I saw a story today and I cannot draw any certain conclusions from it, although the appearance of it filled me with a dreaded sense of the familiar.

A journalist by the name of Erin Molan made the papers today, and not because she was in the driving seat this time. It’s one thing to make the news as a journalist, and it’s quite another to become the news. The latter is, unfortunately, a stress I understand, and still have difficulty revisiting. Many of you, my readers, admire Erin already, given the innumerable times I have re-published her work here, mainly her blistering Friday monologues that she has committed to use her platform on Sky News Australia for, week in week out for months, for no other reason I imagine than the compulsion to be a journalist of integrity, reporting the real issues, with candor, expertise and determination. Erin has exposed more antisemitism globally on a mainstream platform than the world’s journalists put together. She has repeatedly called out the hypocrisy of Western world leaders, and the United Nations. She has incessantly shown herself to be a righteous gentile among the nations. She has appealed to her responsibility as a single mother to protect her daughter from growing up in a world where terrorism is accepted by Western societies. She has even come forward with her own story of surviving domestic violence, and how “personal” it has been for her; both the ignoring of the sexual violence by Hamas on Israeli women, and presently on the hostages in Gaza.

If you’re a journalist of the same ilk as Erin and I, you are motivated only by lighting up the truth, and crucial to the task is to be abundantly sure of who are you are. So sure that you are not swayed with your growing success to write stories that fall short of the truth for the benefit of others, to curry favor or to distort reality. I have never been swayed, as such, and believe me many have tried, to pass an envelope beneath a bar table, or sweet talk their way to a byline. I am sure Erin knows the difference between reporting the news and fabricating the news. Erin is not one of the hacks who have sadly become the worker bees of the poisoned hive that is the mainstream media. She is a reporter of valor, and the news today is that she has been let go, effective immediate, from Sky News Australia. The reason has not been made public.

It makes me ask the question: what is the price of courage?

It’s perhaps difficult to quantify for many of us whose lives have been upended by a simple act of speech, usually resulting from an accident of birth into given circumstances, or an innocent mistake of the gut, sometimes the heart. To speak is to make real and to acknowledge. To speak is to educate and inform. To speak is to breathe, to live. If you don’t speak, the price is dear. And yet, speaking too can be just as costly. Some people, probably many of you reading, are able to understand this negotiation between silence and screaming, as you teeter back and forth between the two, wondering when it will be your “turn” to talk, when it is “bad enough”. I have spoken to many individuals, Jewish and not, some concerning matters completely unrelated to antisemitism, who have weighed up the pros and cons of speaking out, coming forward; how they ponder the bill they tally up in order to guard against the attacks that would result from speech, while the words of their story line the osophogus like acid, burning to escape. How does one heal without the capacity to tell? How does one warn without the ability to yell? How does one pray without the premission to sing?

Journalists must speak the truth. No journalist worth his weight can sleep knowing that he avoids something that must be said.

What is the price of courage?

If you know the price of courage, you know what it is to be publicly shamed, to see your name in the press on the other end; a name you scarely recognize knowing it is your own and you are now public property. Who is that girl? I don’t want to be her. Where does this story end, and mine feel like me again? Can it ever just be me again?

If you know the price of courage, you know what it is to lose control, to be left with even less than you ever understood “nothing” could mean; having to make asks and choices for your survival that fill you with dread and embarrassment, and strip you of your agency; having to demand your value in a vaccuum of ghosts, feeling silly for ever wanting the things that people want in life. What home? What car?

If you know the price of courage, you know what it is to be expelled from your own life, to have friends turn their backs on you, stop picking up the phone, cease to remember your birthday, your address, your name; all the vacations, all the celebrations, all the 2am journeys home are no longer cherished memories you shared, but instead some useless coins that lie in a pile at the bottom of your dresser.

If you know the price of courage, you know the questions that lie dormant in the wee hours of the night, begging you to answer how you could possibly be fit to love, to manage, to heal, to enjoy, when the world has shown itself to relish in the sport of despising you.

If you know the price of courage, you know what it is to be engulfed by other people’s panic, to be concern trolled, to have people you’ve never even met reach to “save” you at your lowest moment, during which you’ve never been more vulnerable or less acceping of the charity of others; people climbing on the neck of you while you lie there bleeding out on the floor, wondering if anyone ever believed in or loved you for you.

But.

If you know the price of courage, you know what it is to speak before the gunshot goes off, to feel the rush of honest words escaping from your mouth, with utter conviction that the message was written for you to be the messenger, in this place, in this time, at this hour; there is nobody that can take away the magnitude of your service to the most important act you can do with your life - speak.

If you know the price of courage, you know what they will do to stop you from speaking. You know that your silence will be the only matter they stop at. If you know the price of courage, you know that so long as you’re paying it, someone else doesn’t have to, someone less able, someone less brave, someone less visible.

If you know the price of courage, you know that there is no price you’re willing to pay to have your mouth wired shut, for a day, for a year, forever.

You see if you know the price of courage, you know that courage is priceless. Anyone who dares to shoot the messenger will be forgotten far faster than the messenger will ever be lost, for the truth will always be found.

