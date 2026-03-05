I was prompted during a briefing to write a piece explaining to Americans why this is America’s war, but I won’t do that. I will write as I have been writing for almost a decade now this clear truth: Iran is the West’s war. It is so much more than just America’s war. America, however, is the most powerful Western country, and the only Western country with a leader who had the requisite judgment to lead the West back to itself; back to literacy, back to knowledge, back to civilization, by deciding to take definitive action with its greatest and most capable ally Israel in spearheading this revolution.

Marco Rubio, yesterday made it very clear why every American should be invested in these strikes on Iran’s regime.

Iran’s near-possession of 11 nuclear bombs is a threat to the whole world. Those who bleat “NO TO WAR IN IRAN” have also chosen to keep their eyes firmly shut over the Christmas and New Years break when the Islamic Regime who built these nuclear weapons slaughtered tens of thousands of civilians in their own streets.

In a New York Times op-ed, 40 Iranian doctors and nurses told their testimony of what they witnessed during the uprising in December and January. Yes even the New York Times calls the Iranian regime’s actions in January “one of the worst mass killings in contemporary world history”. It documents that 209 children were murdered during the protests. Has that registered with any of the anti-war protestors who are continuing to promote an IRGC planted story about a girls school allegedly struck during the first wave? No. “There is a consistent pattern in many documented cases indicating that children were shot in the head.” That pattern of violence consistent. The advocacy of Western leftists not consistent.

The anti-war crowd have made a proactive choice to ignore what Iran’s regime has done to its own people as an indication of what the same regime will do to the rest of us with a nuclear weapon. Are they beginning to understand why Israel - the only democracy within ballistic missile spitting range of Iran - has a bomb safe room in almost every home? Americans, do you have one in yours? Brits? Les français? El español?

Israel has an Iron Dome over her skies and checkpoints around her borders to protect civilians from the Iranian regime. It’s very simple and not at all “complex”. Israel benefits from the destruction of the Islamic Regime, to be clear. But America and the West need this war to succeed more than Israel, who has lived with and prepared for its reality for the entire course of her young life. America could not achieve what’s required without the help of Israel’s air force and intelligence who have been preparing for this mission for decades.

America has plenty reasons to fight this war. (*page-ing Megyn Kelly*). The war started explicitly against America in 1979 with the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran which took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, and the regime has been teaching its children in schools every day since to chant “Death to America”. When people show you who they are…

In the 1980s, Iranian terror proxy Hezbollah killed 63 people in a suicide car bombing at the US Embassy in Beirut, and 241 US Marines in another Beirut bombing - the deadliest strike on US Marines since Iwo Jima. In 1984, they tortured and murdered CIA Beirut stations chief William Buckey. In the 1990s, Iranian terror proxy Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad murdered 15 Americans in multiple bombings during the first intifada in Israel. In 1996, Hezbollah killed 19 US Air Force in Saudi Arabia and injured almost 500 others by detonating a truck bomb near their barracks.

In the 2000s, Iran was responsible for 17% of US service personnel deaths in Iraq. In Afghanistan, Iran was crucial in providing weapons and funds to the Taliban. In the last seven years, Iran has used its proxy militias to carry out over 180 rocket, missile, and drone attacks targeting US military personnel in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan. The list goes on and on, even before we get to October 7, during which 40 Americans were murdered by Hamas, some taken hostage and then later murdered in the death tunnels of Gaza.

Iran’s regime has targeted Americans at home. Salman Rushdie being the most famous example in 2022. He lost an eye for the crime of prose. Plots have been foiled for the assassination attempts of Mike Pompeo, John Bolton, and - yes - President Donald Trump. If you follow Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, you will know her story of evading kidnap and murder by the IRGC in her new home of New York City.

America maintains a network of military bases across the Middle East to combat terrorism, support allies, and protect global energy routes. Around 40,000 American troops are deployed regionally in Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Jordan. The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain secures waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea, where attacks from Iranian proxy the Houthis are escalating on commerical ships.

The US, whether presided over by a Republican or a Democrat, has always maintained that Iran should never have a nuclear weapon. That concern is now even more critical. Iran has become China’s entry into the Middle East. China has been buying the majority of Iranian oil, and securing Iran as its political ally from within the Strait of Hormuz. China, Iran, Russia and North Korea are aligned in their determination to weaken the West and to overthrow democratic values.

So to break it down for you: the military targets that America is pursuing in these waters are to do with American and wider Western interests against the Red Green Alliance – and absolutely nothing to do with Israel. This is about defending human rights versus allowing tyrannical regimes to continue to undermine our economic and military security. It’s about everyone’s freedom. To say that Israel has dragged America into a war it doesn’t need to fight, that the Jews are centering themselves in Western democracies is as poisonous as the rumor mill of Jew haters in the 1900s. Israel and America are in a joint operation to clean up the West’s decades-long mess and take out the trash for good.

Exhibit A: Iran’s torture chambers, hiding decades of human rights abuses, blown up yesterday by Israel’s Air Force. This is where women were jailed and disappeared for showing their hair, raped before execution to ensure they didn’t make it to “heaven”.

But hey, please take this opportunity to look around you and witness the thinly-veiled anti-Jewish conspiracy theories of selective advocacy, because that advocacy will show you who is a traitor to Western freedoms, and who is a defender of our liberties.

Power figures like Keir Starmer may call themselves humanitarians (the UK Prime Minister was previously a “human rights lawyer”), but how can they be such when their application of their supposed values is so inconsistent? Starmer and his ilk engage in aggressive legal and public work against Israel and Western powers, and yet contrast that with their comparatively muted or completely invisible efforts against regimes like Iran – and despite Iran’s far worse systemic record of executions, gender apartheid, torture, and protest suppression.

Why are they like this? you ask. Are they stupid? Do they need educating? Of course not. They have been educated at the most elite institutions and they are sober about their actions. They are selective and justify their libels, because it serves their reputational and funding incentives far more than it serves any desire for consistent application of their precious “international law”. They faked it to the top and now they excuse lies to keep their seat.

This is about lucrative income, it’s about speaking appearances, it’s about book deals, it’s about opportunistic alliances, it’s about social climbing, it’s about press acclaim, it’s about Instagram engagement. It’s not about civil liberties. If it were then groups like ACLU, Amnesty International, even the United Nations itself, would not be so coldly calculated over the protection of their social media comments sections over the need to speak for the voiceless in every situation. Palestine makes them money. North Korea does not, so they minimize the blood shed, or ignore it altogether.

Iran’s human rights situation remains among the worst in the world. It is recognized by the UN, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty, and other independent monitors.



Mass arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances.



A “tsunami” of detentions, torture, and forced confessions.



Political executions on a scale unseen since the late 1980s.



Suppression of women, girls, the LGBT+ community, and other religious minorities, the non-compliance of which is met with a death sentence.



Internet blackouts, censorship, arrests of journalists and activists, and violent dispersal of protests.



Torture in detention, forced confessions broadcast on state TV, denial of fair trials, and attacks on human rights defenders.



The proof is documented in verified videos and witness testimony.

So ask them. Demand a response. Why the disproportionate focus on Israel versus far worse regimes? So many of these human rights organizations and legal sets have been highly vocal on Palestinian issues, Israeli settlements, Gaza operations, and what they describe as “apartheid” or war crimes by Israel. But when it comes to Iran, China, Syria, North Korea, and other regimes with far higher body counts and systemic abuses they receive comparatively less public attention or legal challenges from the same teams.

It creates a two-tier system: aggressive pursuit of cases against Israel and America, but not even a whisper about Iran, Qatar-funded groups, or authoritarian allies. They talk about defamation laws as tools to silence sexual assault survivors but ignore how Iran’s regime weaponizes similar laws far more brutally than anyone in the West. Bottom line: they don’t care about sexual assault survivors. They don’t care about civilian casualties in Gaza. They claim to be “anti-war” and protect the right to free scream “Globalize the Intifada”. What do they think Intifada is? A new brand of tofu?

They care about absolute power and influence. Everything else is collateral. Keir Starmer once shared a chambers with Muslim Brotherhood lawyer Amal Clooney. Now he is the worst Prime Minister the UK has ever seen. Over-confident and under-prepared. He went to a mosque on Tuesday night to curry support for his cowardice, because he doesn’t care about anything beyond securing his votes. Grooming gangs, terror threats, open borders be damned. Secure the throne at all costs. It’s all about Keir; the central character in everyone else’s tragedy.

They don’t care about human rights. They never did. They care about maintaining control. When are universities, human rights organizations and legal sets going to be subject to terror investigations? Why today did Lebanon ban the IRGC before Starmer’s UK government has? In Lebanon you can now be arrested for supporting the Iranian regime. In the UK, your weekend protests to “Free Palestine from the River to the Sea” will be protected, even now, as free speech.

Well, here’s the good news. As Iran’s regime collapses, so too does the house of cards. The Islamic regime has more support in Europe than it does in the Middle East, and that fact is now too hard for those with brains and moral objectives to ignore.

Remember the prosecution by South Africa who brought a case to the ICJ to determine that Israel committed “genocide” in Gaza? That clown show is ending faster than a cheetah hunt at a safari. First, Bolivia and Honduras pulled out of the Hague group (Honduras's President is of Palestinian origin, which makes the blow even harsher). Second, Paraguay have made a motion to reject South Africa's claims. Third, South Africa - or rather than ANC–'s pay check is getting incinerated in Iran.

Interesting how Central and South America have moved in the direction of Israel and the USA since, well, Maduro was kicked to the curb.

The watermelon and Palestinian flag emojis are being exposed by proxy of their leaders’ and influencers’ bare-faced and impossible to ignore Jew hatred. First up is UN rapporteur Francesca Albanese. The UK has finally come out against her, and advocates for her resignation. They join the US, France, Germany, Latvia, Estonia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Italy, after she posted a fake AI image of “165 coffins of schoolgirls” in order to generate support for the Islamic regime of Iran.

“The UK has asked that the comments of the Special Rapporteur be urgently investigated against the Code of Conduct for her post, and for action to be taken...”

This follows a series of flagged comments from Albanese in which she has peddled lie after lie about the war in Gaza, and the the fictional threat of the Jewish state.

If Albanese is properly reprimanded, all who sound exactly like her will meet the same fate. Albanese is on PressTV regularly, a regime channel that is banned in many democracies. She is on PressTV because she is a regime hack. So if you spot someone you know saying what she’s saying…

Zarah Sultana is a sitting MP in the UK, tweeting yesterday that “Zionism is one of the greatest threats to humanity.” She means to say - Jews – but she has to be politically correct about it.

Zionism is the fresh air that those of us who have demanded the West wake up from its suicidal totalitarian fever nightmare have been breathing in order to stay alive and on course to protect humanity from the tyranny of political Islam. If you have friends or colleagues who say this, please understand something about this disease. There are only three types of antizionist: the Jew hater, the idiot, and the traitor.

Back to Spain and Ayatollah Pedro Sanchez. News today is that Spain sold Iran detonators, type A, B and E explosives, laboratory reagents and control software. So much for Sanchez’s "neutrality" on the issue of Iran. It’s giving WWII when Franco’s Spain was "neutral" but actually collaborating with the Nazis.

In Barcelona today, the Office of Religious Affairs asked that ALL schools in Barcelona cancel music and dance classes for a month. Not for Lent. For Ramadan. For the month of Ramadan, all such classes are encouraged to be cancelled as a “gesture of respect” for the Muslim population. (Islamic rule has never had a problem launching missiles during Ramadan, by the way). Spain has submitted.

Once a Catholic country, now on its way to becoming a communist-Islamic outpost. I thought Al-Andalus overcame Muslim rule in 1492? It’s a shame that the likes of Kneecap, Massive Attack, Lorde, Wolf Alice etc are not paying attention to this story. They should. When the capitulation results in banning music concerts throughout the year, never mind during Ramadan, that will include them. We warned ya. They'll also ban films including the ones that star Mark Ruffalo and Susan Sarandon, and they'll ban the TV shows including the ones Hannah Einbinder is on. The one positive is that they will cancel all of Sally Rooney's books. Suddenly the Caliphate sounds appealing.

Note there are some wonderful female politicians in Spain who are standing up for the sane, and appealing that the wider world understands that Sanchez does not speak for them. Today, Congresswoman for Barcelona, Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo, hosted the aforementioned Masih Alinejad:

Another powerhouse who is railing against Ayatollah Sanchez is the amazing President of the community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has been a regular voice against antisemitism. Here today she chastised her fellow female peers:

“I encourage them to go alone and drunk or in a miniskirt through Tehran or Kabul. Go for it.”

As I said at the start, this is not just America’s war. Nor is it really Israel’s war. It is your war.

Fight for your countries. When you see the morons shout loudly, speak back. Don’t let the gangs of low IQs flush your nations down the toilet. Women in the West are volunteering themselves for enslavement as women in Iran dance for freedom. Women of the West are signing themselves up for Jihad, while women of the Middle East are coming together in the most historic liberation of our lifetime.

Choose one of the two images below. Choose wisely.

Please support Blacklisted by signing up for $10/month or $100/year, and gain access to the entire archive.