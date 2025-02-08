The scenes in Gaza in the wee hours of this morning confirm absolutely everything we have said, in my case for ten years. We know what side of history we stand on. Or Levy, on the left, above, was at the Nova music festival. Hamas murdered his wife. His son has been in the care of family members since.

Eli Sharabi in the middle above was kidnapped after his wife and two daughters were murdered, but as he was released, he still did not know their fate. In fact he was forced to say “I am so happy to return to my wife and daughters” onstage in front of a jeering crowd and the de rigeur absurd performance Hamas conduct every weekend with all their fancy state-of-the-art cameras. The worst news awaited him in Israel. And finally, on the right above, Ohad Ben Ami, similarly in uniform like the other two, so emaciated it was a wonder he could stand at all.

Once again the world today sees starved and tortured and tormented Jews, and looks away to accuse the Jews of being the perpetrators of the abuse we are in fact subjected to. These are pictures of what “Palestine” means. This is “from the river to the sea”. This is the systematic ethnic cleansing of Jews. This is genocide. This.

It was Holocaust Memorial Day 12 days ago. Jews were not mentioned, as I previously reported in my piece, Athena. Six million “people” died. The calendar day intended to remind the world of the lessons of the Holocaust has evidently been a huge failure and it should be scrapped to the trash heap, as Trump has suggested. The world of 2025 wouldn’t know a Holocaust if it was staring them in the face. It’s this.

This is your Holocaust. I’ve been saying it for years. The international lawyers and human rights activists aren’t worthy to shine the shoes of the leaders who saw the end of WW2 and demanded accountability at the Nuremberg trials. Show ponies, the lot of them. The ICC has finally been sanctioned for its clownery this week; every single member of the ICC by the Trump Administration.

Hate Trump all you want, your moral compass is more broken than anyone you claim is a heathen for agreeing with his actions.

So another Saturday morning, Israel/Gaza time, and the displays every week grow darker and darker, as we had come to expect. Another three of the male hostages were released from captivity by the hounds of hell. These men have had their posters pulled down all over the world for the last 16 months. On the left images of them on the Jihadist’s jester stage in Gaza, versus on the right images of them prior to captivity.

The people of Palestine in thrall to their leaders Hamas stole these Jewish men from their homes, and they return back to Israel looking no different from the Jewish men, women and children who survived the Holocaust 80 years ago. Staff from UNRWA, the United Nations terrorist branch, helped Hamas steal them from their beds and from a music festival. During the 500 days that they were in the tunnels of torture, the Red Cross did not visit them once. And as we are all too familiar with, our legacy media didn’t print a word of truth about the situation but instead made themselves a propaganda puppet for the psychopaths behind this entire plot. The United Nations seems to think this is all entirely fine. Well, it’s not. It’s the opposite of fine, and it’s the opposite of what the United Nations served to be.

This is the one time we are allowed to draw a comparison with the Holocaust. And let me tell you something about these Nazis of today. The Islamofascists of 2025 are worse than the Nazis of the 1930s and 40s. They’ve been around for over a thousand years longer and have outlived them. They borrowed a few of the Christian fascists’ ideas last century but instead of hiding their crimes they are proud of them and broadcast them to a post-Christian Anglo-Saxon world that is lapping them up, thereby breathing new life into good old-fashioned Western antisemitism, reinspiring the new religious wokes.

How long are our neighbors going to ignore the parallels?

If there is a “Palestine” and a “river to the sea” that isn’t this – the systemic starvation, torture and murder of Jews – I want to know what it is. I want to hear a Palestinian condemn this. I want to know that this isn’t what this post WW2 “identity” of being a Palestinian, and not any other Arab from the region, is really about. Hamas killed women and children then took men hostage and starved them to near death in the tunnels of Gaza, forcing them to wear uniforms. It sounds like the Holocaust because it is the Holocaust. Jihad is the mindset of a population that greatly outnumbers the Nazis. If you don’t see it now, may whatever god you don’t believe in have mercy.

The ONLY answer is to de-Nazify Gaza. Anyone, and I mean anyone, who has a criticism of Trump’s proposal in this last week, documented earlier in my piece Check Mate, better have a darn good reason why after this display. Don’t let anyone around you ever dare use the word “genocide” or “Holocaust” to describe the actions of anyone in Gaza other than Hamas.

Twenty-four hours prior to this, on Friday morning, rapper and controversy chaser Kanye West went on one of his Twitter tirades again, claiming to love Hitler and proudly declare himself a Nazi. Someone needs to hide that man’s phone forever. Everyone was upset (emphasis on EVERYONE), and fair. Everyone can be upset. But what everyone doesn’t realize is that “Hitler” today is Jihad, and many of those upset, who suddenly cared about Nazism, don’t care one smidgeon about Jew hatred in 2025 if and when they cannot condemn Jihad.

Where some of those who simp for Hamas had their opporutnity to be outraged by Kanye yesterday, others excused his tirades as those of a man who is mentally unwell. Let me suggest that by the same stretch when we say that antisemitism is a mental illness and these same people ignore us, they are holding up a double standard. Antisemitism is a mental illness and a consequence of woke brain rot. These self-important fools have been supporting a terrorist organization for 16 months because they’re unwell too. What else can I say?

Well there’s more. The biggest idiot prizes go out to the Jewish voices who magnificently posed as tools for Hamas this week by poo-pooing Trump’s plan for Gaza and DARVOing their own people, by claiming that the Jews were “doing to the Palestinians what has been done to them”. Sorry, where have we heard that one before?

I’m embarrassed of Jews who have spread these knee-jerk reactions about Trump’s plan for Gaza. It’s nonsensical and extremely disappointing to equivocate the de-radicalization of a Nazified populace to the displacement of the Jewish people. It’s not just nonsense. It’s dangerous rhetoric. Stupid. Other suggestions always welcome, of course. But forever uncertainly waiting it out and hoping for the best is not a solution. We don’t gamble with Jewish lives like that against a regime that promise infinite more October 7s. I’m in this fight for the survival of the Jewish people. Nothing more. Nothing less.

To those who still disagree, a quick reminder: when 850,000 Jews were expelled from the Middle East after 1948, nobody cared. Stop equivocating to gain sympathy that does not exist.

Whether it's a negotiation tactic or an actual plan to turn Gaza into Singapore, Trump's proposal is not one of ethnic cleansing. It is an idea to rid Gaza of Hamas, deradicalize its populace in neighboring Arab states with a clear intention to return them to Gaza when it's a thriving place, and no longer a war bunker where ammunition is stored in hospitals and mosques and schools, and where children are recruited to an army at the age of three. This is a plan that is in compliance with the Geneva Convention. Those arguing that it's ethnic cleansing would have argued the same in 1948 and chosen the Nakba narrative over the reality. The same victim narrative is being recycled over and over, and all they are doing is both harming the possibility for Palestinians to break their own cycle of victimhood and abuse, and harming Israel's chances at finally coexisting peacefully in a more harmonious region.

There’s never been a moment in Israel’s history when the people of Israel didn’t aspire to live in peaceful coexistence with our Arab neighbors both inside of and outside of our borders. Every war we have fought has been a defensive war after a neighboring attack. Sadly our Arab neighbors have seldom shared these values with us, without the interference of international diplomacy. What is true for Israel is not true for the 22 Arab states around the Middle East who have not aspired to coexist in peace with Israel or welcome Jews to live within their borders; and those who have come around to the idea have done so as a result of brokering a deal. That is the only way forward for the Palestinians too.

Check out lawyer Brooke Goldstein’s incredible video about Trump’s proposal.

And here is my brilliant friend Elica Le Bon with her own pertinent ideas.

In 2023, a poll in fact showed that 44% of Gazans would leave and go to another state if given the chance. But this is an inconvenient reality for the Westerners who claim to “care” about the Palestinians. They don’t care about them at all. They care about using them as a political weapon, in the exact same way that Jihad and the Islamic Axis of Evil has.

There is no equivocating between Jewish expulsion and a plan for the Gazans that will secure them a future that those who insist they didn’t want to be ruled by Hamas have wanted since before October 7. It is abhorrent to universalise the experience of Jews surviving antisemitism. Antisemitism is its own insipid brand of prejudice, so little understood by the world already. To assimilate our experiences with those of others, with bad intent or not, with political goals or not, is suicidal. Be critical of Trump’s plan if you chose to be so. That’s acceptable. But to argue that the plan is no different than our history is to fall for the same reversal of victim and oppressor that has engulfed the world.

Palestinians are nothing to the West other than symbols of oppression. Trump is the first President who has suggested cutting off the fuel that is keeping them in a permanent state of victimhood, and enticing those civilians who want the opportunity to give life a go. If those who claim to care about Palestinians truly cared, they’d be coming up with a better solution instead of looking for the nearest protest against “ethnic cleansing”. No other refugee group is treated this way anywhere else in the world; only the group claiming refugee status at the hands of the Jews.

At the end of the day, if the Palestinians are no longer victims, then how are all these grifters going to make money?

The hardest thing to stomach since November 5 have been these baseless outraged assertions that my values are at odds with my prior advocacy. They're not. And as the Trump Administration continues to unveil the corruption of Biden’s spending, I am drawing a pretty clear conclusion that the Democrats have done more to fund fascism in a lifetime this past four years than the Republicans could ever lay claim to.

We live in a morally confused world. Our society doesn't have an agreed-upon moral compass. We have been navigating extremely stormy waters without a consensus for decades, and this has caused a split in society due to a state of suspended belief systems. Without a universal code of ethics, there is a malleable sense of truth: "mine" versus "yours".

Morality is binary: it is either right or it is wrong. You don't have to like me to agree with anything I say. You don't even need to agree with what I say. But to question a person's right to speak can never be a moral position, and yet we find ourselves living in an age where good people are no longer judged by the content of their character, as Martin Luther King said, but by the anger and fear of their neighbors.

Well today I am angry and afraid, but what I am angry and afraid of is rooted in the starkest of realities, and a reality that few people want to acknowledge.