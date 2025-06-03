I’ve been a pussy.

Rarely would I make such an admission but I’m admitting it today. Last summer, I instantly reacted to something the entire world witnessed and I was shouted down. Actually it would be more appropriate to say I was hunted down. Because people I have never met started abusing access to me and harassing me in private, blowing up my phone, my Direct Messages, and seeking counsel via other friends of mine, about my views on the trans community, even though my arguments had nothing to do with the trans community, but with protecting women and girls from male violence. In fact even trans people said this debacle had nothing to do with the trans community because the subject in question had a DSD (Disorder of Sexual Development), while in the same breath insisting that it was transphobic to discuss the perils of this bonkers reality we had enabled.

Given the amount of wars I have actively fought in the last six years or so, I decided to sit this war out, even though it affects me just as much as any other war. It’s the war on women. The war on women has become even more treacherous to fight, because trans rights have in their most extreme become the Trojan horse of the patriarchy. What was once a tiny minority (the trans community) has been hijacked by people who call themselves “trans activists” in order to eradicate women’s rights faster than the old school men with cocks and balls could. I take my cues from Ricky Gervais. My favorite clip of his, which he didn’t do when I saw him live last weekened is to follow. It wouldn’t go down well with an LA audience, not that he’s terrified of anything. Except maybe he is of this.

Last summer we all saw what we thought we saw. An Algerian with the characterists of a biological male, claiming to have a DSD, while also having a penchant for punching women for sport won an Olympic gold medal while insisting it was fair. And “feminists” cheered this athlete on, crying that there was a “witch hunt” taking place, and that this was nothing but a mass online bullying campaign. Except the real actual bullying was happening to people - mostly women - with both eyes and their own lived experience who saw what they saw and had reasonable questions. Again, it’s curious isn’t it that only women can be called TERFs? Never men. Only ever women. Women fighting for women’s rights. Sex-based rights. Rights to single sex spaces. Thankfully recognized in the UK Supreme Court’s relief of a judgment on the Equality Act this April (read my piece here). Only women fighting for women can be TERFs.

Makes you think.

World Boxing has formally apologized to the Algerian Boxing Federation for naming Imane Khelif as the Olympic gold medalist in a new genetic sex screening policy.

Some pundits suggested that to rub it in further last summer, Khelif after cheating a Gold medal mocked the world by being carried on the shoulders of male team mates when winning the Gold, which in Algeria would be haram. Can men in Algeria give grown women piggybacks in public? Maybe they can. Maybe sceptics are being unfair. This aside, something about this whole debacle was blatantly unfair. I remember going in to my boxing training in LA the day after the first fight, and as I put on my hand wraps I asked my trainer, a young Black liberal male, what he thought about the fight. He said: “Hell no. Whether the competitor says they’re a male or a female, there is a clear genetic difference there. This should never have happened.”

“But Vogue!!!” cried the “feminists” when challenged about the unsexy, non-instant-grat, non-IG-friendly, quite burdensome and heavy medical and scientific debates around DSDs, instead quoting the cover of Vogue and post-Olympics “beauty” campaigns Khelif did for Instagram brands. Imane Khelif immediately was shot for Vogue, such was the primed PR machine ready to boost the narrative. Khelif’s sex tests identify a “male”, but Vogue proved otherwise.

During the ensuing circus last summer, progressives decreed that Khelif’s “feelings” mattered more than Angela Carini’s bodily harm, when the Italian competitor said:

“I have never felt a punch like this.”



That was my instant red flag. The moment I saw Carini fall down in tears and say that she - a trained boxer - had never felt a blow to the head like the one Khelif delivered to her in a 46-second match she had to retire from in order to protect her life, I had a gut instinct about what I was looking at. Why? Because I am educated on male violence againt women. Whether we’re talking in terms of “biological male traits”, or full-blown “males”, or whatever makes you comfortable, a person who goes through puberty as a man has a biological advantage over a woman. To all those who suddenly were more expert in boxing than even Cassius Clay, swallow this: There is never any parity between the physical power of those with biological male traits and those with biological female traits. There is no physical parity between men and women.

Here is Carini’s full quote, which we should read over today:

“I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honor my father. I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this. After the second punch, after years of experience, I felt a strong pain in the nose. I said enough, because I couldn’t finish the fight after the punch to the nose. So it was better to put an end to it. I am in pieces because I am a fighter, they taught me to be a warrior. I have always tried to behave with honour, I have always represented my country with loyalty. This time I didn’t manage to because I couldn’t fight any more. Regardless of the person I had in front, of me, which doesn’t interest me, regardless of all the row, I just wanted to win. I wanted to face the person that I had in front of me and to fight.”

Carini said that she didn’t want to comment on the gender controversy, but that didn’t matter to Khelif’s army of hysterical defender/overnight super stans who immediately vilified Carini in an actual public witch hunt in which she was jeered at by the entire globe for crying in a boxing ring after being punched harder than she’d ever been punched.

Khelif responded thus, and proceeded to beat every opponent:

“I am here for gold. I will fight anybody, I will fight them all.”

Except, Khelif never fights a man. Khelif is an Algerian with biological male characteristics, who is celebrated for punching women for sport at the Olympics. We all saw what we saw. We all knew what we saw. We let them get away with it.

Khelif fought the following biological women out of the competition:

Angela Carini (Italy), Anna Luca Hamori (Hungary), Liu Yang (China), Janjaem Suwannapheng (Thailand).

Imane Khelif is a cheat, and the IOC allowed the cheating. IBA Boxing acted fairly by disqualifying Khelif the year prior, and urged the IOC to explain why the Olympics allowed “athletes with competitive advantages to compete in their events”. In boxing, especially, such idiocy could kill a fellow female competitor. Her death would be politically correct but what’s more important here?

The IOC is complicit, as is the media industry (again, surprise, surprise), as are all the online bullies pretending to care about minority communities, and insisting that they will protect women at all costs.

I began an essay last August that I never published:

The gender circus and the Israelophobia are related - they come from the same extreme mindrot, abetted by the silencing of dialogue around an issue that impacts literally everyone, male and female. For years, I have listened to trans people express dismay with the trans activist movement, and called out that it would result in backlash and grave misunderstanding of what it means to be trans. I have been labelled a TERF in an attempt to silence my voice more than it already has been. I am not anti-trans, but I am against men encroaching on women’s spaces, and I am against a movement that forces women to prioritize it over our own fight for equality, which is what the trans movement has done. Never was that clearer to me than during the Imane Khelif debacle this week, when I saw “feminists” scream “but VOGUE” at women’s rights campaigners, as though Conde Nast proved that Khelif’s hair and make-up job gave them a “human right” to enter a ring with female athletes. Not just any ring; a boxing ring. A place where the brute strength of someone with male biological characteristics could have life-threatening consequences for anyone with exclusively female ones.

My reticence to enter this debate has been for one reason alone. For years, spanning as far back as 2019 according to my screenshots, which I keep for referencing social trends, the most volatile and violent attacks I receive are from people claiming to be trans activists. Please note: I am not referencing individual trans people, but a movement that purports to speak for all trans people.

Publicly they threaten to kill me. Privately… they harangue me either to my face, or they lodge complaints with those they want to separate me from, ie, blacklisting, leaning on some fictional idea that I have caused them “harm” or could result in their “suicide”. So I went into a hole alone, and I read all of the dissenting voices who had been similarly “cancelled”, and I watched “What Is A Woman?” by Matt Walsh several times, inspired by said banned documentary; one that is as urgent and frightening as it is funny, appealing to the last grain of humanity possibly left among those of us who hold fast to the idea that the earth is round. (You know, like women’s ovaries, and men’s testicles).

And then I started to ask a question that I think more people should be asking: Why is there such an unholy alliance between trans activism and Jihad?

I kept asking it while I was watching Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK for the first time as a way to CLEAR my mind actually. But I couldn’t clear my mind. Because my favorite drag queen contestant - Bimini Bon Boulash, born Thomas George Graeme Hibbitts (pronouns they/them) - was virulently pro Palestine. It was all over Bimini’s social media, just as it’s all over every progressive’s social media. Last week, Bimini signed the “Choose Love” petition signed by over 300 actors, musicians, DJs, etc in the UK urging Keir Starmer to stop arms sales to “genocidal Israel”.

Let me tell those who don’t know something about being a lesbian. When you come out, it’s both the most frightening and liberating experience. What you might lose in one family, you gain in a whole new family. This is why the gay community must be welcoming to all. It literally saves lives to be so.

I have not felt safe at a Pride parade, or around a Pride flag even, for so many years, because the LGBTQ+ community has arguably become the most antisemitic community of all. If you are a Zionist at a Pride event in the West, you are taking your life into your own hands. And if my social media mentions are anything to go by, those most ready to get violent are trans activists claiming to be “the most oppressed”.

British feminist firebrand Julie Bindel published a brilliant interview last week with human rights lawyer Robert Wintemute, who has admitted a grave error in judgment in legislating for the Gender Recognition Act in 2004. The piece is shocking and eye-opening and essential reading (link click here), proving this pervasive cultural misogyny that exists in human rights law, where a legislator didn't even consider the question of women's rights when he put his name to a piece of paper two decades ago that would eventually be abused to throw women's rights in the bin, while simultaneously forcing us to celebrate this as a “human rights” victory, or else we be called bigots.

Having listened to women and had his “eyes opened”, Wintemute has travelled so far from his original position that he now wonders whether the GRA and prior laws in Europe should have been passed. “The arguments made at that time were that people had done everything they could to appear to be of the opposite sex, but the fact that their appearance did not match their official documents put them at risk of violence, harassment, or discrimination,” he says. Instead of changing the person’s legal sex, the law could have simply sought to protect people from harm triggered by the difference between their legal sex and their appearance on the basis of their presentation, he suggests. “This would remove much of the current conflict, as it would affirm trans people’s birth sex as their legal sex, while ensuring their protection from discrimination based on gender non-conforming appearance or behaviour.” He adds: “Birth sex is less important now, with same-sex marriage and equal state pension ages. But in my view birth sex is not an irrelevant detail and should not be automatically ‘trumped’ by gender identity in single-sex situations.”

In 2004, Wintemute only considered one thing: men's rights. Bindel has previously joked that “human rights” are actually “men’s rights”. It’s not a joke. “Human rights” has regularly done more to protect patriarchal structures than anyone cares to admit, allowing men to dominate, with women helping. Women’s rights have been signed away to elite men with a fetish. That’s not a human right.

I have advocated for women survivors and fought online disinformation wars against misogyny for years. My focus on this issue is singular: the greatest threat to society is violence against women and girls as the primary and most neglected matter. I would send exploding pagers directly to the nether-regions of any male targeting any woman or girl with misogynistic abuse. There is no difference in energy or flavor to the online hatred I witness and have experienced; the targeting of women by the trans activist community is exactly the same as that of regular incel males whipping up classic anti-women tropes. The difference is that incels recognize what a woman is, and the trans activists do not, screaming that you should “die bitch” while also erasing the fact that you’re a woman.

Here is someone who has trolled me for years. Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu. Read this and tell me how you would feel if instead of Dr Shola, it was a “cis” “white” “male” who said this about a woman. A woman called Angela Carini, who was punched square in the face by a person with biologically male characteristics at an Olympic spectacle that she had competed her whole life to qualify for.

The energy is pure venom. If a man said it… Need I complete the sentence.

This is also Dr Shola, just FYI.

I barely ever touch gender issues. Yet I have been mauled by activists from the trans community, both men and women, because yes Israel, but also because I defend sex-based rights, I believe in the fact of sex over transient feelings, and because I fight for the protection of female survivors and SA victims to have female-only spaces where they can feel protected and safe. I am also attacked because I'm a lesbian who identifies as such. I don’t welcome homophobia, and I believe it homophobic to insist that a lesbian is transphobic if she refuses to have sex with a person who identifies as a woman but still has a penis.

I am also compassionate for anyone who feels "erased from public life", which is so often the criticism lobbed at "TERF"s by trans activists - that the trans community are being disappeared by shout-y women who have archaic ideas about feminism. To that I say: I don’t understand how protecting women and girls from violence necessitates erasing anyone from public life other than… actual rapists and abusers. Why can’t we focus instead on a healthy compromise? Let’s recognize sex-based rights and give trans people the dignity they seek. Let’s have healthy conversations where everyone can be heard, not just trans activists who silence the debate by screaming: TERF!

The upswing of being terrorized as a Zionist and standing in the line of fire next to hated women is that I can see the flaws in the human rights world: Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International being two of the worst offenders. If their utopia denies recognizing the humanity of Jews/justifying murdering and raping Jews, then it can and often does also deny recognizing the humanity of women in promotion of another agenda that sounds all-inclusive and progressive, but is in fact exclusive and elitist, and has silenced voices of dissent - or even merely voices asking questions – as soon as they make themselves known.

Why do we have so many Queers For Palestine morons? Because many new recruits to the “queer” community are more interested in being activists for their idea of “human rights” than they are motivated to maintain and protect the pre-existing wins for equality of gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans people. “Human rights” for LGBTQ+ people is about ensuring equality for our freedoms; be it not being discriminated against in the work place, having freedom of speech, freedom of movement, etc. Does it mean that Imane Khelif has the freedom to punch a woman in the face during the Olympics and take home Olympic gold because Khelif identifies as a woman? No.

For the last decade, the LGBTQ+ community achieved gay marriage rights and gay adoption rights and instead of taking a beat, they expanded the “fight” and ultimately expanded the bracket to welcome in “folks” who have abused the community for their own political gain. This is why I never bought the non-binary label. It’s not rooted in reality. It’s ego. So thousands of years of biology isn’t good enough for the person who decides they know what they don’t identify as but can’t figure out what they actually are? “But clownfish are non-binary!” So are you saying you’re a clownfish?

I believe in the following: Own your sex. Own your sexuality. Own your gender expression. Own your body. Own your NAME whatever you choose it to be. People have fought for your right to do that for millennia.

But I call bullshit at cheating, and forcing facts in situations that create unfairness to other marginalized communities. People have made a lifestyle choice to be victims. What are they victims of? The truth? They care about whether a given narrative helps them feel victimized by the world further. Imane Khelif won an Olympic gold medal because if Imane Khelif hadn’t won Gold it would have amounted to “bullying”, and we don’t like bullying.

But in this case, the bullied was the bully. There’s a lot of that going around.