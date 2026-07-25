Blacklisted

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Charles St-Louis's avatar
Charles St-Louis
2hEdited

Eve’s post got my latin flowing again. Nihil plus laedit quam veritas. Truth is always a weapon against injustice. So for anyone wishing to help in championing Eve’s cause, be sure you use a proper hammer in order to hit the nail dead smack on the head.

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
1h

I froze while listening to the testimony from Sarah on CNN. There's no doubt in my mind. His tactics, her entire body overwhelmed as she retold the encounter. May he burn, along with the Mamdanis.

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