Probably best not to mess with me.

Two weeks ago I had a public meltdown when I got caught up in a meshuggas not of my own making. I took a risk and exposed TIME magazine’s cover - the one of the alleged “forced starvation of Gazan children”. I exposed it as a staged image. The exposure went viral. Which is fantastic but nerve-wracking. The day it happened, I clocked 100,000 followers on Instagram. Which is staggering. I never thought that would be something I would gain from Jewish/Israel advocacy. It was my motive to spread the truth as far and wide as possible. I never thought I’d amass that many followers. I didn’t buy a single one of them. I didn’t have a donor. I did it with the power of my voice and the truth. But curiously, within moments of this happening I was publicly shamed by a very popular, very established Jewish activist. Said activist said that this exposure was inhumane, and that those of us doing this work were losing our humanity. Blame was shifted onto me when I rightfully pushed back at this, and before I knew it, I was being called all sorts of things. No apology came forth. No accountability. And frankly I went bananas.

I went bananas for a few reasons. First, I must be clear. I wasn’t hurt by this on a personal level. I don’t care about that. I was extremely frustrated and enraged that our own well-funded advocates are working against those of us doing some of the tough, risky work of going against the mainstream media, and exposing the lies. The only people it serves to say that the exposure of Hamas propaganda is to “lose our humanity” is Hamas. If a celebrity-endorsed account starts pushing back and defending the disinformation, that puts all of us at risk. Period.

But there’s more. For a while, Chinese whispers would loop their way back to me and I was told that pretty unflattering and potentially libellous things were being spread about me by this organization, allegedly. I put it down to envy, gossip, misogyny, the usual. I witnessed a pattern of behavior that was concerning to me because it looked like bullying and narrative control masked as benevolence and victimhoom. But mainly I went bananans, because I am a real journalist with traditional media experience addressing journalistic ethical standards, while someone who does not share my background had the audacity to attack me on grounds that stank of progressive virtue-signalling.

Today I would like a refund, because I was right. Many people sent me a piece earlier this morning that I think you should all read.

It begins:

Israel is not going anywhere. But the honesty of her defenders is another matter. Hen Mazzig’s To Be Honest, Inc., a nonprofit wrapped in the language of pro-Israel advocacy, was bankrolled at its birth by the Tides Foundation, the progressive megadonor network that has funneled millions into left-wing activism. What began as a project to “fight antisemitism” quickly became something else: a vehicle for recasting Zionism in the image of the American left. Tides is no ordinary charity. It is the great laundromat of progressive politics, a donor-advised fund that lets wealthy benefactors funnel millions to activist groups while obscuring their fingerprints. That Tides gave over $100,000 to To Be Honest in 2019, essentially bankrolling its launch, means Mazzig’s operation was not born in the house of Zionist philanthropy but in the cathedral of progressive politics.

Please read the full thing here. It says a lot about a lot:

As I’ve said before, I am not here to make friends. I am also not trying to lose friends, or make enemies. But this “space”, or so people refer to, is not a “space” I am in. I am not a “Jewish influencer”. I am a writer and a thinker. I will never be neutral or vanilla or mutable enough to be sponsored by the establishment, and I am far too honest and analytical to tow any political line. So in some ways, it’s not my prerogative to dictate who can and cannot be a “Jewish influencer”; who can and cannot build a 501c3 to fight antisemitism. My prerogative, however, is to say this: if you come for me or my work, prepare for a reaction.

It’s important that you all know what you’re buying. What you’re buying with me is an independent voice. Some people think that voice is one of an “extremist”. Some people call me militant. If you think I’m burning things down, you’re not tuned into what I’m building. The thing is, I’m not selling ice cream here. I’m not trying to market Nikes. I’m not promoting kumbaya. I am trying to stop another Holocaust. I am nailing myself to the Israeli flag on Hayarkon Street and refusing to let Israel be debated out of existence at the Hague. I am giving a voice to the unapologetic fire that keeps the Jewish people alive.

So anyway, I don’t like in-fighting either, but if a person of influence with significant power makes accusations in the same way that our haters make accusations, I will respond. I’ve been a pawn for antisemitic haters since 2015. I’ve been more publicly memed than anyone else in this “space”. I’ve survived seasons of this same ridicule and that is what it is. It’s not anywhere near as bad as what would happen if we keep apologizing for ourselves, if we keep trying to stay in the good graces of a political team, if we prioritize begging for a seat at a table when all of the chairs have been reserved for our enemies. We must put our own life jackets on first, and try to work together. We all know that three Jews make for ten opinions. But some humility doesn’t go amiss.

I don’t see sides. I’m not asking you to take them either. All I see is us. I don’t know why more Jews don’t.