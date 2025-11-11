When I pulled up a chair next to Emily Damari on Sunday in her green room, I thought about that special feeling you have when looking for your place in the world, and someone points and says “you can sit with us”. Damari survived 471 days in Hamas captivity. The most significant thing in her life now, I imagine, is free will. To be able to select what you want to do with your time. Who you want to spend it with. Which rooms you want to be in. Where you fit. This is something gay people know a lot about. I have always thought it’s why so many of us have been leaders in the fight not only for Israel and the Jewish people, but for the survival of the West.

“It’s like a miracle that you’re here,” I said.

Damari immediately corrected me. “No, it IS a miracle.”

Damari is magnificent. That full-body smile she wears, like a gay Julia Roberts, is for a purpose. “The enemy is watching all the time,” she says. “We cannot give them any satisfaction that they have broken us.” When she was onstage on Sunday at the inaugural Pride For Israel conference organized by Stand With US, she told the crowd of LGBT Zionists that when she was being held by Hamas, she tried to educate her captors. “Every time they called me a prisoner, I would tell them, ‘No I’m a hostage’. Prisoners have three meals a day. Prisoners get to flush the toilet. Prisoners get to go outside. Prisoners get to see the sunlight. Prisoners get to call their families. I’m not a prisoner.” Did it annoy her captors? She shrugged. “Sometimes.”

I was a panelist at the conference in the morning (video excerpt below). The whole day was inspiring, and harked back to a point of my advocacy that I began with seven or eight years ago when I said that I didn’t want to stay at a party I was no longer invited to. That it is down to Jewish leaders to build our own table where we can sit with each other and not be under threat of exclusion. Specifically I said this to the Jewish gay community. For we know better than anyone. It is written into our history as outsiders who became builders in order to survive and thrive. And as is so often our fate as gays, we experience expulsion first. The hostility of the LGBTQ+ world to Zionism was felt long before many heterosexual Jews woke up.

And so it was for Damari in Gaza. She had an experience as a hostage that was quite unlike any other hostage. Although she did not say those words herself, I feel it’s important to point it out. As a lesbian, there was an even greater danger to Damari’s survival in Gaza. Her gay identity had to remain confidential. “You’re 28,” said some of the families she was held by in Gaza. “Why are you single?” Damari blamed her elder brothers, and said they were very strict and would not let her date. “They loved my brothers for that,” she said, and the room roared with laughter.

She told a story about how she asked the terrorist guarding her one day what he would do if he found out his brother was gay. She said in a split second he responded: I would kill him. “But he’s your best friend, your brother, you love him.” The response was as immediate and unchanged. To further the psychological torture, the hostages were often made to watch AlJazeera news feeds, featuring the usual pro Hamas angle. One day, the TV was on and there was a report on protests happening for Gaza at Columbia University. Damari saw the “Queers for Palestine” on the TV. “This was insane to me,” she said. “You guys may be for Palestine. But I can tell you, Palestine is not for you.”

In the green room, Damari maintained the same quiet yet brimming defiance she displayed onstage. She wanted to tell me that when she was released from Gaza, she had become familiar with my work, among others, and had seen pictures of me in the young adults section of her kibbutz (Kfar Aza) by the house where she was kidnapped. I told her how overwhelmed and grateful I was to discover she had spent so much of her time in captivity with Romi Gonen, whose family members were the first hostage family I met, and whose story I felt deeply connected to. “If it wasn’t so late in Israel,” she said, “I would FaceTime Romi now!”

It’s true what they say: that you don’t understand the why until later. For years, we have been cast out of the worlds we once knew, and what’s happened in the end is not our loss, but our incredible gain. We now stand shoulder to shoulder with giants. Those who have lost us are out at sea without such lighthouses. As I left Damari, I said that my wish for her is that she has tenfold the good in every moment of her life going forward to counter all the dark that she endured.

At the start of the conference on Sunday, there was a man who shared his Diasporic experience as a gay Jew since October 7 in a profound way. He said: “I took a long time to come out of the gay closet, but after 10/7 I had to go back into a Jewish closet.” Again, I think there is a resilience to gay people that renders us more immediately equipped to resist the idea of hiding ourselves for the sake of pleasing our surrounding society.

It’s no coincidence that one of our fiercest non-Jewish allies is Douglas Murray, who is also a proud gay man. On Saturday night, I had the privilege of hearing Murray speak at the PragerU Gala in Beverly Hills. Where would we be without leaders of morality such as Murray, a thinker as prepared to call out the reality of what Mamdani’s election means for future Democrats, as he is prepared to criticize the Right wing pandering to Tucker Carlson amid the Heritage Foundation debacle.

Romance and obsession are a fundamental part of being gay. I think potentially the phenomenon known as limerence, too. Because for so much of our lives, it is a fantasy to imagine loving in the same way as the people around us experience love. We owe a great debt of gratitude to our forebears who fought for the rights that straight people have so that we can live our lives with dignity. But I think it’s because we still have to often privately hold onto a dream that is not yet our bold reality that we are primed to build this safer world for us as Jews, as Zionists, as pioneers of Western values, that has come under threat, and has in many places disappeared altogether. Theodor Herzl’s sexuality is undetermined, but he did say “If you will it, it is no dream.” We can lead the reconstruction era. We must. Who else will if we don’t?

On Sunday, I shared a room with the likes of Yemeni journalist, Luai Ahmed, and Jerusalem-based olah via South Africa firebrand Bellamy Bellucci; with Iranian Jewish long-standing activist Matthew Nouriel, and LA first generation born unapologetically pro Israel lesbian Tanya Tsikanovsky. These fighters are all key figures of rebuilding our community from ground zero. And the good news is, it’s something we’ve already been doing in all avenues of our lives since we were born.

Former friends of mine who have turned nastily antisemitic used to get it actually. They had a song that became a clarion call for the rainbow community, entitled I Know A Place. It was ironically inspired by the Pulse nightclub shootings in Orlando in 2016, when an Islamist member of ISIS, Omar Mateen, murdered 49 people in a gay bar. MUNA, however, seem to have glazed over that part in latter years, as they have participated in the charade of “geo-blocking” their music from being played in Israel. I wish they understood their own words, instead of becoming the people they describe.



“They will try to make you unhappy, don’t let them,

They will try to tell you, you’re not free, don’t listen,

I know a place where you don’t need protection,

Even if it’s only in my imagination.”

I’m closing a chapter of my life right now. I’m leaving the place I’ve called home for the last six years to build a new one in a different part of the city I love. It’s wild how many people I’ve had over the door here for six years who one day walked out and never came back. Artists who swore the only thing that mattered to them was freedom, yet they have bargained it all away for a cause that is suffocating their agency, even if they don’t yet see it. The strength of the people I no longer have to dream up or imagine – people such as a liberated Emily Damari – remind me to say goodbye to some things.

There is no place now for friendships and relationships with people who are too ashamed of the public knowing about our connection. There is no longer a feeling that we are not good enough to be in the lives of those we love. There is no longer an excuse given for those who chose to leave because they couldn’t be as proud to scream about us as we were to scream about them.

They have all walked into the wrong room. We are in the right one.