There are two images from Yom Hashoah yesterday that I am compelled to share. Some might argue that they are contrasting images, but I disagree. They are complementary images. One looks inward at the Jewish people. The other looks outward at the antisemitic world. One looks at Jews emancipated from slavery and returning to a place where they were once not free. The other looks at Jews in a ghetto without walls, reminding us every day that it can happen again.

The first image is of Agam Berger, former hostage in Gaza, and Gita Kaufman, concentration camp survivor, at the gates of Auschwitz. Gita embraced Agam shaking and crying, knowing only too well the suffering she endured at the hands of the modern Nazis, Hamas.

The second image here is on the streets of New York City. Posters of Agam, like these posters were torn down on these same streets, while she was still an innocent kidnapee in Gaza. Those who tore down the posters claimed they were fairly protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza. Yesterday, however, they tore down posters of Holocaust survivors.

I thought I'd seen it all. I fear we have yet to see all of it. None of this has ever had anything to do with Israel. It is just Jew hatred.

It is something else, too. It is collective narcissistic abuse. I often feel like a survivor of narcissistic abuse. I have the mental scars, at least. The nagging feeling that my every move is used against me by those who seek to remove me from my own life. My work life. My social life. My intimate life. The hate-fuelled agendas that take up so much time in the lives of people I barely even know who are determined to sell tired lies about me for they have nothing of their own to render themselves likeable or interesting, so they can ensnare the non-Jewish world and keep us out. Without us, their enemy, they are nothing. The coercion is so obvious to me. How could it not be? Look at the walls of New York City. Of LA. Of mainland Europe. Of London. They leave their trace everywhere. Streaks of glue from half-ripped posters of our faces. They want to get rid of us.

Sometimes I surprise myself with how I can continue to fight with my heart in my mouth such is the risk that comes with being so vulnerable in a world that hates people like us so obsessively. That hates Jews. That envies Jews. The yarns that they will spin and the poison that they will drip into the wells of good all around us to attempt to thwart us from happiness only ever backfires. Because look at Agam again.

To be a Jew is to survive, and to outshine them all. Unlike the antisemite, the Jewish survivor builds their own castle and their own moat and we do not lock anyone in a tower. We do not assert our value by trapping broken birds like prey, but by setting butterflies free.

The world let six million Jews be murdered and didn’t say a word. To this day, they cannot say a word. Everything else is commentary.