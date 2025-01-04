I was asked this morning by my yoga teacher why I read so much. Whenever I am waiting somewhere, including outside the 100-degree sauna that we get upside down in, I have a book in my hand. All of my books are busted round the edges because they live in my handbag. I own more books than anything else. And it's because books are the best company in the world. Music adds drama to the visuals we’re surrounded by. Cinema frees the emotions we contain. But books are quieter than both those things. Pages and words are like correspondence from a familiar stranger. You pick them up wherever you are, and you teleport somewhere private, traveling back and forth through time and space, coalescing your own memories and thoughts with those of an unknown. When you open a book and start tracing the pages, your breathing becomes regular. Your eyes become fixed. Your mind becomes clear. I don’t meditate. I read. I can’t fathom wasting my time sitting on a cushion trying to think about absolutely nothing at all. I don’t want to clear my mind. I want it cluttered with everything.

Books also feel great in your hands, in a way that a Kindle will never. Nothing beats wrecking the spine of a book whose back you’ve satisfyingly broken. Nothing beats underlining the words in ink that you want to commit to memory. Nothing beats dog-earring a page, or - as I do - using some personal artefact, like a Polaroid, or a postcard, to bookmark the spot you left off at before you were rudely interrupted by the disappointing clang of reality. Books are often better than your reality, and when your reality improves, the same books can remind you of when it wasn’t.

Reading has taken on an even greater purpose for me in the wake of my last five or so years. I find books to be the last place I can go where I have total access to another person's mind and world without them having the power to judge or exclude me. That's the primary reason why I constantly have my nose in a book. In this more solitary chapter of my own life, I am called to seek out just as many characters as I had surrounding me before. It’s just that they don’t know I am engaging them, and - honestly - it’s safer for me that way. It’s safer for both of us that we are apart, in separate realms, divided by paper.

Books for me have become like a new set of lungs from which I can draw oxygen. In moments when the war has been too much I have been able to hide for weeks on end just with books, sitting in the same place, on the same date, in the same shit, but feeling like none of it matters at all except for what is on the next page. The books have allowed me to express all the parts of myself that are contained from public view; that have no other outlet to be right now. The places I can no longer go exist in the imaginations of others who write books about them that I can dive into. And not all of them physical spaces. I mean the pieces of the soul that don’t have a warm home right now; the corners of the heart that need to be debfirillated. Books are a paradise of endless possibilities, twists, turns and endings. And book stores a gateway to incalculable journeys that could all be yours or mine.

The books are an indulgence. In the hours I have gained by not having such crippling deadlines to adhere to, it feels like a cheat to take a little afternoon delight (ie read a book for two hours in broad daylight). But I do it anyway. When I’m asked out, I often lie and say I have somewhere else to go. I do. I have a book to return to. I’m sure my former therapist would say that reading in this way is an avoidance mechanism to escape dealing with the things that need to be faced. Walking around with your nose in a book is an act of numbing, perhaps. Well there are worse things for that, certainly. What could be so terrible about reading?

Life since October 7 has been filled with survivor’s guilt, for so many of us. My messages and inbox are constantly flooded with questions from readers and followers who are conflicted about whether or not they can enjoy anything while they are in a permanent mourning mode. They are very concerned about what it means to consume art by those who may or may not be part of the sheep for Palestine. I ask: what does it matter if they can be of use to you?

In a world of morality narcissism, maybe a little narcissim on our end isn’t such a bad survival tactic. Use them, discard them. They won’t even know. We are all still people, living human experiences, borrowing from one another, whether we adhere to the same ideologies or not. And it seems that sadly Santa did not decide to give brains out for Christmas this year, and many continue to be intellctually challenged about matters concerning Jewish survival. Do what you need to do to be you - all of you - in this moment. That’s my advice. I read so many books to keep the so many parts of me in motion while we are glued to the walls of this temporary purgatory.

Shabbat shalom. Despite all the authors who would like the Jews to have an ending soon, we are very much still writing the chapters of our story. And tonight I write that in 3025, the Jews will still be making challah.