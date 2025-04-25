Blacklisted

I wrote this on October 8th:

As the horrible, unimaginable images, videos, and posts appeared on erev Simchas Torah, disbelief turned to rage. But from that rage rose the immense desire to help.

What can I, a mere folklorist and writer, possibly do to help my mishpocha? I donated to Magen David Olam immediately, of course, but in the of midst frantic messaging to friends trapped in the onslaught, family fearing for my safety and me for theirs, I wanted to do something, anything, at all to ease the suffering, to let my fellow Yidden know we were in this together.

And then a thought struck me as I spoke to a friend who just safely evacuated from the south of Israel:

Together. Tsuzamen. Ke'ahat.

We are, as a tribe, as an ethnicity, as a religion, as a people, together. No empire, no army, no king, no crusader, has ever been able to defeat our unity. We do not assimilate. We do not convert. We do not capitulate. We do not surrender. We do not give in or fit in.

What do people fear more than the unknown? This is truly the crux of mythology and folklore. Religion, which becomes myth, is created to explain the incomprehensible. Storytelling, which becomes folk tales, is meant to soothe us. If you anger a god, you have an earthquake. If you are a lowly kitchen maid, you might become a princess.

And what is antisemitism, Judenhass, Jew-hatred, what have you, really more about than fearing the unknown?

We are a welcoming people, but a closed religion. We do not proselytise. It is very difficult to convert. You must want to be Jewish to become Jewish. This does not fit into the patterns of religions dating before or after Judaism. Thus, we are accused of being insular. Which then makes us an unknown. And again, the unknown is humanity’s greatest fear. Human nature has a play into this. It’s not as though Jews do not fear the unknown any more than other other people, though another curiosity of our religion is the lack of an afterlife with reward. Christianity and Islam were not the first to promise this, but they did triumph in using this promise to become the most successful conversion tool.

We Jews are accused of being insular, yet we also control everything. We went like sheep to the slaughter in the Shoah, but we are infanticidal murderers when we defend ourselves.

Obviously it makes no logical sense, as hatred of any group of people lacks rationality. However, we can use the myth of antisemitism to understand why people hate us- the least populous people on earth.

I've been thinking today about how old civilizations used to think of all words as spells that contain and transmit their own energies. I first noticed it in the Finnish _Kalevala_ but it's all over Judaism and Hebrew. I was thinking about how written words transmit energies across space and time. I was thinking about how we Jews are pummeled with other people's evil energies, that still remain alive though the body that wrote them has long since decayed. How evil energy is predatorial and it takes over any victim that lets it in. How evil spreads logarithmically. How so much evil has spread in our time that we swim in it, it's in the air we breathe.

How people love to let their evil out because it's so much easier to be your worst self than to be your best.

I was thinking how we Jews try to spread good energy with our words, it's part of the religion and definitely part of the culture, and how that also continues beyond our deaths. I was thinking about the difference between Islam and Judaism. Islam values *taqqiye* (lying and deception for the glorification of Islam). Judaism prohibits *Hotzaat shem ra* (spouting lies and spreading disinformation) and even prohibits *lashon hara* (speech about a person or persons that is negative or harmful to them, even though it is true). Yet the antisemites believe whatever a Muslim says but they refuse to believe whatever we say because, you know, Jews lie. But that's part of their own projections, part of their own evil.

I would say our time feels very much like End Times, although if you know anything about Jewish history, we have been here many times before. The fact that we've been here before and came through it is the most encouraging thing I can think of.

We have a job to do. You, Eve, send out your own spells, transmuting that evil energy into urgent light and clarity. Your spells, cast out into the void, they also multiply.

