How much for a Jew? Go on, tell me. How much is a Jew worth? What’s the market price these days for a Jew? Living. Dead. Male. Female. Soldier. Civilian. Young. Old. How much for the hands that pray, the feet that travel, the heart that breaks, the skin that softens, the voice that carries? How much for us, oh world? How much for me? How much for you? What is your mother worth? Your father? Your children? Your love? Who cares what they mean to you, they are all nothing but Jews to the strange neighbors among us.

It is a question as old as the Bible itself, and yet still one bargained by the cowards who dare to trade us, because how else can they accrue their own value, except trade in Jews? How else can they find profit on this earth, with no talents of their own for building and advancing? Steal a Jew, and keep him until you can claim what you wanted. And the world, the good world, it watches on, so entertaining it is to see the Jew like a baccarat chip on the casino table, because as sure as the sun rises in the East and sets in the West, the Jew must pay the bill for resisting extinction.

So let’s have it: how much for this enslaved Jew? For the 100 slaves in Gaza. How much are they worth today? How much will the next set of enslaved Jews be worth tomorrow? Wonderful it is to speak of equality, of collective humanity, until someone puts a price on your body, on your soul, on your freedom. So very geographically close to Egypt is Gaza, and even closer in the parchment pages of history.

Joseph was sold by his brothers for 20 pieces of silver to the Pharoah. Inflation has gone up quite a bit since those days, but the concept is as alive on the table as it was many ancient moons ago.

So this is how much. More fool me for thinking this was never supposed to happen again. More fool me for misunderstanding that this is how the world works. I thought someone said we Jews were the white oppressors. That we were colonizing the Brown man. That we enslave them. The open air prisons were actualized by our white supremacy. But never would one white man buy you 33 Islamic killing machines. Jews, however, can be traded for terrorists, in a never-ending cycle of violence witnessed by the rest of the world. Israel’s David versus whoever took on the role of Goliath next. It’s a classic. They play it over and over, until perhaps some day Goliath wins. (Alas, he never wins. They colisseum crowd is always so gullible.)

The human rights bridgade continue to “cry tears of joy” for the children of Palestine this evening. The children of Palestine who will continue to be groomed by Islamic Jihadists released from the prisons of Israel. The idiots that they are. The deal from the depths of unholy hell that this is. The Jewish nation should never have had to make a pact with the devil. Except on October 8, the leaders of the West, and international law, did not stand up to the tyranny of terrorism. They missed the opportunity of a lifetime. They forewent the promise they made to ensure that the Jewish people would never be enslaved into cells and prisons again. They let our captors have the humanity of bargaining power and the rule of free speech, while denying our hostages a moment on a poster on a wall.

The world has amnesia about October 7 and has lavishly demonized Israel as the aggressor. Many have failed to fully grasp the nightmare we have stood in for 470 of the longest days and nights, blind to the noose around every one of our necks, ignoring the deathly plank that we now walk in every facet of our lives. Those of us who advocate for Israel must talk about the lack of justice in this deal, whether people want to hear it or not. And not because we don’t want the hostages to come home but because it is essential that the world sees that we the Jewish people had no choice but to negotiate with terrorists in order to beg for the release of our innocents. All the while, the West has given Hamas everything they want: mass destruction to their own people and an insurance policy for more October 7s and more Jihad in Gaza. This is not justice. This is extortion. This is dehumanization. This is terrorism.

Who gets to play God? To say that one Jew’s killer must be traded for another Jew’s potential release? To say that the prior valiant deaths of Israeli soldiers in pursuit of a terrorist must be thwarted for the hope that in exchange there won’t be yet another body bag? We do not even know who is alive and who is dead. What other race, what other creed, what other people must be dealt with in these terms, in this way? We hope - we hope - today’s hostages may go free, and what will we do to safeguard against tomorrow’s hostages? Some of the Trump dwellers insist that the deal is but a front window, and the back of the store is full of goods to come. All I can say is that I hope their instincts don’t disappoint them. I would love to believe them to be right.

While we wait for our hostages to come out, please G-d alive, and reportedly three women will be released at 4pm Israel time this Sunday January 19, hundreds of thousands of pro-Jihad useful idiots worldwide are recruiting a new army with the intention of destroying the Jewish state for good. They continue to welcome terrorism into their own countries, too. Today in London, 100,000 “pro-Palestine” protestors took to the streets. One blond man wore sunglasses to cover his face and a keffiyeh over his mouth so he could hide while he said: “I don't want the Palestinians to stop, I want them to destroy Israel”.

And in Israel itself, the response to the deal from the Palestinians was a terror attack in Tel Aviv today, with one fatality so far.

I was glad to catch this 25-minute clip of Dr Einat Wilf earlier. It was some solace during an afternoon in which I was at a loss for how to soothe an overwhelming complex cocktail of emotions ranging from heart-banging anticipation, to gut-curdling disgust, to tremendous future fear and existential instability. Wilf speaks about the betrayal from the international community, especially from America. I have never seen Wilf in such a rage before. And I completely agree with this sentiment, and the right to speak it.

Tonight I have everything crossed for the return of our people back to the land of the Jews. I have heard rumors of the women returning tomorrow, but would urge anyone to avoid sharing names and participating in conjecture that may only cause further distress for the families. Whatever the cost for our pound of flesh, the rest of the world must learn this and learn it with haste: it is not just the Jewish people who will pay the price on our heads, but every Western civilian who mistakes the Islamic regime for their friend.