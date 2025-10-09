Comrades, gather round. The tyrant who tried to destroy our nation’s treasure Jimmy Kimmel only weeks ago has struck again. The enemy of the state – President Donald Trump – has cut us off at the neck. Our gEnOCiDe is over, folks. It is coming to a screeching halt. We all decreed: Over Karl Marx’s dead body! The show must go on! But the orange man has murdered usssssssssssssss!!!!

*Record scratch*

News just in, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been on the phone, congratulating one another. The plan is a go. The first step of the 20-step peace process has been agreed upon by Hamas. Israel is to stop the fighting in Gaza. And all remaining 48 hostages are to be imminently released, reportedly at least 20 of whom are still alive. They will be out in time for Simchat Torah, the Jewish festival upon which they were kidnapped on October 7 two years ago. Turns out that Israel’s strike on Doha (which Netanyahu had to apologize for in an act of political diplomacy) was a very good call…

I am sure that the Arab nations and Qatar have had a quiet word with Hamas, told them: Inshallah, you can regroup, and come back stronger, in a few years from now. The most important thing today is the return of the hostages so that life can move forward in Israel, followed by a strong buffer against Gaza, in the event of a future rearmament. Let us see how the rest unfolds. For now, our never-ending hope is on the cusp of meeting the gates of freedom.

It is historic to be here in this hour, writing these words. Reader, it makes everything worthwhile. President Trump will be flying to Israel where he is invited on Sunday to address the Knesset in Jerusalem. To all the skeptics rolling their eyes about the proximate timing to Nobel Peace Prize nominations, may I remind you that this is literally what the Nobel Peace Prize is for. Obama received it prematurely seemingly just for becoming President, then he proceeded to not support the people of Iran’s protest movement against the Islamic Regime. I think we should give Trump the prize.

I hope that all previously lifelong Democrats who agonized over their decision to vote for Trump last November are now grateful they did. This deal could have been made a long time ago had the rest of the West supported Israel, instead of saving face with - you know - a terrorist militia. It took the might and rigor of President Trump to execute.

And therein lies some irony, doesn’t it? The man they all screamed was Hitler - from the United Nations to Amnesty International to every human rights org going - looks to be on the road to achieving what they’ve worked overtime to prevent. An end to the war, and a road to peace in a new evolved Middle East. A strange Führer.

The hostage families issued a statement:

“We wish to express deep gratitude to President Trump and his team for the leadership and determination that brought about this historic breakthrough.”

It’s a worrying time only for the worst hypocrites and most spinless succubi on the planet. Thoughts and prayers to all the musicians, bands, actors, comedians, models, activists and humanitarians who will have to find some new tragedy to exploit for their own vanishing career trajectories. And to the rich college kids, your cosplay uprising is over. The performance art piece will not go down in history, cryface emoji. And dearest Greta Thunberg, condolences but no more free trips to Israel.

Endless concern too, of course, for Piers Morgan who has to find something else to talk about. Has anyone checked on Dave Smith? Francesa Albanese? I’m sure the human rights advocates, and peace marchers, and Palestine Action virtue-junkies are exhausted from spending every morsel of their beings advocating for the end of a “genocide” that never happened, while their mortal worst enemy achieved what they never could.

Sir Keir Starmer was a human rights lawyer before he became the worst ever Prime Minister of the UK. Human Rights Law 0 - Businessman With Leadership Skills 1.

It appears that the “humanitarians” were the baddies all along. To the navel-gazing, self-obsessed, posturing United Nations, Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch wastes of space: not only did you not do your jobs, and get in the way of peace, you have shown yourselves to be without purpose. Don’t worry, we’re going to get to the bottom of it. That’s what we do. In the meantime, there’s always OnlyFans.

And let’s figure out what to do with the celebrities who will have to wear something other than a terror rag on a red carpet. They might have to return to actually making stuff that is successful - on its own merit. Art, and that kind of thing.

Not to mention, they will have to finally locate a personality. A lot of people we know backed the wrong horse. Jews are not the best at forgetting history. We kind of make scrolls recording it, name festivals after it, invent special culinary dishes for it, write songs that we then sing for thousands of years about it… Forgetting is not our forte.

It is time now to see with wide open eyes and perked-up ears exactly what the Free Palestine movement was about; a movement that is oppositional to Trump’s 20-point peace plan that will – if all goes well – lead to self-determination for the Palestinian people, just without Hamas. I know: bummer. See “Free Palestine” was part of the October 7 massacre. A ready-to-go PR takeover that abused our university campuses, raided our streets, and infected our youth. It emerged as the October 7 massacre was still ongoing, as the IDF was still contending with 6,000 Hamas terrorists in the Gaza envelope. It was intended to distract people from the actual genocide, and begin the craze of shouting about a perceived “genocide” that was never going to happen. On October 7, slogans, placards, verbiage, branding was already prepared. Campaigning against genocide in Gaza began tout de suite. It was three weeks before the IDF went into Gaza to a/ demilitarize Gaza and b/ find and rescue the hostages. The West was waterboarded with the idea that a Gaza genocide was ongoing, before there even was a military operation to speak of. If the IDF wanted to genocide Gaza, it would have happened in a matter of days after October 7. Kaboom. Instead, it took two years for the IDF to contend with a terrorist militia that had embedded itself in Gaza for 19 years; an urban war that made Stalingrad look like Disney’s teacup ride.

The PR was part of Hamas’s goal. It was intended to radicalize minds, overwhelm media, and foment hatred; for Israel, for Jews, for Christians, for Western ideas and values. To collapse Western societies from within. They screamed “Free Palestine” while the Muslim Brotherhood wrapped a noose around the West’s neck called “Islamophobia” and suppressed any resistance to Sharia and the laws of Islam. It worked. Europe is losing a war that Israel has now survived. Last week, I reported about the Manchester terror attack in England. Another female survivor of the Manchester synagogue terrorist, who was out on bail for rape, came forward today. She told the Manchester Evening News that Jihad Al-Shamie had multiple wives and forced her into an Islamic ceremony. She was subjected to psychological and sexual abuse, including rape. But the domestic violence advocates and the orgs who speak out against sexual assault in the UK ignore the story. They are in the same place that “feminists” all over the West were in on October 7 after hundreds of Israeli women were raped, gang raped and mutilated – nowhere. Already blind. Already gagged. Waiting for their own October 7. Without safe rooms. Without protocols. Without a police force that protects them.

They have been subjected every day to the distraction of Gaza, to drum up suicidal empathy for a culture they don’t understand. There’s a war much closer to home in Ukraine and yet there is barely anywhere near as much coverage. Hamas is not just a militia in Gaza; but a militia of the Islamic Republic in Iran, who have worked with Qatar to invest billions into a perceived grassroots campaign for resistance, and freedom. Big romantic words that disguise what and who the victor will be. (Do I have to spell it out?) And Gaza has been the pawn by which to infuriate Westerners to hate - not just Jews - but themselves; to apologize and assuage their guilt by prioritizing “multiculturalism”. The biggest tell was yesterday, on the anniversary of October 7, they deny any commemoration or pause for a real genocide in Israel by ushering in a celebration of martyrdom, with university walk-outs across the West and pious chaos. It’s a DARVO dream. Every moment the West doesn’t speak up, it is becoming suppressed. You don’t see it? Of course you do. If you had more empathy for the marchers yesterday than for the Jewish people, splash your face with cold water.

In what kind of genocide do the victims stall agreeing to its end. “Oh how about I get back to you end of play, Wednesday?” said no genocide victim ever. Except Hamas and the Gazans. Who - turns out - got back to us by end of play Wednesday. It took a week.

And it took an American patriot - President Donald Trump - to resist. To plot to free Palestine from Hamas. To work towards isolating the Iranian regime. To those who still insist that they don’t share values with those who voted for Trump: are you sure? You weren’t silly enough to think Trump posed a bigger threat to your rights than the Western elected officials who have been leading their countries blindly into an uber-tolerant but self-immolating totalitarian abyss, did you? How is it being gay under Sharia Law? Are you ready to tell your friends that they look hot in a burka today? Rub your eyes. Check your prescription.

Yesterday I tweeted:

Thank you to every non-Jew who didn’t throw their Jewish friends and family under the bus to look good for rapists and murderers. I know it was hard.

I received 10,000 responses of support. Apparently it was not hard at all for good decent people with integrity. It’s never too late to stand corrected. If your brain is coming online. If your heart feels a little uneasy. If your soul has been carrying a heavy burden. Make amends. Don’t lie down with evil. Come back to the light.

The masses are resistant to change and people like us - truth tellers, prophets, oracles, temperature-takers, whatever you want to call us – have had to endure a maelstrom of lies, hatred and social ostracization for pushing change. Now change is here. And if you still think progressives are about progress, you didn’t learn a thing. The lengths people have gone to barricade us from their worlds while the wolf of Islamic Jihad has been at their door, is astonishing. Impressive. It cost us dearly. As history is around the corner for potential Middle East peace in our time, they must own the path they took. One day their children will ask which side they took in the war for humanity.

P.S. According to WikiLeaks who are perpetually obsessed with Israeli war crimes and the Israel lobby taking over the world, we have all made $7,000 per social media post over the last two years. I’ve posted in the region of 20-30 times per day across platforms, fighting the battle of disinformation. I can confirm that I have not received a penny from Israel. Let the record state: nobody would have to pay me a dime to advocate for the Jews or Israel. It was, is and will forever be the right thing to do.