The truth. We are all better for it. Do you want to become better? A good person, I’m sure you are. How about a better person? Well read this, learn about it, and share it with someone who needs to see it.

I thought about what to make this piece, and I decided I’d make it a tool. This is free, like all of my Substacks. Anyone can read this if you forward them the link. They can share it however they wish. They can store it as a point of reference for future online or in-person debates. Whatever the purpose of this tool is up to you. But I strongly advise you use it, and begin a conversation.

Let me begin by saying that I’ve seen a lot of the October 7 evidence. I’ve seen it with the same eyes and listened to it with the same ears as I saw and heard evidence of other women who have been assaulted and disbelieved by the public en masse, whom I have fought for publicly, because it made me a better person. Being a warrior for truth no matter the cost is always the right thing to do.

The only difference on this occasion is - most of the women of October 7 were Jewish.

Now please do not fall into the well-heeled trap by embarrassing yourselves with a distinction between Jewish women and Israeli women. Do not begin for a beat to think you would like to dig that grave where you establish that Israeli women are somehow less than. A wise person would only ever suggest that they are more than. One day when you are a better person, you will understand exactly what I mean.

Yesterday I made this video, and so far it has been witnessed by 50,000 people and counting.

I have something to say this morning and I am not going to hold back. The Civil Commission report that was released yesterday was what many Jewish and non-Jewish women - and men - have held our breaths waiting for the last 900+ excruciating days since October 7; days that have frankly been a never-ending nightmare. Many of us have spent the last 900+ days anticipating it, contributing to it, or supporting the team of extraordinary legal scholars, trauma specialists and archivists who worked on it. We did this while people discredited us with the most awful untrue smears so that when the Civil Commission’s report eventually came out, nobody would believe voices like those of us who have witnessed, who have raised these voices up, and who have promoted an unbearable truth. The result is that all the women - and men - who we previously stood by and supported, are not here holding our hands. That women and men we once stood with believe absurd untruths about us is no accident. It is a calculation by bad faith actors. It was intended so that we who witnessed the horrors and evidence of October 7 would not be believed or stood by when eventually the truth began to emerge. Read. Share. If not for us, for you and your children. This is the truth and there will be more of it. The report provides a path for justice for the victims. Prosecution is the next step. And let me remind you. It took people 40 years to start talking about and believing the crimes of the Holocaust. It wasn’t until Meryl Streep emerged in 1978 with a TV series titled Holocaust, that the outrageous suffering of Jewish people could no longer be taboo. The suffering of the victims - both dead and alive - on October 7 is no different. Will the world make the same error this time? That’s up to you. The denialism and the hatred for our security as a Jewish nation and peoplehood is the root cause of a monstrous rise in Jew hatred worldwide that is growing more violent by the day. If you feel compelled to share what I wrote describing the report yesterday with people who believe these smears, I’d welcome it. This is the truth and there will be more of it. I’ve advocated for women in every possibly unpopular and risky way. There is no excuse for your continued silence. Only cowards chose to believe lies about us to hide from a truth that threatens all of our futures. That I am having to demand support in private and in public is deeply shaming. And not for me. Believe us. Hear us. Share us.

Yesterday I spoke with my dear friend, and personal hero, Dr Cochav Elkayam-Levi, the lead writer of the Civil Commission’s report, which came out this Tuesday (and which I wrote about with all of my guts here). She is the head of the independent organization. Today on X she writes:

“I have no fear. Now that the report is out, the world knows what we’ve known for months. We’ve done this last act [of] justice for them. I truly feel a huge sense of relief and gratitude. It can no longer be denied. We shifted the course of history so we can begin to fight back.”

You can watch Dr Cochav on CNN. Her composure amid the cruelty of what she has to describe is something to behold. A must-see at this link.

“We had no choice. Very few people in the world have agreed to witness these materials, and I want to recognize the work of the team at the Civil Commission who took upon themselves to bear witness, to analyze. What motivated us was actually the denial, the questioning. We wanted to ensure that the world knows what happened. We owe it to them. We understood that if we wouldn’t do it, no one would do it.”

The Civil Commission report, again linked here, is titled Silenced No More. It is the most comprehensive historical document for the atrocities of the Hamas Nazis.

The mainstream media has listened.

Today, the Wall Street Journal published an article writing “The sexual violence by Hamas has been aggressively denied by an antisemitic global left that wants us to forget.”

Today, the New York Times published an article writing “Israeli report finds that sexual violence by Hamas was widespread”.

Today, the BBC published an article writing “Hamas ‘weaponised’ sexual violence in 7 October attacks”.

Today, the Washington Post published an article writing “Sexual violence was systemic and integral to Oct 7 attacks and their aftermath.”

This week, the Daily Mail published multiple pieces including Sarah Vine’s blistering op-ed, titled “The sadistic sexual violence unleashed by Hamas against men, women and even children on Oct 7 shows that it wasn’t about history or land but pure evil and hatred.”

“It’s a slasher movie that would make even the most extreme horror buff recoil in disgust. Rape has always been a tool of war, but this goes beyond that.”

These publications are all live, they are all shareable, they are all validating, they are all the truth.

After 950 days of industrial global gaslighting and betrayal trauma for every one of us Jews who witnessed, who believed, who fought for this truth to emerge, who promised never again, who live with the inter-generational trauma of the execution of six million of our family only two generations ago, let me make myself as clear as I have ever been: You owe us your voice. You owe us your apology. You owe us your humanity.

A lie travels around the world faster than the truth is even able to put its shoes on. If you remain silent on the truth of October 7, you are engaged in Holocaust denial.

Don’t do that. I’m not asking you to be a good person. I’m asking you to become a better one.

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