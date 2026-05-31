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Liza Tacher's avatar
Liza Tacher
1d

Well at least the venue came out with an apology and won’t be hosting those hateful people again.

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Marc Fine's avatar
Marc Fine
1d

These are the same people who demonstrate as queers for Palestine. Self hating LGBT are the same as self hating Jews.

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