Did you know that the Jews are the reason for the LA fires? It was Israel’s fault. Either it’s payback for what’s happening in Gaza (never mind that 81% of homes in Altadena are owned by African Americans), or it’s a direct result of funding being re-routed away from the LA Fire Department direcly towards Israel’s “genocide”. If you’re on social media this may sadly be a lot of what you’ve seen immediately since the fires began a week ago. I have never in my life seen society stoop so low.

This was the first glimpse that I saw of it. And I reacted.

What’s another word for psychotic? I’m stuck on psychotic.

All these champagne socialists do all day is parrot Hamas lies from the comfort of their first class air lounges, while discrediting themselves forevermore, because only the teeniest amount of fact-checking will show anyone with any modicum of integrity or care for reality that the purpose of Israel’s war in Gaza has not been “to fight hospitals”, but to fight Hamas, who hide in hospitals, which - for the 1 millionth time - is a humanitarian crime in breach of international law. But also - what does Israel have to do with wild fires in Los Angeles? I’ll tell you what. Two Israeli NGOs have sent assistance to the fires.

But that was just the beginning of the psychotic armchair commentary that every pro Hamas voice on social media suddenly launched themselves into the instant the fires broke out in LA. It got even worse…

You can imagine the ethnicity of the Resnicks… Oh yes, they are Jewish. Yes! The person who posted this added a comment that the “billionaire”, ie the Jew named Resnick, CONTROLS THE WEATHER IN LOS ANGELES. I am not making this stuff up. It is here for your eyes to feast on. This is happening. People with brains are really sharing this shit in 2025.

Here is the wonderful Emily Schrader - a credible journalist, and a friend - on the phenomenon of making the LA fires about Palestinians.

Damn Emily. Thank you.

So shalom all my boys and girls, Have you heard of the new antisemitism libel? The FIRE libel. Goes like this… Jews start all fires and are killing the environment because we are fire-breathing devils. In fact, we didn’t just start the fire through [insert something to do with our “billions of dollars”], we actually crept into the Palisades and Altadena in the middle of the night and with our fire-breathing bellies burped fire all over the beautiful canyons of California.

We’re the fire starters. Twisted fire starters.

(If the Jews started the fires, whhyyyyyyyy are all the pro Hamas people literally celebrating the fires?)

The fire libel is so strong that I received a text from a now former friend to say we can’t actually be friends because of what I personally am doing in Gaza (and because “it’s a lie” - what is the lie? Israel? Jews? Moses? The Twelve Tribes? They’re never specific). I’m killing children in Gaza through the power of transcendental meditation from my couch in Los Feliz. Of course that’s not the reason. The reason is because I am a Jew. Let’s just be honest for them because they don’t know how to say it with their whole chest.

Every time these types of exchanges happen I feel sick. I still cannot believe how this disease has hijacked the minds of people we once knew. But for the love of Jewish Jesus, can they just get the narrative straight? Is it what we’re doing in Gaza, or what we’re doing in LA? Oops I forgot: we’re pulling the strings all over the world. Silly me. But wait one second, who’s gonna rebuild LA? Whose names were on all of the buildings… Right.

Now nobody in Los Angeles has energy for these attention-seekers. The people on social media who have said nothing about the fires other than to make them about Gaza, the Palestinians, and Jewish billionaires see themselves in Palestinian propaganda because they too identify with making themselves the victims of everything that happens at all times. When someone they faintly knew dies, it’s about them. When someone they once met in a bar has a public scandal going on, it’s about them. When pandas are becoming extinct in China, it’s about them because of something that happened with a panda once in their childhood. Everything that ever happens in the world to anyone else is actually happening to them. They make themselves the center of every single story conceivable with the end goal of getting their own spotlight and attention, just like their Palestinian heroes.

Let this show you who these people are. They’re narcissistic liars and they are suffering from a psychotic, hateful, mental derangement that no amount of re-education can resolve, because THEY DO NOT WANT TO LISTEN TO THE FACTS. You can present them with a mountain of evidence. You can take them to the Museum of Tolerance. You can show them a Holocaust survivor in the flesh. They will tell you it’s a Jewish Jedi mind trick and a lie, and they will not listen. Their minds have been corrupted by propaganda. And we know that the Palestinians never miss an opportunity to take an opportunity and this is the latest one. Antisemitism is a mental illness that rots the mind and it has hijacked a generation via TikTok and other social and mainstream media. The need to make this about Jews is completely demented.

And you can all tell me not to let it bother me but it should bother you; there are people among us with positions of authority who believe in Jihad. They believe in rape and murder and burning people alive. They believe it is justice. They believe that the Jewish people are a poison. They believe that the hostages in Gaza are either made up, or are “prisoners of war”.

The Jewish people, even those of us in LA who are dealing with total chaos right now, can’t take a break and therefore neither should you. You want our help? Time to fight this sickness. Trust me, you don’t want Islamism knocking on your door either.

Some of you asked me if I had a photo of the street in the Palisades that only had a flag left with a sign that said “We Stand With Israel”. I didn’t take a photo. But I received this message on Instagram in response to my post. This is how small and interconnected our people are. That gives me hope.