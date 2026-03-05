Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana K's avatar
Dana K
17h

Once again Eve, a brilliant summary of suicidal empathy. Kol hakovod.

Reply
Share
Gf1fanatic's avatar
Gf1fanatic
17h

What an amazing and brilliant post! Thank you so much, Eve!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture