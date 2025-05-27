Dawkins talked about a God Delusion. Well there’s a Devil Delusion going on, y’all.

Palestine has become everyone’s reason for existing. I have a secret for them all. Even if every leftist could murder every Zionist, Israeli and Jew, and even if Hamas allow every Gazan civilian to die in the war, Palestine would still not be free. Because it’s a pawn weaponized by Jihad to prolong the war that Hamas started for this very reason. Hamas doesn’t want the war to end, because the whole point of the war is to create this disruption. So every time they go into the street hollering about Free Palestine, they are prolonging the suffering on both sides. For the full story:

The Devil Delusion is comfortable because it is a lie, and people have become liars. So comfortable lying I don’t know that they even realize they are doing it half the time.

All Paul Weller wanted to do on his birthday this year was wear a pukka shell necklace in the colors of the Palestinian flag and pose shirtless saying “Stop the Israeli genocide”. Paul, you just turned 67. Is this all you’ve got?

Greece, yesterday. A church. Interesting that they tagged the grafitti in English, eh? It's crystal clear to everyone who knows history that "stop genocide" is the modern day blood libel. There is no genocide in Gaza. There is a war that Hamas started. This obsession is the world's oldest religious hatred. It's a religious war against the Judeo-Christian world. Look at it. It looks literally medieval. Hello!?

Also yesterday, came a report that the UK is one of three leading countries in the world providing 25 % of Hamas’s funding, and the other two are Muslim countries. The funding is coming via “charities”, duh. All the good people. AND another request in to for the UN to remove Francesca Albanese after revelations that she - quelle surprise – accepted thousands of dollars in gifts from pro-Hamas organizations.

Aren’t you so tired of liars? I am. And you know what I’ve noticed? It’s all the people who pretend to be good. Absolute liars. They’re not good. They’re not qualified. They don’t have the skills they claim to have. Their only life skill is lying. Pro skill - liar. People can live a lie very easily these days. You can make anything up about yourself, and force people to accept it, and it becomes Your Truth. But it doesn’t make it the truth. Not one bit.

Once you tell one lie, it becomes easier to tell others I imagine. Lies build bigger lies, and yet bigger lies. For some people, their whole life has become a lie.

Enter Tom Fletcher again. The UN Relief Chief, apparently. Coming to relieve us all from the burden of truth. I mean proof. He needs no proof for anything he says. Last week it was 14,000 babies to die in Gaza within 48 hours. Today it was a claim that the UN was waiting and ready with 10,000 trucks to send into Gaza with aid. Ten thousand trucks. Here he is:

Ten thousand trucks on the border right now, ready to go. I’m not a massive fan of CNN these days, but I share the tone of the interviewer in this clip. You what, Tom?!

If you measured the length of 10,000 trucks you would make it a quarter of the way from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. This number is simply insane. Tom Fletcher can say anything and the media will print it:

"We have 3,000 NASA astronauts waiting to get into Gaza to airlift Palestinians to Mars."

"We have 5,000 camels being deployed into Gaza right now carrying bags of basmati rice."

“13,000 Gazan school children have had to split one falafel ball for dinner this evening.”

“A group of Zionist space baboons are currently riding a meteor through outer space that is due to hit Gaza in T-minus 48 minutes!!!!!!”

As sure as the sun rises in the West, tomorrow the Hamas lobby will make up more lies about Israel, and Israel will continue to thrive.