Who are the people circling the wagons around the ICC’s arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu? Amal Clooney. Zohran Mamdani. Sadiq Khan. Why are they so desperate to preserve a document signed by Karim Khan – the man just voted out of the building as chief prosecutor after findings of serious sexual misconduct, including coercive non-consensual acts against a junior staffer?

You can - and should - watch her powerful testimony here:

Why defend the process of an accused sexual predator when the target is the democratically elected leader of the Jewish state fighting a war of survival against the organization that filmed itself raping and burning Jews alive on October 7?

What do these individual progressive leaders so invested in “human rights” all have in common? It starts with “I.” It ends in “slam.”

This is not complicated. It is the same pattern I documented days ago in Antizionism Kills (which it attempted to do four hours later, when a Jewish man was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver while exiting a synagogue on the Upper West Side, by a terrorist screaming “Allahu Akbar”). Mamdani, the newly installed mayor of the largest Jewish city in America outside Israel, spent this week performing the purest form of the DARVO script against the Jewish people. He labeled Netanyahu a “war criminal”, declared him unwelcome in New York, and demanded enforcement of an ICC warrant he openly admitted the city has zero power to execute. Propaganda. A deliberate inversion that erases the October 7 massacre so that Jewish self-defense can be re-framed as the original sin.

He did this, and the predicted aforementioned attack took place. Mamdani’s response was the usual gaslighting: condemnation of “hate” that carefully omitted Jihadism (“Our administration will always stand against bigotry and do everything in our power to root out antisemitism, racism, and hateful acts of all kinds”), followed by the same moral preening that got him millions of Instagram likes (nine million, to be precise) for calling the leader of the only Jewish state a “criminal”. And note: Mamdani prayed in a mosque last week where the Imam openly calls for the deaths of all non-Muslims.

When the blood is Jewish, the cameras and the hashtags somehow never quite reach the same volume. At the Mamdani-less press conference outside the synagogue where the attack happened, leader Rabbi Levine said:

“When I was growing up the only time we saw security outside of my synagogue or my Jewish day school was when the mayor came to speak. The police were there to protect him. Today every time the mayor speaks we need the police to protect us.”

The other week, when confronted with rising rape statistics in New York City, Mamdani played them down by claiming the increase was largely due to a “successful widening of the scope of what constitutes rape” (the expanded legal definition under the Rape Is Rape Act). That, and survivors finally reporting older assaults. Are you fucking kidding me? The mayor’s instinct on sexual violence is to contextualize the numbers away, to frame the rise as progress in reporting rather than a crisis requiring urgent confrontation? This is not neutral governance. It is the soft-pedaling that always accompanies a broader ideological project.

That project is the Islamisation of New York City. Not in the cartoonish sense of overnight theocracy, but in the steady cultural and political reorientation that treats Islamic supremacist priorities as progressivism: selective blindness to Jihadist violence, elevation of narratives that pathologize Jewish self-defense, and a progressive veneer that excuses or minimizes crimes that clash with the preferred coalition between Islamists and socialists. When the same mayor who demands Netanyahu’s arrest under a predator’s warrant simultaneously downplays rising rape reports as success, he reveals the hierarchy. Jewish safety and women’s safety become secondary to the larger script: one that allies with forces for whom both are negotiable.

As for “feminist human rights lawyers” like Amal Clooney… well don’t they just love hanging out with accused rapists… It’s their brand at this point.

Karim Khan’s warrant was never about justice. It was about the permanent exceptionalism applied only to Jews. The same people who treat every other nation’s self-defense as legitimate treat Israel’s as uniquely criminal. The same “feminist human rights lawyers” who advise on these warrants go silent when the prosecutor himself is the one accused of using power to coerce sex. Alarm bells should be ringing loudly. Clooney backed the process. Mamdani and Khan demand its enforcement. The common denominator is not principle. It is the ideology that treats Jewish sovereignty as the original offense and every instrument that can be turned against it - courts, mayors’ offices, mainstream leftist media - as fair game.

This week Mamdani declared war on America’s Jews. Not with tanks. With the language that creates the permission structure for the next attack. “War criminal”. “Unwelcome”. The same blood libels: apartheid, genocide, colonizer. Words that, as I wrote prior, have nothing to do with the realities of Gaza or the West Bank and everything to do with stripping Jews of the right to exist as a free people in their ancestral homeland. These words do not critique policy. They license violence. They turn a stabbing outside a synagogue into background noise while the mayor of New York performs for the DSA gallery - and while rape statistics are explained away as a bureaucratic win.

Deny the originating atrocity. Attack the victim who fights back. Reverse the roles so the aggressor becomes the moral center.

Mamdani is not an outlier. He is the logical product of decades of refusal by legacy Jewish organizations to name antizionism for what it is: a hate movement. It kills. And the same soft language that minimizes rape numbers is the language that softens the ground for the next wave of targeted violence against Jews and women alike under the banner of “context”.

We will not absorb this. We will not treat it as another bad news cycle. Mamdani must be countered with extreme urgency - not because he is uniquely powerful, but because he is the most visible American face of a movement that has already bloodied Jewish streets from Pittsburgh to Paris to the Upper West Side, and that treats rising sexual violence as a statistical footnote. Doing so while chasing Israeli leaders. Those leaders had to beg institutions such as UN Women to even consider the gamut of evidence of sexual atrocities committed against Israeli women, men and children on October 7.

How do we fight back? We name it without apology. Antizionism is not criticism of a government. It is the organized denial of Jewish self-determination, the only people on earth whose right to a state is treated as uniquely illegitimate. We say the quiet part out loud: the selective outrage that reserves its highest moral energy for Jews while remaining silent on the IRGC, Hezbollah, Hamas, or the actual genocides and colonial projects that do not involve the Jewish state is not antiracism. It is Muslim supremacy dressed in progressive language, and the refusal to see it is itself a form of racism.

We refuse the gaslighting. We do not accept the subsequent statements about “zero tolerance for hate” or “context” as sufficient. We demand the same energy for Jihadist ideology and for actual women’s safety that he deploys against Jewish self-defense.

We build parallel institutions and parallel courage. We stop begging for approval from spaces that have already decided Jews are the problem. We support the voices - Jewish and non-Jewish - who still possess pattern recognition. We document every instance of the double standard, from the ICC’s selective warrants to today a yoga retreat in Malaga (I reported on this on X) that polices only Israeli participation:

We treat the libels as the enabling language they are, exactly as we would treat the vocabulary that enables violence against women or gay people.

And we fight for the future of the West itself. Because the same forces that have decided Jews are the acceptable target will not stop with us. The Cold War never ended for those of us who can still see it. We see the next chapter of an old totalitarianism that always begins by isolating the “Jew”.

Listen to Jews this time. Listen to survivors.

Or keep enabling the next October 7 and the next wave of unpunished violence while pretending the man with the violent ideology is the charming reformer who merely brings “context”. We are not going anywhere. And we will not let these fake actors rewrite the moral order of New York City or the United States of America.

You are an individual. You are not part of a groupthink. Pick up the mantle. Viktor Frankl wrote: “What is to give light must endure burning.” It’s going to hurt. It already does. Believe me, it can - and will - get a lot worse.

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