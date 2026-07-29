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694208's avatar
694208
4h

Eve, you write beautifully of issues so deep and important! You are a brave warrior to raise your courageous voice where so many, many others are silent (due to fear? confusion? smoldering hate that has found an outlet? feeding the crocodile?...)

A giant thank you and an even bigger hug ☀️

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Jonathan in SF's avatar
Jonathan in SF
3h

"A roughly 1:2 ratio of military:civilian death is within the historical range for dense urban combat when an enemy embeds itself among civilians, uses human shields, and fights from tunnels and residential areas. It is neither uniquely low nor uniquely high."

As usual, enough truth packed in every post to serve as a mathematical proof/theorem. But one point of clarification. Although I'm not a historian or military affairs expert or historian on any other topic but Jonathan Spencer is. And according to his calculations, the ratio of military to civilian casualties is radically low in comparison to other conflicts. Even recent conflicts such as the recapture of Mosul in Iraq by American forces. Otherwise, agree completely with Eve's commonsense analysis.

https://x.com/SpencerGuard/status/2012920981472551266

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