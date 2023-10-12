The onus is on you, friends

Share this postBlacklistedThe onus is on you, friendsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of BlacklistedSubscribe to watchThe onus is on you, friendsEve BarlowOct 12, 2023∙ Paid96Share this postBlacklistedThe onus is on you, friendsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore199ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBlacklistedSubscribeAuthorsEve Barlow