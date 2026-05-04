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Joy B's avatar
Joy B
2h

Oh my days, Maureen Lipman even looks gorgeous with horns!

Not all Irish are antisemites, but we were mainly the ones who grew up marginalised there.

You still talk such perfect perfect sense. I must see the Nova Exhibition. I know it will break my heart again. But I must

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Pieter Dorsman's avatar
Pieter Dorsman
1h

You are correct Eve. The pogroms that preceded the Russian Revolution, and the antisemitism that fuelled the Third Reich and paved the road to Auschwitz are more than instructive. Today’s Jew hate is, sadly and alarmingly, the same thing and therefore the precursor of yet another dramatic turn of history. The Jews are, like so often before, the first in line when the avalanche of distrust, hate and violence overtakes and destroys our societies.

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