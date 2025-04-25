There are two images from Yom Hashoah yesterday that I am compelled to share. Some might argue that they are contrasting images, but I disagree. They are complementary images. One looks inward at the Jewish people. The other looks outward at the antisemitic world. One looks at Jews emancipated from slavery and returning to a place where they were once not free. The other looks at Jews in a ghetto without walls, reminding us every day that it can happen again.
The first image is of Agam Berger, former hostage in Gaza, and Gita Kaufman, concentration camp survivor, at the gates of Auschwitz. Gita embraced Agam shaking and crying, knowing only too well the suffering she endured at the hands of the modern Nazis, Hamas.
The second image here is on the streets of New York City. Posters of Agam, like these posters were torn down on these same streets, while she was still an innocent kidnapee in Gaza. Those who tore down the posters claimed they were fairly protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza. Yesterday, however, they tore down posters of Holocaust survivors.
I thought I'd seen it all. I fear we have yet to see all of it. None of this has ever had anything to do with Israel. It is just Jew hatred.
It is something else, too. It is collective narcissistic abuse. I often feel like a survivor of narcissistic abuse. I have the mental scars, at least. The nagging feeling that my every move is used against me by those who seek to remove me from my own life. My work life. My social life. My intimate life. The hate-fuelled agendas that take up so much time in the lives of people I barely even know who are determined to sell tired lies about me for they have nothing of their own to render themselves likeable or interesting, so they can ensnare the non-Jewish world and keep us out. Without us, their enemy, they are nothing. The coercion is so obvious to me. How could it not be? Look at the walls of New York City. Of LA. Of mainland Europe. Of London. They leave their trace everywhere. Streaks of glue from half-ripped posters of our faces. They want to get rid of us.
Sometimes I surprise myself with how I can continue to fight with my heart in my mouth such is the risk that comes with being so vulnerable in a world that hates people like us so obsessively. That hates Jews. That envies Jews. The yarns that they will spin and the poison that they will drip into the wells of good all around us to attempt to thwart us from happiness only ever backfires. Because look at Agam again.
To be a Jew is to survive, and to outshine them all. Unlike the antisemite, the Jewish survivor builds their own castle and their own moat and we do not lock anyone in a tower. We do not assert our value by trapping broken birds like prey, but by setting butterflies free.
The world let six million Jews be murdered and didn’t say a word. To this day, they cannot say a word. Everything else is commentary.
I wrote this on October 8th:
As the horrible, unimaginable images, videos, and posts appeared on erev Simchas Torah, disbelief turned to rage. But from that rage rose the immense desire to help.
What can I, a mere folklorist and writer, possibly do to help my mishpocha? I donated to Magen David Olam immediately, of course, but in the of midst frantic messaging to friends trapped in the onslaught, family fearing for my safety and me for theirs, I wanted to do something, anything, at all to ease the suffering, to let my fellow Yidden know we were in this together.
And then a thought struck me as I spoke to a friend who just safely evacuated from the south of Israel:
Together. Tsuzamen. Ke'ahat.
We are, as a tribe, as an ethnicity, as a religion, as a people, together. No empire, no army, no king, no crusader, has ever been able to defeat our unity. We do not assimilate. We do not convert. We do not capitulate. We do not surrender. We do not give in or fit in.
What do people fear more than the unknown? This is truly the crux of mythology and folklore. Religion, which becomes myth, is created to explain the incomprehensible. Storytelling, which becomes folk tales, is meant to soothe us. If you anger a god, you have an earthquake. If you are a lowly kitchen maid, you might become a princess.
And what is antisemitism, Judenhass, Jew-hatred, what have you, really more about than fearing the unknown?
We are a welcoming people, but a closed religion. We do not proselytise. It is very difficult to convert. You must want to be Jewish to become Jewish. This does not fit into the patterns of religions dating before or after Judaism. Thus, we are accused of being insular. Which then makes us an unknown. And again, the unknown is humanity’s greatest fear. Human nature has a play into this. It’s not as though Jews do not fear the unknown any more than other other people, though another curiosity of our religion is the lack of an afterlife with reward. Christianity and Islam were not the first to promise this, but they did triumph in using this promise to become the most successful conversion tool.
We Jews are accused of being insular, yet we also control everything. We went like sheep to the slaughter in the Shoah, but we are infanticidal murderers when we defend ourselves.
Obviously it makes no logical sense, as hatred of any group of people lacks rationality. However, we can use the myth of antisemitism to understand why people hate us- the least populous people on earth.
I've been thinking today about how old civilizations used to think of all words as spells that contain and transmit their own energies. I first noticed it in the Finnish _Kalevala_ but it's all over Judaism and Hebrew. I was thinking about how written words transmit energies across space and time. I was thinking about how we Jews are pummeled with other people's evil energies, that still remain alive though the body that wrote them has long since decayed. How evil energy is predatorial and it takes over any victim that lets it in. How evil spreads logarithmically. How so much evil has spread in our time that we swim in it, it's in the air we breathe.
How people love to let their evil out because it's so much easier to be your worst self than to be your best.
I was thinking how we Jews try to spread good energy with our words, it's part of the religion and definitely part of the culture, and how that also continues beyond our deaths. I was thinking about the difference between Islam and Judaism. Islam values *taqqiye* (lying and deception for the glorification of Islam). Judaism prohibits *Hotzaat shem ra* (spouting lies and spreading disinformation) and even prohibits *lashon hara* (speech about a person or persons that is negative or harmful to them, even though it is true). Yet the antisemites believe whatever a Muslim says but they refuse to believe whatever we say because, you know, Jews lie. But that's part of their own projections, part of their own evil.
I would say our time feels very much like End Times, although if you know anything about Jewish history, we have been here many times before. The fact that we've been here before and came through it is the most encouraging thing I can think of.
We have a job to do. You, Eve, send out your own spells, transmuting that evil energy into urgent light and clarity. Your spells, cast out into the void, they also multiply.