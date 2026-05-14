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Charles St-Louis's avatar
Charles St-Louis
14hEdited

Amit Soussana’s picture appears front and centre of Sarah Vine’s op-ed in the Daily Mail as highlighted here by Eve Barlow. She is a true hero in every sense of the word and her bravery has remained etched in my soul ever since the first heartbreaking images of her capture came out. The brave and honest testimony she later gave of her ordeal in Gaza stands to this very day as a tribute and as a moment she shared with all the women and girls that were victimized on Oct. 7 and sadly later in the Hamas tunnels.

Eve Barlow, hope to catch your appearance in Toronto next Sunday at the World Symposium Against Antizionism.

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Jonathan in SF's avatar
Jonathan in SF
14hEdited

Thank you Eve. I’ve shared links on multiple platforms- The Free Press, National Review, Wall Street Journal (their algorithm rejected my post), and WhatsApp. I’m personally having a hard time getting through the Executive Summary but will try to soldier on. The latest blood libel of Kristof is refuted by the fact that over the past 20 years, thousands of Palestinian terrorists have been released to rescue murdered and alive hostages and no accusations of canine rape until now. Was Sinwar sexually abused in Israeli jails or was his malignant brain tumor removed? I have no doubt that all prison systems throughout the world have instances of abuse. But this systematic attempt at “whataboutism” cannot deny the evil, atavistic, and premeditated actions of Hamas and Gaza civilians. Thank you and many others for your courage and voice. You have shown us a path to be better. Now onwards to prosecution and justice.

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