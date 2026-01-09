Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dbn123's avatar
Dbn123
1d

I am filled with hope as I see these young women of Iran, sing songs of protest, and dance to show they will not be beaten and they wear whatever it is they want to wear. No retreat, no surrender.

And I remember well, during the dark days of fall 2023 and 2024 (and now actually) how the young people of Iran waived the Israeli flag every time tiny Israel took a mighty swipe at the terrorist regimes of Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran. Their dancing with the Israeli flag brought tears to my eyes. We Jews have few friends in this world, but the young people of Iran showed they are our friends.

Somehow I’d like to support the Lionesses of Iran so if anyone knows how, I’d love to hear. I gobble up every article in the western media but as Eve as said, this revolution is a nightmare to the leftists, to the terrorists, to the holier-than-thou who line up to scream and taunt Jews on Fifth Avenue going to pray. What happened to the First Amendment, the one where the right to the free exercise of religion.

And shame on you Jennifer Lawerence, Cynthia Nixon, George Clooney, his anti-Semitic wife the “squad,” and the rest of the anti-Semitic plastic people of Hollywood. How about one sentence supporting the young revolutionaries of Iran?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy Catlin's avatar
Cathy Catlin
1d

Eve, you are one of the bravest women I know - a real-life Wonder Woman! You NEVER stop calling out all of the posers and losers. You inspire me every day. Thank you for holding the faith for all of the amazing Warrior Women you write about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture