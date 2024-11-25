Faggot Zio Bitch!

People have called me worse but… How did we get here? How did we arrive at this Tower of Babel, filled with screaming cults and violent name-calling? How did we arrive in 2024 with Jewish people being chased and harangued out of our assimilated worlds?

Well, let me ask this: what is the inverse of the identity politic utopia? It’s the weaponizing of minority identity back against us. It is a provocateur for pendulum swings backwards. Why? Identity politics is a shaky foundation upon which to build a society. We are asking too many people to assume “truth”s that are not in fact truths, but ideas, and arguments, and undecided realities. And while the debates over these many areas of identity have been silenced for fear of appearing intolerant (yes, the intolerance to debate is viewed as a tolerant approach in the Great Upside Down), armies have formed dictating when a person meets the standard of their minority identity and when they do not. And when and if they do not, suddenly that which makes them a minority is now a stick to beat them with, you faggot Zio bitch, etc.

If you really want to know who has used these slurs against me the most, it is the people who sit politically left. I’m not, of course, denying that there is a colorful vocabulary spouting out the mouths of those on the right too towards me (and selfies with rifles sent by Neo Nazis) but I’ve always found their hatred simpler, almost a result of a diminished mental capacity. I feel less threatened by slurs coming from a member of the human race who may as well be living in a cave such is their level of evolution, and who are loathed by the majority of society. However, I do feel threatened by slurs from elitists who intellectually understand precisely what they are doing; doling out righteous punishment to someone they deemed to be a member of an oppressed class, for not doing the oppression correctly. For being the wrong kind of victim, by perhaps insisting that they are not a victim at all.

Here is the problem with political correctness, or progressivism, or identity politic, or whatever you want to calll it. You cannot build a society on ideological struggles. The great tenets of liberalism demand that we all have equal rights, regardless of race, gender, religion, or sexuality, and we should hold fast to that. But these identities cannot be the foundational building blocks of our belief systems. They cannot become the new religion or creed. Instead they must be values we hold dear and fight for, because within them there are 1,000 debates about what they look like. And we cannot and must not suppress those debates, because every time we silence another’s voice or opinion we are spinning a web that traps more and more of us, and the only party who wins is the spider who can’t believe how it managed to capture so many bystanding humans who thought they were doing a good thing for its feast.

I believe that we have been running at an abyss via the civil liberties discourse and the “human rights” dialogue, and that the ensuing results will be the opposite of what the groupthink intends; that our liberties are taken from us by powers that be. We have set up our once liberal democracies as honey pots for totalitarian demagogues, such as the ones who want to establish a global caliphate.

Society must be built on fundamental foundational truths that provide order, not chaos. Chaos engulfs us at present. Discord from an election is ripping us from each other’s hearts and minds. And we have to ask why, and how. Donald Trump hasn’t even been inaugurated yet, so it can’t all be him. It is not intellectually honest to pin the blame on one man. In my opinion, these ideological debates have resulted in more than just societal instability, but a sort of fanatacism. A derangement. In some instances, a psychopathy where the attitude towards dissenters, or mere disagreements is: KILL! Burn the witch. Heretic! So right now, what we see all across America is an expression by the leftist elite that Americans have rejected their identities, and of course if they had done so that would be distressing. But I don’t believe that’s what happened at all. I believe that we have a loud portion of the population who take up disproportionate space in our media and in our institutions who are existing in some form of invisible mental caste system, and they have been conditioned by social contagion to think everything is an attack on them at all times.

You see I am a person of multitudes. And here is how I ponder my identities.

Being a lesbian means that I love having relationships with women.

Being a feminist means that I believe that there is no limit to what I can do as a woman who deserves equal opportunities to men.

Being a Jew means that I am the daughter of a 5,000 year ancestry of religion, culture and ethnicity.

Being a Zionist means that I recognize Israel’s right to exist.

These various identities, however, do not behave as the ultimate dictator of how I move through the world, how I think, or who I choose to be. I am not limited by them. I am enriched by them. And I do not weaponize them. I merely highlight them when I am in an extreme circumstance in which my survival is at risk. Nothing has once more flattened the earth in my lifetime to any greater extent than this; the prison of identity politics and intersectionality. I reject it. I move unchained without it. And I encourage you to do the same. Galileo is that you? Ah, we meet again. No wonder they hated you.

This weekend we witnessed the dangers of the identity politic and the chaos it creates in Canada, specifically in Montreal, which was set ablaze on Friday night by hoards of “Pro Palestine protestors”. (In fact, the media described these scenes as “anti NATO protests”, which is certifiably insane).

While Justin Trudeau was attending a Taylor Swift concert, here was Montreal. Watch as domestic jihadists take bats and hammers and smash the windows of the convention center while screaming genocidal chants. Again we have it: this is what a global intifada looks like.

And yet if the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, enters Canada, Trudeau will have him arrested following last week’s arrest warrants issued by the ICC. (The ICC decision, which I wrote about here, has now been celebrated by Islamist terrorists).

Here is one of the protestors in Canada over the weekend. She’s performing a familiar salute. It’s not antisemitism though, right? Just criticism of Israel.

And here is a group in Montreal burning an effigy of Israel’s Prime Minister with the word “Zionist” on it. This isn’t criticism of Israel. We know what this is.

Well, I can answer that, Brianna, my friend. Re-read my opener. The minds of the “good” have been compromised by identity politic obsession for so long that what is up is down, right is left, and forward is backward. None of it was about order. It was about chaos. And chaos is the name of the game that mainstream media won’t report honestly. As I said, the Canadian media have called these jihadist riots “anti NATO protests”. In the UK in the last four days, there have been numerous controlled explosions in hot spots around London and Glasgow. Did you hear about it on the media? You didn’t, because to report the truth is to be Islamophobic.

In the following video from Toronto over the weekend you will meet a Jewish journalist – Ezra Levant – in an attempt to cover a protest. Pro-Jihadists gather in the middle of the most Jewish neighborhood in Toronto to praise Sinwar, celebrate the Amsterdam Pogrom and scream antisemitic slogans. Levant is unmasked and alone. The crowd of masked Hamas supporters demand that the police remove him, and the police comply with the terror apologists.

Police: "Your presence alone is inciting the crowd. Are you refusing to leave?"

Levant: "I am refusing to leave."

Police: "Why?"

Levant: "Because I am a Jew, I am a citizen, and I'm your boss, and I don't leave because you say Jews aren't allowed on this street."

Police: "Well you know what? In the interests of public safety you are under arrest for breach of the peace. Take him in!"

I don’t know what to add.

Onto even worse news, over the weekend a story broke about a Chabad Rabbi in Abu Dhabi, who was kidnapped by Iranian terrorists. Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad representative in the UAE, has now been confirmed murdered and his body recovered. As terrifying as this is, it was also the expected next phase of the global Islamic terrorist mission to hunt as many Jews as possible. And it won’t stop with Jews.

For those who don’t know what Chabad is; Chabad is like a lighthouse for Jews in cities and countries all over the world, so that a wandering Jew has a place to eat a meal and replenish among community at any time in any place. Those who work at Chabads are the most selfless people in our tribe. He travelled to the UAE to provide safe haven for travelling Jews, and he was stolen. May Rabbi Zvi’s memory be for a blessing. If you’d like to donate to help his family, his wife Rivky provided a link here.

The UAE has condemned this atrocity.

But how about the New York Times? Let’s see.

“Disappeared”. Poof! He vanished, did he? There should be a clear global message by all Western media and leaders: if you hunt Jews, you will never see daylight again. But this is not a message that is being whispered by legacy media, nevermind shouted.

Again, here comes the truth. The same legacy media that tells you that Trump is a fascist who is producing the most antisemitic cabinet in history and who will take away all your rights is the SAME legacy media that tells you news on the war in Gaza directly from the mouths of Hamas. It is the SAME legacy media that calls Islamist terror attacks on cities like Montreal on Friday "anti-NATO protests". It is the SAME legacy media that downplays terrorist murders and kidnappings. It is the SAME legacy media that turns women into villains and sides with their abusers. It is the SAME legacy media that told you that you were racist if you didn't post a black square on your Instagram after George Floyd. Don't you get it? Time to stop trusting legacy media. It's the chaos creator. It is poisoning your minds and destroying your lives. And it is obsolete. Break free of it. Unlock your own intellect. Think liberally.

Let me remind again that I worked in legacy media for over a decade. I myself contributed to this problem. Every day I would wake up to 100 PR emails all titled thus: “Queer Black Trio from Brooklyn make new EP”; “Non-binary director’s Sundance debut”; “Iceland’s first climate change punk festival!” It was all identity first, art second. In fact, most of the time the art didn’t even matter. What mattered was labelling. A change that happened so swiftly in the 2010s but so loudly that memory of a time when this was abnormal had been wiped instantaneously. And at the time, I remember being especially pissed about the commercialization of the gay community (or, sorry, the ‘queer’ community). My friend James, who I wrote a eulogy for last week, always corrected me when I used the word “queer” and he was correct to do so. “Lesbians are like pandas. Great but endangered,” he texted me once. Suddenly it was more profitable to be gay than to be straight, and I thought - what’s really going on here?

So yes, I was part of the problem while I was stuck in the machine of it all. And I only covered music and film. Can you imagine how this primary obsession with identity and intersectionality affected main news rooms? You don’t have to imagine. You’ve been blindly consuming it for years. This summer, the Olympics were completely overshadowed by one identity-oriented story; that of Gold medalist boxer Imane Khalif. I don’t remember anything else that happened at this year’s Olympics because - still - that is all the legacy media is talking about. For years, legacy media has become oversaturated with stories that you once found in successful and niche glossy magazines or papers, that were tailored to specific communities. Whatever section of the newspaper; the stories are by and large identity specific and identity driven, and the hysteria is mounting. The suicidal side-effect is that this identity politic agenda has made it impossible for legacy media to report the real news, because the real news is racist now.

On Friday, I ran a story titled “Show Me The Money” here, and started to drop in some publicly available analysis of how Jewish legacy organizations spend their challah. We looked at the ADL and AJC. Well, I got some more where that came from. How about the Jewish Federation of North America? For those at the very top of the food chain (ie, not everyone employed by the Federation, in fact just thirteen people), they spent $3,691,887 in 2022. How do thirteen employees of a charitable organization of that ilk manage to split over $3.5m?

At Federation that same year $60,817,953 was doled out cash in hand, and $51,481,174 went to investments. Again, what is all this money being spent on? They granted $155,000,009 to United Israel Appeal, and what did UIA do with all of that? Build pools in kibbutzim? If the grants are used to help the IDF or fight online disinformation or provide security for Jewish students on college campuses in America or improve Holocaust education or create a taskforce to deal with mainstream media’s insistence on reporting Hamas lies, then great. But why are the Federation giving grants of $312,000, for instance, to the likes of Habitat For Humanity (in the public records)? Clearly they don’t need this much money, but they’re taking it.

Zionist Organization of America is another one, and prepare yourselves. The President gets over $500,000 per annum, but they spend $184,640 on lobbying. So one-fifth of the President’s personal earnings is spent on the task at hand? Like I wrote earlier: the math ain’t mathing. What has ZOA ever done? Has it ever spearheaded a campaign? An initiative? Can you think of one? I cannot. I guess this is why said President Morty Klein is facing a lawsuit for mismanaging funds in the wake of October 7: https://www.ynetnews.com/article/sy47feair

I find it morally reprehensible and unforgivable when Jewish people substantiate the worst libels written about us. But beyond that, given all that is written above and the seismic task we have as Jews in our hands, and our general state of emergency, why are we still trusting these legacy orgs?

I want to end this doom on a positive note. For the Angelenos in the house, please go to eat at Carmel on Melrose. My friend, one of the restaurant’s owners, is Ronnie Benarie, who has outdone himself with this project. I met Ronnie in Tel Aviv ten years ago when he was a music manager and I was a music journalist. Ronnie is a phenomenal talent and his latest offering has been years in the making. I don’t say this lightly but Carmel is one of the best dining experiences I have ever had in Los Angeles, or indeed anywhere. The only part I’m mad about is that we had to try every single dish on the menu.

The branzino! The cigars! The filet mignon! The fig carpaccio! The crudo! The bread!!! The green salad! The beet salad! The okra - are you kidding me with the okra?! The tortellini! THE RED SNAPPER SCHNITZEL! The risotto! The gnocchi what the hell!! The deserts!! It’s the best of Tel Aviv’s famous Shuk HaCarmel under one roof on Melrose and you’re lucky if you can get a table. Of course, the restaurant being Israeli (what a crime), it has been grossly overlooked by the media. I wonder why. Get these guys a Michelin star – achshav! (That’s “now” - in Hebrew, for my gentile friends).

And this is the knafeh.