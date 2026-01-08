Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

Louise Dawson
8h

Fuck it’s hard. Changing from being completely left leaning in my ideals all my life, to agreeing with many of Trump’s opinions on the world. This is enough to blow my mind.

Being Jewish now means looking out for our people and looking out for other political victims no matter what their religion.

It means being vigilant against journalists and politicians and academics who are not reporting, representing or teaching but are actually dictating to the masses their own poorly formed opinions based on lies and a poor understanding of history.

Thanks Eve.

Arian Soroush
10h

Incredible pull from the archives. And well-explained.

It also doesn’t help that the conventional voices on Middle East policy that contribute to legacy media are, if not outright Islamist agents, either part of Islamist-funded institutions or (more innocently) simply part of the academia-policy groupthink pipeline.

