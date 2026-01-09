Witness the determined teenagers of Iran. They are their own Calamity Janes and Annie Oakleys, paving the way for the rights they never had, blazing their own fires. They are prepared to die to see a different world, not the one they are trapped in. They are resisting a dictatorship. With every second of your life, they are risking theirs for the only thing that matters: freedom. Azadi!

Life has never been safe for these young women, and men. As a result, risk is calculated differently. They don’t know what safety is. To see the young women in this video disregard the need to ask permission for how they dress, how they speak, how they move makes you understand just how extensively Western youth not only take their liberties for granted, but spit in the face of true rebellion, protest and revolution.

No it’s not Kneecap. It’s a rapper called 021G and a dance group called BUGZ.

“At the end of the day if we die, we die free.”

Can you even imagine the cowardice of their oppressors? They are so weak that they are afraid of the sight of a young woman’s hair.

On the subject of the women of Iran, my dear Iranian friend Yashar Ali made a post on his Instagram last night that he has permitted me to quote:

“The women of Iran carry their nation on their backs. For decades, they have been subjected to repression, violence, and an overwhelming system of gender apartheid. And they managed, through all of that, to hold their families and communities together. All of these accomplishments are by Iranian women living in Iran – not in the diaspora. Iranian women have become a majority of university students and a dominant presence across many STEM fields, including medicine, science and engineering. They have published extensively in medical research journals, engineering journals, and applied sciences journals – not just in Iran, but around the world. The women of Iran now make up roughly half or more of physicians, specialists, and medical researchers in Iran. Iranian women directors, editors, cinematographers, and producers have won major international awards. Iranian women have competed at high levels and won awards and trophies in taekwondo, climbing, shooting, chess and archery. Iranian women mountaineers, climbers and endurance athletes have quietly broken records with little state support. Iranian women lawyers, journalists, and activists documented executions, defended political prisoners, and exposed abuses of minors and women. For this, they have been disbarred, tortured, imprisoned and executed. Since 1979, the women of Iran have led protests, defined protest symbols, and reframed political language. Iranian women have outperformed men educationally, sustained families economically, led culturally and morally, innovated scientifically, and resisted politically – all while living under one of the world’s most legally restrictive gender systems. LONG LIVE THE GREAT WOMEN OF IRAN.”

The women of Iran have not just battled systemic oppression in a manner Western women couldn’t believe, they’re also absolute gangsters. I feel sorry for the women of the West who aren’t inherently called to share their brave acts of defiance and call for the fall of their tyrannical regime in this moment. Where is Greta Thunberg? Where are the suited and booted female power lawyers of the UN? Where is Lena Dunham or Jennifer Lawrence? Maybe they are also afraid of their hair?

It is more than envy, although that factors. They are dying to be oppressed-ish (not this oppressed, or equally willing to actually die). They pity themselves and demand to be handed out gold stars for wasting their years taking performative selfies on social media, while the closing walls of the lives of the women of Tehran urged these sisters to make something of every second, because tomorrow is not promised for them - at all. The women of the West fear the women of the Middle East. For these are women who know the enemy they are fighting, and what they are fighting for. These are women who don’t demand allyship or attention to break out of the cages they were born into. They instead take a sledgehammer to the bars that contain them, because they don’t have time to waste. They have had to fortify themselves against the kind of patriarchy that thumb-twiddling Western feminists believe they are somehow equivalently subjected to.

Why - you may ask - do I stand with the people of Iran, against the legacy media’s failings? Well it's the right thing to do. Also, I have met along the road of life countless Iranian people who have been the smartest, most committed, beautiful and talented spirits. Their Farsi sounds like poetry. Their gorme sabzi is a meal for kings and queens. They love art and food, family and intellect. They are just the best kind of people. The uprising swells my heart as though it were a fight for Israel’s own survival. The truth is our fates are tied to each other. The Iranians and the Jews are blood brothers and sisters. After October 7, the Jews had few allies who saw us in all our humanity. Our Iranian family never doubted our reality.

The people of Iran stood with us when the leftists of the West screamed Free Palestine in our faces, at the expense of their own safety. Some were physically attacked. In the UK, one brave lion was jailed for it. And yet they continued. They were fearless. They too were stabbed in the back by the same performative progressives who once screamed “Women! Life! Freedom!” alongside them, until they realized that the people of Iran don’t want socialism, and don’t want Israel to be blown up by Jihadists. Now these leftists side with their most brutal oppressors. Scum.

“Today like every other day, we wake up empty

and frightened. Don’t open the door to the study and begin reading. Take down a musical instrument.

Let the beauty we love be what we do.

There are hundreds of ways to kneel and kiss the ground.” - Rumi

Even in my own ashkenazi home, symbols of Persian and Iranian culture peak out from their places. So opulent and romantic. My book shelves are filled with Rumi, Hafiz and Omar Khayyam, some copies I have in Farsi (alas I cannot read it but I love how the letters dance on the page). I have spent many an evening at a Persian feast, eating dishes that announce themselves with so much color. And the art and design? Don't get me started. If you have ever been inspired by any of it, you owe it to stand up and be heard for the people of Iran in their hour of need.

The friendship between the Jews and the Iranians stems thousands of years, and was established millennia before the Ayatollahs. I believe that nothing in life happens by accident. This time last year, I came across an extraordinary treasure. This treasure speaks to the eternal kinship between Persia and Judea.

I accidentally found out through an antiquarian bookseller in Tel Aviv (Halper’s books) that a famous Farsi poetry collection - the Rubaiyat by 12th century scientist and skeptic Omar Khayyam – was translated into Hebrew. At first I thought nothing of it, but then I did some digging. The Hebrew translation was a project first undergone by one of the leading 20th century Zionist pioneers - poet Naftali Herz Imber. He was born in Galicia and moved to “Palestine” in the 1880s. He was known as ‘the first Hebrew beatnik’. He would later be known for writing a poem called Hatikvah (The Hope), but he died of alcohol poisoning long before the State of Israel was established and his poem became the national anthem of the Jewish state.

So Imber was fundamental to the resurrection of modern Hebrew among the initial waves of Zionist immigrants, and he received a grant to translate great literary works into Hebrew to help people learn how to read and write the language. The Jews who repatriated Israel didn’t merely desire that our nation be rich with our own culture, but with all the greatest culture every civilization ever had to offer.

“If you wish to know the spirit and purpose of my Hebrew poems, I’ll tell you. For two thousands years Hebrew poetry has been nothing but lamentations. There’ve been no love songs, no wine songs, no songs of joy – nothing pagan. There’s been no poets, only critics in rhyme. Now what I did in my Hebrew verses was to do away with lamentations. My theme, indeed, is Zion. I’m an individualist. It’s the only ‘ism’ I believe in, and I want my nation to be individual, too. I want them to be joyously themselves, and so I’m a Zionist.”

- Naftali Herz Imber

Quite the opposite of Mamdani and his Islamist payola’s collectivism, wouldn’t you say?

Anyway, I wound up bidding for a first pressing of Imber’s translation. I held it in my hands and then gifted this treasure to a person I truly love, without whom I may not have ever learned to appreciate the wisdom of the wordsmiths of Iran. The thought of that book gave me shivers a year ago, but now it stirs something in my soul. I hope its keeper is aware of the warrior-like goodness at work in the place it originates from, and that its historical significance is understood in this awe-inspiring moment.

Today there are many evil forces at large determined to keep the fight of Iran in the blackout that the regime has - since last night – subjected the nation to. There are also evil forces at large determined to continue banishing us - the allied voices of truth – from the communities we built in the West, by any means necessary.

But I’ll tell you this with certainty. The influence of the left won’t last. For a start, their only oxygen is libel. And there is no heart in a lie. There is only cold cruelty.

In Iran’s enforced darkness, we must be a light. Witnesses say that last night approximately 50 protesters were shot and murdered with machine guns in the city of Fardis. Yet they continue to pour into the streets. Theirs is a revolution that could smash the devilish triangle of Iran, Russia and China. It has the power to change the map of the world.

Please think of our brave warrior friends out in the streets there as you light your Shabbat candles and pray as usual for peace. If you’re not Jewish, perhaps blast the voice of Farrokh Bulsara – aka Freddie Mercury: God knows I want to break free! If the women of Iran have anything to do with it, we’ll soon be saying Kaddish for Khameini.

