Have you ever loved someone so much that you’d do anything to take their pain from them?

Many years ago now, before antizionism destroyed every facet of my existence, I was sitting on the staircase at the back of a dilapidated community theater in East Los Angeles, and another gay woman was standing over me, talking to me about Jesus, and I was talking to her about forgiveness, and how I could had made peace with the betrayals of some of my starfucker friends in the industry who did me dirty. And she said to me, her green catlike eyes glinting: “your heart is too big for this world.”

I don’t think that’s true. I think my heart is too Jewish for this simulation though. I think a Jewish heart knows how to struggle in matters of love and care, because we don’t draw our self-worth from others. We draw it from something greater. I refuse to stop loving people when they display weakness or fear. I cannot stop loving people despite distance and time. My quest is to find a way, not to walk away. I never walk away. I’ve never been a quitter.

When I went to bear witness to the massacre sites after October 7 and I walked through the barbecued homes of Be’eri, the barren fields near the Nova festival, and the screaming silence of Kfar Aza, my mind didn’t stay only with my Jewish family. It kept circling back to my non-Jewish family. Every day even now, I think of the non-Jews who disappeared and who are not shielded by our Jewish ancestral memory, our hyper-vigilance that we’ve carried for generations. (That’s our superpower). A cold premonition sat in my chest. This won’t stay in Israel, I thought.

Whoever would be naive enough to believe it would? An ideology that slaughtered 1,200 people in a single day doesn’t stop at a border. An ideology, let’s be clear here, that pre-meditated that slaughter for two decades, pretending to be friends with its neighboring civilians, alleging to be peace-building with its eventual prey, attempting to convince those just over the border that tolerance was the key. I love my non-Jewish family too much not to see this exact same ideology playing the exact same trickery on the exact same idealistic neighbors all over their cities, and their countries.

But now I don’t have to predict it, because now we have the proof. German Federal Attorney General Jens Rommel has revealed that a pre-produced video claiming responsibility for an intended attack in Europe on October 7, 2025 was seized. Investigations into this failed European mass casualty plot exposed underground infrastructure and weapon depots (AK-47s, handguns, over 900 rounds of ammunition) across Germany, Denmark, Bulgaria, and Poland. The Swiss paper Neue Zürcher Zeitung detailed sleeper cells in Greece, Cyprus, Austria and Germany. Key arrests were made on October 1 of last year. “Just in time”. Just in time? Now there’s a warning. Have you even heard about it?

Antizionism destroyed my entire life. Let me just say that. Imagine what it’s doing to your neighborhoods, your cities, your countries. I don’t have to.

I know that lately I have felt the need to urgently press the question again, and again, and again, especially to the people I love who have gone quiet. But I press with urgency because I’m not a quitter. We share a planet with people we knew. We need to bridge gaps, not widen the chasm.

So. Why have you pushed me away? Why do you leave me on read, on seen, as if the messages about this existential threat are just noise, just an inconvenience, just drama, just some sort of manipulation effort on my part? Do you really believe all the lies that antizionists have told you so much so that you refuse to engage? To ask questions? To prepare? To protect yourselves? What are you hiding from? At whose expense?

Why do you take yesterday’s urgent conversation and push it to tomorrow? Please stop avoiding the treacherous reality that is already spreading through your streets, your university campuses, your own children’s algorithms.

For the women reading this, and the “feminists”, I need you to contemplate whether you would stay silent, or stand by and watch, if a woman you knew was being publicly mauled by her abuser? I know many of you wouldn’t. But you’re doing that to us, to Jews. Since October 7, have Jews gone around randomly stabbing people in broad daylight in your cities, or trying to blow up your high streets or music venues? (Answer: no, we have not). What did we Jews ever do to you, other than maybe love you a little neurotically with too vast a heart.

The only people safe from Jihad are the ones committing Jihad. If you believe that there was a “genocide” in Gaza, you are under a spell. You want to talk about “genocide”, let's talk about numbers. I don’t care if it’s uncomfortable. It’s way less comfortable being accused on a daily basis as a proxy in the worst crime anyone could possibly commit, believe me.

According to July's UN report from OCHA, there were 71,444 deaths in Gaza since October 7 that are war-related. The number is still adjusted whenever determined that names on the list actually died from natural causes. It's estimated 20,000 people died from natural causes in Gaza since October 7 2023. The 71,444 deaths are reported from the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas. Regardless, let's work with that number, and let's work with the IDF's most cautious estimation of how many of those deaths were militants. In its most cautious estimation, the IDF has calculated that 20-25,000 of the 71,444 were Hamas operatives - AT THE VERY LEAST. A roughly 1:2 ratio of military:civilian death is within the historical range for dense urban combat when an enemy embeds itself among civilians, uses human shields, and fights from tunnels and residential areas. It is neither uniquely low nor uniquely high.

It also does not satisfy any media claim that "70%" of the Gaza deaths were women and children. Not remotely.

“But look at all the buildings destroyed!” Was Dresden a “genocide”? Gaza was provided tens of billions of dollars of international aid by the way. It’s a shame they used it to build a subterranean terror network beneath civilian areas, instead of - say - a potential twin city of Singapore.

The 1:2 ratio alone does not meet the definition of "genocide", which requires specific intent to destroy in whole or in part a national, ethnic, racial or religious group. There is no such intent! The IDF distributed millions of leaflets, text messages and calls and formed evacuation routes and safe corridors for the civilians of Gaza. These steps are among the most extensive civilian-warning practices used by any modern military in urban combat. There are over two million people in Gaza. At the lowest military death estimations with death count numbers from Hamas themselves, the numbers just don't add up, you guys. I don't care how much TikTok has hit you over the head for three years with the idea that you've been “livestreamed a genocide”, you have not.

Add it to the list of things social media has duped you about in the last ten years.

The Palestinian population has never stopped growing throughout the world since the identity was created despite every claim of “genocide”. And yet the Jewish population has never ever recovered the numbers lost during the event that inspired the need for the word genocide. The “genocide” libel against the Jewish nation is the most abusive use of DARVO in the history of the world. And it’s not just the “genocide” libel. It’s the “famine” libel. It’s the “journalists killed” libel. Yesterday a report came out that at least 18 of the “doctors” and “hospital workers” in Gaza were members of terror groups… Another libel bites the dust.

This is the biggest scandal of our lives and we will pay in blood. All of us.

I will continue to illustrate the parallels between misogyny and antizionism. We all know that the reason women survivors come forward about abusers is not for applause or for the satisfaction of being right. It is to protect future victims. The same goes for the work I do on antizionism. I speak because the pattern is clear, the ideology is clear, and the body count already speaks for itself way outside of Israel.

Silence does not protect the people you love. It only gives the next terrorist more time to finish what the last one started. The plot was foiled in 2025. What about next time?

One of my spiritual guides gave me a book last winter called “Anam Cara”; it’s a book of Celtic wisdom. It’s about “soul friendships”. It describes a bond in which divine light flows from one individual into another; a deep and spiritual companionship that sometimes only happens once in a lifetime, if at all. No interval of time or space can sever or destroy it.

“In everyone’s life, there is great need for an anam cara, a soul friend. In this love, you are understood as you are without mask or pretension. The superficial and functional lies and half-truths of social acquaintance fall away, you can be as you really are. Love allows understanding to dawn, and understanding is precious. Where you are understood, you are at home. Understanding nourishes belonging. When you really feel understood, you feel free to release yourself into the trust and shelter of the other person’s soul. This recognition is described in a beautiful line from Pablo Neruda: ‘You are like nobody since I love you’.”

I know anam cara. It is a gift from G-d. Pure love that is the only light that can bring forth a person’s individual soul. Anam cara makes my heart more generous, and my patience infinite. Don’t give up on the people around you. We cannot afford to.

To support Blacklisted please sign up for $10/month or $100/year