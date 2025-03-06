The Left left me. I did not leave the Left. Actually I tried to stay. I tried to talk to the Left. The Left had a violent reaction to this. Not only did they not want to enter a dialogue with me, the Left did not want me in the room. They gathered a pitchfork mob and they drove me out of every environment that I was previously in, professionally, socially, economically. The Left dehumanized me faster than you can say the word “dehumanized”. They didn’t take a moment to hear my voice. They were too emotionally reactive, and they had no capacity to engage in an honest exchange.

The Left turned me into a public hate figure, a social pariah, they meme’d me to the back of beyond, and they enjoyed it. It did not matter that I am a woman. It did not matter that I am gay. It did not matter that I am an ally. I lost all my privileges. I was openly discriminated against, wrongfully dismissed and socially evicted. Overnight. Without any recourse to defend myself or stand a reasonable trial. Any time I attempted to point out that they were wrong, kindly or not, they behaved as though I had personally victimized them while they shared disinformation that actively helped the terrorist organizations that murdered 1200 Jews on October 7. They were the victims of me every single time I tried to raise the issue of their ignorance. I was their persecutor. The Left were persecuted by my voice. “Touch grass”.

For five years, I have been terrorized by Leftist mobs on the internet and in real life. I have been viewed as the greatest threat to any Leftist who feels personally intimidated by my presence or proximity. Leftists have regularly walked out of groups I have created. Leftists have regularly filed complaints about me. Leftists have become obsessed with me, without even knowing me really. And you know, fuck ‘em. That’s how I feel.

When I have been shut out and smeared, doxxed and harassed, it’s always by the Left, who insist that they are good people. Kind! Among the perpetrators are leading feminists, notably that Australian. The feminists have been the worst offenders, followed by the LGBTQ+ voices, some of whom even managed to get an audience with the ADL to tell them that I was anti-trans, which was a baseless accusation. I was “anti-trans” because I have been an aquaintance of Abigail Shrier; an author, who has done extensive research on the social contagion of trans identity among teenage girls. Leftists made it their mission to drive me from my former life, to put me in danger by leaking my private information, to libel me a racist and a liar, to completely eradicate my presence from mainstream media and to silence my voice. When that wasn’t enough, they dedicated their time to bullying me so loudly every single day, and telling me incessantly to kill myself, as they continued to try to jeopardize any new opportunity that I tried to go after post-cancellation. Leftists stalk my location. The reason I have considered arming myself is because of Leftists and Islamists, who are more often than not… ALIGNED. The Left are the least safe people for me to be around. I do not trust Leftists. I don’t know if I ever will again. Why would I?!

The Left are the reason I am told to this day that I cannot get punlished outside of here, because I am an out Zionist Jew. The Left are a danger to me, to my life, to my people, and, in my experience, to society, because any society that sacrifices Jews is doomed. The Left are not my people any more because they took an issue with me, not the other way around. A lot of people have mistaken that my criticism of the Left has to do with Israel. Maybe at first it was. But not now.

My criticism of progressives and the modern Left goes far beyond Israel. A new moral center is being established and the Leftists are rejecting it. The progressives who are against Israel are radicals who support – among other radicals – terrorist organizations. They have been the primary vehicle for Hamas and Hezbollah, and the rest of the Islamic regime of Iran’s proxy network, considering them freedom fighters with a justified resistance against a state - Israel - which according to them does not have the same human rights as other nations. According to the Left, the Jews, including me, do not have the same human rights as other minorities, because we are not minorities. We are white supremacists. I am Jewish among the Left. I am not a woman. I am not an ally. I am not a rainbow child. I am a Jew. A bad Jew. An evil Jew.

I simply do not trust that progressives and Leftists would safeguard my rights in any other sector of my life at all because they have made it abundantly clear that they do not think I am a human being. They have also made it abundantly clear that they are ideologues who actually don’t support anyone’s rights unless it makes them look good. They are too busy supporting Jihad. They are too busy obsessing over theories about colonialism and racism, sweeping anti-Western values across Europe and America, and they have supported the types of extremists who would not protect ANY of our human rights, never mind whatever rights I still have left after I’m a dead Jew. Do they think Islamism supports abortion rights? Do they think you can marry your same sex partner in Ramallah?

They may claim to, but they do not understand the meaning of justice and peace. It’s fairy tale justice and wonderland peace. Instead of promoting peace, they are part of a terrorism network that would prevent any form of stability anywhere. They are not just passive commentators, but active participants in terrorism. Many of them work directly for terrorism networks. Hamas is the military wing of this network, the UN is the political wing, Amnesty is the justice sector, the BBC and AlJazeera are the press sector, etc. This is why for the last five years I have been openly attacking the Left. I am attacking the Left because the Left is a major threat to civilization. The Left has promoted itself as the savior of humanity while remaining entirely hollow in its application of the remit.

To trust the Left is to trust a group of people who insist that society is being safeguarded by them and them alone from reverting to the dark ages in which we were all without rights, and there is simply no evidence for this. Many of them had nothing to do with the acquisition of rights for previously disenfranchised people, and many of them have nothing to do with protecting those rights. And if they do, with friends like Hamas, god help us. In fact, my extensive debates over the last year has led me to a conclusion that Leftists are threatening the diminishing of those rights by instead trying to expand the notion of what rights are to so many items that the notion of a human right has become too watered down to be applicable. Hypothetically if rights do become eroded, then perhaps it is the radicals who catalysed the swinging of a pendulum in the opposite direction.

I do not trust the Left. The Left left me. I did not leave the Left. I am a de-radical. I do not openly hate anyone. But many Lefists do. Many Leftists openly hate white people. Many Leftsist openly hate Jews. Proudly, violently hate. How is hatred progressive?

Yesterday Gal Gadot gave a hair-raising speech at the ADL annual conference in New York. The Left hate Gal Gadot, because she’s Israeli. It doesn’t matter that she’s a woman. It doesn’t matter that she’s a mother. It doesn’t matter that she has had her voice erased in Hollywood at times as a result of her nationality. She is a Jew.

Watch. Watch every second. She wanted to be a citizen of the world, but the world wouldn’t let her get away with it. Watch her. Listen to her. May we raise more Gals.

My name is Gal and I am Jewish:

Today a group of former hostages met with President Trump. One was Naama Levy, 19, who told POTUS that the second she and her fellow kidnapees heard in captivity that he won the election they knew they would be rescued. She said he was their “hope”, and that he remains the “hope” for the 50+ hostages who remain in Gaza. The Leftists however would tell Naama Levy that she is mistaken about this. They would tell her, a woman who was sexually assaulted on October 7 and saw her fellow female officer friends slaughtered before her own eyes, that she is wrong. That she is a young woman who can’t trust the man who shakes her hand, while she stands in the Oval Office today, free from Hamas captivity, because Trump secured her release. The Left left us. They removed themselves from the conversation by shunning us all out of their spaces, and now they are living in their own delusional echo chamber. Whether or not they can be pulled out from the hell they choose to stand in is not my problem.

Like Gal, my name is Eve and I am Jewish. Thanks for being here.