’s an economy of information. Who has it. Who wants it. I’ve never surrendered to the emotional blackmail of strangers to give over private information, but the result of refusing is often doxxing, conspiracy, projection, destruction. To entertain scratching the surface of this hell will send anyone into a panic attack. It’s like a giant ball of string falling down the stairs, unraveling. Dr Jessica Taylor is one very brave writer. Frighteningly accurate, robustly researched, and courageously original. The most pointedly painful episode of her persecution were the allegations that she was abusing her rock – her wife “Jay”. Which exposed the “concern” trolling for what it is, because they cared not a fraction for “Jay’”s well-being; only the eradication of Dr Taylor from the life she had successfully built.

This book is not a tell-all, or a revenge manual. It has purpose, which is what every survivor needs. It is the clearest case yet made, seeped in the most convincing evidence and digestible explanations, for why our governments and legal systems must empower themselves with the confidence to stop this pandemic of chaos in its tracks, to dismantle Frankenstein. The internet is man-made, argues Dr Taylor, and so is the solution to online stalking. I want very badly to believe that she is right.

“Click. Stalk. Destroy.” by Dr Jessica Taylor is released June 26, 2026. Pre-order it here in the UK, and here in the US.

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