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BeadleBlog
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The worst middle school bullies are now adults with new bullying tactics.

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Dr George Barlow MBE's avatar
Dr George Barlow MBE
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We have now sunk into that " new dark age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted by the lights of perverted science". Those words in quotes are from Churchill's warning of the consequences of losing to fascism in his famous Finest Hours speech in June 1940. We are currently a long way from the goal of those " broad sunlit uplands". Social Media, using the new and exciting science of digital communications, first started as an innocent play thing. What harm could there be sharing some of your holiday photos or showing off your latest hairdo on Facebook with your digital 'friends'. I would suggest none at all. However, those of bad faith whether they be individuals, organised perilous groups, enemy regimes or states have turned this pleasurable activity into a practice, a disciplined craft, a skill, a menace, a pseudoscience and yes an evil work of some genius to destabilise whole societies and especially those who will not accept group think( deliberately created by enemies of the free world and their useful ignorant unenlightened enablers) but remain independent of mind and belief. In fact science is being used to create a society that denies the very laws of science itself. This mental battle in the 21st century will be just as brutal as the physical ones which defeated totalitarianism in the 20th century. It may even be more traumatic if that is at all possible. Enlightenment must win.

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