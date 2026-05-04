As my friend drove me home last night, he said kindly – “We don’t have to talk about this.” I said, “I love to talk about it.” Talking about what makes me feel most alive – even though it’s away – brings me back to myself. I recounted one of the holiest Shabbats of my life; one that I will take to my grave. When I talk about the memories I keep like buried treasure, the brokenness of me can pretend it’s not there. Just for a moment.

I went to see Rachel Goldberg-Polin speak last night. I’ve been speechless and lying awake. My eyes have been filled with tears that run away without drama. Words arrive clumsily.

The pain of grief is cruel, and its nature is to makes us think ours is worse than someone else’s. When you live with it, it’s hard to imagine anyone could know the way it disrupts you. You hear their favorite song on the radio, you see something only they would laugh at, you hear a sentence you wish you could share with them, and then you remember you can’t, and you hope nobody notices that now you’re crying in public again. Rachel said that she’s learning to get along with “gorgeous grief”. I wonder how she learned to speak so complimentary of an emotion nobody ever asked for. Love and grief are inextricable. The more you show up for love, the larger the devastating crater that forms in its absence. For a while now, I live in a corner of the crater.

In case you don’t know Rachel, she is the mother of Hersh; the American Israeli man who was stolen from the Nova festival on October 7, and held in Hamas tunnels for 331 days before he and five others were executed. Rachel became one of the most prominent leaders of the Bring Them Home movement. Hersh was 23 when he was murdered. Last week, Rachel released “When We See You Again” - a book about her pain. I’ve just started it. I already know I will read it a dozen times.

Grief is hard to talk about. Mainly because nobody wants to hear about it. Even your own flesh and blood. Nobody wants to help you carry the pain. Have you read Joan Didion? they offer. They would rather you pretend everything is alright. That life will magically swell and be incredible. They don’t want to hear that you will never be the same again. That your heart will always be frozen in time and that the only thing that can thaw it out is that which or whom you gave it to. “You only grieve people you love and your love continues to grow as you grieve them,” she said. I recognized myself trying so hard to contain what I feel I must in its zip-locked bag. Don’t open. Don’t.

“Love is stronger than time itself. And your grief means you had true love. So you should be proud of your grief. I am."

Her words are extraordinary and true. It is a miracle that Rachel can be proud of her grief, that she can be the mourning mother of a son who was murdered by a terrorist organization, and that she can continue to grow her love for her son in public, in person. And it’s hard - hard to watch her remind us the cost of who we are. How can I be proud of my grief? I don’t feel I have permission. It is less drastic in its eternal futility. Yet my pain remained acute witnessing the rawness of her up onstage and shattering further as she spoke, because I too feel shattered, but my grief is not for sharing. It’s strange to admit that. I could choke on it. I am in awe of her.

The pain of these years since October 7 is incalculable. The loss is difficult to announce, quantify or come to terms with. Rachel talked about how "strength" is overrated. How people who tell her she's "strong" can't possibly know her. So much about life since October 7 has been undignified and ugly and slippery to hold and horrendously public. The debt I paid hides in plain sight. Thank you to Rachel for being able to carry her pain and speak to it. Not all of us can. Many of us are holding something we can’t show, but her gaze meets ours, and for a second it helps.

Grief is a mark of true love, and I grieve from the instant I wake. As Rachel says – that has purpose. It is OK if we don't know the purpose. Maybe we're not supposed to.

Even without a name for that purpose, there can still be an intimate “why”, which is something she talks at length about, because she inherited it from stories of how Hersh kept other hostages alive in captivity. Rachel read Viktor Frankl’s ‘Man’s Search For Meaning’ post-October 7 after learning what it meant to her son. The famous quote is: “Those who have a 'why' to live, can bear with almost any 'how'.”

I leaned into Frankl too after October 7. I have written about how it saved my life in the summer of 2024. I wish I could tell the source of my “why” about Rachel’s words on surviving things that are seemingly insurmountable. “You can’t go back to who you were,” she said. “It’s emotional barbarism when people suggest you can.”

Ask yourself - what is your “why”? Does it change? Rachel doesn’t always like hers. “I hate that Hersh isn’t here – but I know it’s part of the plan. I can handle that.” She calls herself a tragic optimist. Same. I can’t lose hope. I wouldn’t be able to keep my “why”. My “why” does not change. I pray for the day I can share this from Rachel:

“You’ll never understand the stitch that you are in this giant tapestry. You won’t understand why it happened to you but there’s a solace in knowing that you’re part of that masterpiece.”

Wow. I wish we didn’t have to be strong. I wish surviving wasn’t romanticized. I wish we lived in a world where we could be fallible and not be punished in ungodly ways.

Perhaps it’s grace that Rachel doesn’t talk about what could have stopped Hersh’s murder. I can’t let go of that. I am a bear with a sore head. Without the Free Palestine dogma, Hersh would still be alive. Without the peer pressure and Gaza obsession, the West would have rallied behind Israel to unite with us in our quest to save the hostages. Without the libels about Israel and Jews, we would not have been abandoned and our hearts would not be broken. I would not be grieving were it not for who I was born to be in this moment in which I’m alive.

I was asked to record a message for Rachel before the end of the night. I will share what I said.

I told Rachel how sorry I am that I cannot shake Hersh’s hand, how on the morning he was murdered I screamed at the sky in Hollywood because it seemed like the society around me was unbothered, I told her that I relate to what she said about strength, and that I wish for a day when she doesn’t have to be strong because we will carry her.

Am I dismayed that nobody called this weekend? No. I’m used to it. Why would anyone call after what happened in London last week? Or after the ensuing widespread, hard to ignore mainstream news that antisemitism is a global crisis? Why would anyone call? Why would anyone exercise caution or show concern? We’re just Jews after all.

The Free Palestine movement is the Nazi party. It’s the reason Jews are being hunted. It’s the wall the leftists have hidden behind while they’ve banished us from public life, before justifying our daylight murders. Some of you may have seen the clip of pop star Boy George on Irish TV interviewed by Patrick Kielty this weekend, doing his best to speak up for his Jewish friends amid a hostile audience. Watch:

In Judenrein Ireland, the existence of Jews is a provocation. That’s what this video teaches us. Any attack on a Jew can be justified because of the “complex backdrop”. Just like any assault on a woman can be justified because of her provocations. What she wore. How she behaved. How she was minding her own business.

Jews are a provocation. Our right to exist is a provocation. Our right to have an independent nation is a provocation despite our indigenous ties to the land.

On October 7, these same morons thought attacks on Jews in Israel were justified because Gazans were provoked. The provocation was not land or false claims of “apartheid” and “colonialism”. The provocation is Jews existing on a border with Islamism. The provocation was Hersh dancing at a music festival.

This provocation has since been extended and reawakened throughout the diaspora because Israel’s response to October 7 is now the provocation for attacking Jews everywhere. This is why antizionism is always a hate movement and why the symbols and slogans of “free Palestine” were always designed as intimidation. They were born as a response to the mere existence of a Jewish state. Hence the Palestinians never accepting an offer for a two state solution. It would not resolve the provocation: that Jews exist.

And hence the silence from these Irish bigots. Jewish existence is taboo. It’s a provocation. We provoke them because they hate us. Listen to that silence.

That same silence is killing a Europe that has been holidaying its way to annihilation for the last few years. News from Labor Day weekend in Spain that in less than 48 hours, six independent stabbing incidents have occurred in broad daylight in Barcelona, alongside a media blackout. Two deaths. One a teenage girl, whose perpetrator screamed “Allah” before driving a knife into her 30 times. This follows Pedro Sanchez’s decision last week to naturalize half a million Muslim migrants. Hence the media blackout. Europe doesn’t want to report on its own suicide.

When Sharia arrives all over Europe, it will come for everyone. The hate for Jews is your distraction right now. Palestine is your Trojan horse for Islamism. You’ve beach-bummed your way right into it. You are not exempt. Your blood is next.

Rachel’s son Hersh was stolen from Nova. Reports say that the Nova Exhibition is on its way to London for the summer “under complete secrecy”. An internationally lauded exhibition about a massacre that took the lives of hundreds of young men and women requires its own security detail. I hope non-Jews attend. You need to see it. You have music festivals in Britain that your own children will attend, and homegrown terrorists who are baying to repeat it. The honeymoon is over.

If you hear nothing else, hear this: It’s not Muslims versus Jews. It’s everyone versus Islamists. The pain won’t just be ours forever.

Order Rachel Goldberg-Polin’s book here.

To support Blacklisted please sign up for $10/month or $100/year