Ozzy’s flown away.

In a world of beige, a rock’n’roll behemoth has passed to the next realm. A man named Ozzy Osbourne goes to eternal sleep knowing he’d achieved all he came to do. He should have a coffin to rival the most gothic catacombs of the underworld. Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t a performer like any other. He never broke character. Character never broke him. It’s hard to conceive of a single other star who so committedly lived as they aspired. He embodied Ozzy 24 hours a day.

Legend has it that he once bit the head of a bat off clean onstage in Iowa, 1982. So when his wife Sharon showed him plans for pyro at an upcoming tour decades later, including a bubble machine (see clip to follow), he went ballistic.

“Bubbles? Oh come on Sharon I'm fucking Ozzy Osbourne, The prince of fucking darkness.”

This is a classic:

When The Osbournes was first aired on MTV, I was a teenager. There was no metal for me growing up. Some of the more hygienically challenged boys at school listened to it, but I wasn’t there yet. I was neither a goth, nor a mosher. And if you don’t know what either of those terms mean you are not between the age of 35 and 50. So my first exposure to Ozzy was via reality television. Before The Kardashians, the world became a fly-on-the-wall inside the house of a dysfunctional family that were far more worthy of voyeurism than any family or famous person who followed suit. They were the Brady Bunch’s worst nightmare: sweary, unruly and completely audacious.

Long after the show went off-air, I went to the house. I remember portraits of Queen Elizabeth (she was still alive), and the same old-fashioned china teacups that can be found in working and middle class homes all over the UK. Ozzy’s gaff was cosy and regal; like being inside an official Royal residence on Halloween. I was there in 2017 to film a video appeal for a friend who ran a charity in the UK focused on orphanages. Ozzy was a spokesperson.

As part of the on-camera interview, he had to listen in headphones to his favorite song from childhood. He wrapped the cans around his long hair, and disappeared for a moment in front of me. He was listening to ‘She Loves You’ by The Beatles. He had his little John Lennon specs on and I could see him thinking, emoting. He was holding back tears. He took the headphones off, and composed himself. He owed his career to them. “They turned the world from black and white into color,” he told me.

Ozzy was battling Parkinson’s disease and passed away today at the age of 76. I was just watching the footage from his last ever show a week or so ago. Earlier this month, he managed to muscle through his ailments to play an unforgettable concert at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham. A stellar roster of other musicians showed up to say farewell to Black Sabbath and Ozzy. The concert raised $190 million for charity. It is officially the highest grossing charity concert ever. To think he’s passed away so quickly after such a ritual is epic and incredibly sad. But you imagine, it’s exactly as he’d planned. Mission on earth accomplished. Time to piss off now.

My heart goes out to Sharon, Kelly and Jack, who we all grew up with. Sharon is not someone I know. I met her briefly at an October 7 related event a few months ago. She was attending the opening of Tomer Perez’s art exhibit at the Museum Of Tolerance. Both Sharon and Ozzy have been relentlessly outspoken advocates for Israel. You don’t need to have personal insight into Sharon, however, to see how deeply she loved him. She devoted her life to him, and he to her. They were together for 35 years, despite Ozzy going to rehab in the ‘80s after trying to strangle her to death. She renewed wedding vows with him less than ten years ago after kicking him out of the house for having an affair. He changed his ways again. She forgave him again. They had the life they had because of each other. She was his rock. He was her roll. They complemented one another, and the world worshipped them.

I only saw Black Sabbath once at Download Festival in 2012. I went to a field in the middle of Doncaster alone with a two-man tent to interview Slipknot for metal magazine Kerrang! I was not excited about it. But I had the best weekend with the sort of people I wouldn’t dare usually socialize with. Tribal music fans, dedicated to the only sound they love in a way that makes me envious. Metallica played the entirety of the Black album backwards (the best songs are at the beginning). I experienced the soul-raising voice of Chris Cornell in Soundgarden. I remember the Black Sabbath set was better than any heritage band. They belted out ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Paranoid’ with their gigantic riffs as majestic and enormous as the seven wonders of the world. The Who and The Stones were calling it in. I’d seen both, many times. Ozzy was not guilty of that. He never faked it.

As the news came in today, I put on my favorite Ozzy track. From his 1991 solo album No More Tears, a power ballad sent to heaven and hell:

Times have changed and times are strange

Here I come but I ain't the same

Mama, I'm coming home Times go bye, seems to be

You could have been a better friend to me

Mama, I'm coming home

‘Mama I’m Coming Home’ was supposedly for Sharon, as Ozzy overcame tumultuous times to return to her a better man. It is one of the most poignant moments in his career. A love letter to coming back to a place of sanctuary after wandering through chaos. There was a great deal of bravado to Ozzy’s personality but on ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’, he softened. The jangly guitars are like a lullaby to a wounded beast who needs respite.

Today it sounds like a farewell to a man who lived in the spotlight with all of its pressures and pains. Through them, he forged a life that was fun and insane, and gave so many people around the world something to smile about. He sang it last month. He went out doing what he spent his entire life doing.

Lemmy wrote the lyrics. I almost went down to The Rainbow bar on Sunset Strip this afternoon. That’s where I went the night Lemmy died. I collected stories about a time gone by from old dinosaurs who packed the bar to regale their tales of Lemmy and friends. Ozzy and Lemmy hung out there all the time.

Actually I might go down later. Jack and Coke all around, I suspect. Something to take the edge off the profound silence that rings around the rock universe today.