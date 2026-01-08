The only thing standing between Iran and freedom is Islam and its army of goons – the IRGC. The hour has arrived. The keffiyehs are burning. And the flags of the Ayatollah’s 47-year regime are being dismantled. In all 31 provinces of Iran, the people are flooding the streets, setting fire to IRGC cars, trucks and motorbikes. The fighting women of Iran are posting selfies on TikTok, setting fire to images of Khameini with the ends of their lit cigarettes.

The Left, the legacy media and the human rights organizations don’t want you to see the people of Iran out in their biggest forces yet. Tonight, on the 15th day of their glorious uprising, as risk life and limb for the only thing that matters to them: freedom. The regime has been caught off-guard, and as the fake humanitarians of the West await the script for what they should say - a script that is arriving all too embarrassingly late - the Iranians are storming government headquarters, setting fire to government buildings and growing in might and numbers in city after city. These protests have surpassed the 2009 uprising, and could amount to the most magnificent display of united human courage in our lifetimes.

When the regime falls - when not if – the morally bankrupt humanitarians of the West will lose their authority and status. However, do not be mistaken about the challenges ahead, because de-radicalizing Western sympathizers is a task more widespread than the de-nazifications of Germany and Japan combined post-World War II. The homegrown propagandists will go into toxic desperation mode, understanding their days are numbered. They have proven themselves to give not an ounce of concern for human life. We don’t know what kind of violence they could activate in Western states. We have seen too that many of our diasporic hosts are ill-prepared to handle the enemies within.

However, one step at a time. In this hour, I feel a sense of overwhelming pride to see countless Jewish voices not merely share the story of our brave friends in Iran, but elevate their voices in the most meaningful way. In a way they have been praying for since 1979. The vibes, as it were, are quivering. There are spurious tweets about “Mullahs spotted in Moscow”, alas nothing confirmed.

This morning, Sogand Fakheri, head of the Persian Media Desk at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, said that the current wave of protests in Iran is unlike anything seen before:

“These are the strongest and most widespread protests in the 47 years of the Islamic Republic. Nothing lasts forever.”

For the first time protesters are openly calling for a unifying leader – Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi – as a symbol of democratic change. Fakheri described unprecedented courage on the streets:

“I’m seeing young women, 22-year-olds, teaching each other self-defense and how to prepare for confrontation – it’s astonishing.”

At the same time, the regime’s brutality ultimately means that responsibility lies with the people themselves. The freedom of the Iranian people is in the hands of the Iranian people. We can be their voice – but it is their decision to wield.

We know that this real revolution – or rather reclamation – in Iran would never have happened were it not for Israel’s tenacious multi-front war against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the suicidal elite of Western institutions. As an Iranian follower of mine, who risks her life by tweeting, replied to me: “The Jews gave us the courage. Israel showed us the regime is a paper tiger and that our brother Moses is backing us. Israel’s defensive war triggered the fall of regime.”

What we are witnessing in these hours could mark the beginning of the end of almost five decades of extremist supremacy; a vice that has held the Middle East in a choke hold of endless wars and blocks to peace. If the Mullahs of Iran fall, it will have an effect no dimmer than an earthquake re-shaping the foundations of the Middle East. It has the makings of an event even more historical than the fall of the Berlin Wall. And if it happens, my friends and I will be anticipating our maiden voyage to a country that was once a beacon of sophistication and culture.

The lion is roaring, and the sun is promising to rise. The flag of the former kingdom of Persia is replacing the Islamists' dominance, as rebels scale statues to stake out their incremental victories over the Islamist killing squads. And in Tehran, government buildings have been set ablaze.

As the regime cut the internet and the phone lines earlier today, Elon Musk’s Starlink could be seen over the skies. President Trump vouched to “hit very hard” if the IRGC continue to murder protestors on the streets. Commiserations to the encampment leaders of Columbia. Remember them? The tigers of, uh, Broadway and 116th Street?

As the cities of Shiraz and Mashhad are flaming with fiery revolution, I am glad that the BBC, the Left and the human rights organizations have kept their filthy mouths shut. When the last battle is won, they will be recognized only as the fraudulent sissies they have always been. The BBC don’t want you to see a whole nation rejecting Islamism, nor do they want you to witness a heroic overthrowing of a despised government. But beyond that, they cannot continue to promote Hamas while stabbing their financial and ideological backers - the Islamic regime of Iran - in the back.

Allow me to connect the dots, for those who still don’t see it. Some are now recognizing that the BBC does not want to be accused of "Islamophobia", hence not reporting on the Iranian uprising. They understand that you cannot call the oppressed people of Iran "Islamophobes" for bravely wanting to overthrow their oppressors. So hear me now, for the first time, if you have disagreed up until this point. October 7, 2023 was the point of inflection in the moral dilemma, where leftists, elitists and humanitarians insisted that Israel was responding to Hamas's genocidal massacre in a disproportionate way, and was committing an even bigger "genocide" in Gaza. If that doesn't sound ridiculous in itself to you, let me help you in another way.

You have now established that the BBC has a bias with Iran, or a blind spot. The Islamic Republic of Iran gets a free pass from the BBC, which means that the Islamic Republic of Iran's proxy states and militias get a free pass from the BBC too (we refer to these proxy states and militias as "the Axis of Evil"). They include Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, Yemen and Gaza, and respectively Khataib Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and - yes - Hamas. If the BBC has bias with Iran, it also has bias with each of these militias, including Hamas in Gaza.

Which brings me to my a-ha moment for those still yet to have the veil lifted from their eyes. The BBC has bias in its reporting of Gaza, and every neighbor along Israel's borders with an Iranian presence. This is a logical conclusion. Why would they make an exception for any of these Iranian proxies? The BBC has ignored the Iranian uprising because the uprising makes the Islamic regime of Iran look bad. On reporting during the war in Gaza, the BBC similarly reported from the mouths of Hamas (albeit dressed in press vests for Al Jazeera) to protect the interests of the Islamic regime of Iran. The legacy media has a blindspot with Iran because it has consistently got it wrong about Iran. In 1979, the legacy media fed the narrative of the Ayatollahs, and betrayed the Shah. They ignored the people of Iran who were in fear for their lives when the Islamist revolution took place. Their blindspot continues today to protect a vested interest in its own false narrative. That false narrative does not pertain only to Iran, but to everything the Islamic Republic of Iran touches.

In other words, you don’t hate your media enough. They have lied about Iran, lied about Gaza, and lied about Israel for decades. Your takeaway from all of this should be: Do not trust your legacy media.

Your other takeaway from all of this right now is:

Light a fag, print out the Ayatollah, and smoke that bitch out.

See you in Tehran, azizam.

To support Blacklisted, please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year.