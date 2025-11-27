I don’t wait. I knew this about myself but perhaps forgot it behind the sofa somewhere for a while. When I moved into my dream home ten days ago, I remembered that I don’t wait, because despite all the stuff I had (I like stuff, I have a lot of it), by 3am in the wee hours of the first night in which I was finally alone in my new house, without lugging cowboys, or flying visits, I folded the penultimate cardboard box from a day’s unloading. I walked to the trash at the back of my new street, I dumped the final cart, and I exhaled. I didn’t want to wait to finally feel at ease. It’s been far too long. A smile crept over my soul.

Here I am. Made it. New walls. Gorgeous oak wood floors. Floor-to-ceiling bay windows. A courtyard with a fountain that sings all day, like a little river running through the golden rays of old Hollywood. I left the final box in a corner I haven’t figured out yet. There are pieces of my life that I brought with me in there, but I am not sure what place they have. That’s OK. They can wait. I won’t. I cannot.

I don’t pretend, either. I have never managed that. When I was a child, I could not fib. I was not allowed to ride my bicycle on main roads with my friends, only in neighborhood streets. But one day, we all biked down the Mearns Road in Clarkston. Buses go there. Roundabouts separate the wider streets. When I got home, I couldn’t lie. I admitted that we were naughty. I was in trouble. But it was better to be in trouble than to deceive the people you love.

As a writer, I have made all my mistakes in public. I’d rather do that than to tell tales. Nobody deserves that. Writing it out is sipping in air. Pressing send is blowing it out. I have lived every moment of my adult life through words. I set them up the way I learned how to play tennis. Serve from inside the line. Force your opponent further back. An ace gives you the greatest advantage. But it’s no fun for the receiver. When I wrote through my cancellation, I aced the woke progressives. They saw that ball whizz past them and they had nothing for me, other than to lie and call me out of bounds.

Thanksgiving marks my immigration to America. I did not wait. I was invited to quit my job and move to a strange place, and I did it with barely a hesitation. Eleven years ago I boarded a plane to LAX on a one way ticket out of London. I knew I was going for a while but I didn’t know for how long I’d fall down the rabbit hole of Los Angeles. There have been many times in which I’ve toyed with leaving this place because the stars lost their sparkle and the sky no longer felt so tall and wide. And yet this hunger in my stomach made me stay. The pink sunsets, the dusty hiking trails, the abandoned muscle cars waiting to be revived, the old haunts from a bacchanalian era where the walls whisper legends of old.

I always wanted to live among the icons. It’s where I belong. I always came back. This is the city that pushes you to be the greatest. To tell the story. To become it. Earlier this morning I walked up La Brea, the aorta of Hollywood, and the roads were empty and the winter fog caressed the tarmac, and I have that same feeling I had when I made the leap. “I wonder what magic is going to appear when the clouds lift…” The greatest is what I want to be. No less will do.

Something is coming. Nothing is for nothing. I believe it. What you love with your mightiest heart comes back to you in forms you may not recognize, but you remember its song, or the way it winks at you, or the name it calls you by. There is light on the horizon. I was at an event last weekend that I wrote about here. A room full of Jews, Muslims, Christians, and non-believers all in alignment and agreement about the threat of radical extremism in the West. All clamoring to make a plan to deal with it. We were not the bridges anyone should have burned. But sometimes it’s easier for other people to pretend. Pretend there’s no issue. Pretend everything’s fine. Pretend they know it all. Not for me.

The other night, I watched an advanced preview of The Chronology Of Water. It’s Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut. I bought the book by Lidia Yuknavitch years and years before I read it. It was recommended to me by a singer-songwriter who wound up shilling for Palestine. Another number in my phone that I cannot imagine ever dialing me again. Apologies are hard for people who don’t want to remember.

One night last year I could not do anything to curb my pain. I felt like everything was gone. I couldn’t stop crying. I was standing inside a hell that I couldn’t see, because I had become my own worst enemy. And I saw the book on my shelf and thought - alright let’s see if you can do the job. I started reading and the force of Yuknavitch’s prose pulled me into another realm. In her chaotic memoirs I found myself soothed, despite the tragedy and the intensity of her stories. The dam closed for me, and a portal opened. I read the book in one sitting.

The film is not the book but it is superb in its own way, and Imogen Poots’ embodiment - an actor I had not encountered before, but who I am now convinced may have given the greatest performance of the year – is singular and unconfined. The energy of the book can’t be contained. That book makes canvasses out of pages. The thought of describing that book intimidates me. That Stewart wanted to turn it into film speaks to her militant self-belief, but also to her willingness to fail. Yet she doesn’t fail. Her direction allows the narrative to travel like a gushing, murky creek outwards into one giant ocean. It’s the perfect homage to a tome that felt so rebelliously feminine to me, at a time when so many try to write the so called “female experience” and fall so fucking short.

Immediately as I closed the back of the book, I looked Yuknavitch up online, and discovered that the author is a Palestine freak. Hamas would limit her in every way she’s liberated herself. And yet, her work spoke to me at a time when I was wailing for freedom again. For that, I thank her.

People ask me all the time: how do I listen to, read, watch the artists I adore, knowing that they evacuated their brains and hearts on the issue of Israel and the Jews. How do I listen to Paul Weller? a man asked, last weekend. He was distressed about his own fandom. Alright. Let’s put Stanley Road on, shall we? It’s playing now as I type. If you’ve got the funk, it will move you. Looking around, I have mezuzahs on my doorways and a siddur among the books on my shelves. My shelves are full of thinkers who disagree with each other, and I with them: Hitchens, Sartre, Shakespeare, Miller, Nin, Tolstoy, Rand, Dershowitz, Khayyam, Hemingway, Rumi, Kissinger. I wonder where Edgar Allan Poe stands on gender? If they can all be contained in one room, next to Ziggy Stardust (and the spiders from Mars), is that not better? Am I not richer? Stanley Road is a pretty slice of British soul. When I hear Weller’s gravelly timbre on “Broken Stones”, I’m reminded of a stunning summer I spent in London a few years ago.

And another pitch shatters

Another little bit gets lost

Tell me what else really matters

Oh, such a cost

Like pebbles on a beach

Kicked around, displaced by feet

Oh, like broken stones

They’re all trying to get home

We’re not just us. We are also living among neighbors. Some of them are so far behind us. So I don’t force them to sit by my side. You can’t make them choose you. That is ego. You can’t wait for them. They have to catch up. I see it as window-shopping or eavesdropping on a conversation I’m not going to be part of. Nor do I want to be part of that conversation. Who would want to sit at a table with Paul Weller while he chips his teeth grinding out words about Gaza and Palestine that he doesn’t understand. The version of Paul Weller that I know on Stanley Road is set in time, and moves to my own memories. In so many ways, the art has nothing to do with him for me. And I still have eyes to look and ears to hear it. I don’t care if he has a problem with it. Fuck you, Paul, and thanks for the music.

I have known many artists. I have ridden in cars with them, and shared meals. They cook breakfast just like you. That also has nothing to do with what they write, or how they sing, or who they play. What I write is separate from how I do. I think it is distinct. Yes, I would like it more if Kristen Stewart had not signed an Artists For Ceasefire letter. But does it make me less proud to enjoy her oeuvre? I think it makes me more. More proud. More dynamic. More certain. More whole.

If you can enjoy something made by someone who has beliefs you find distasteful, even harmful, and it doesn’t affect your sense of self, you have escaped the influence of blind admiration. To be impressed by someone’s work enough to take the pieces that speak to your human condition, and to walk away from the parts of them that would cause you pain, requires a security and independence that separates you from the baying fans.

Today I feel like I survived a world of fiction that tried to remake me as a monster, because I broke free from the delusions of the artist world. I am thankful to be thriving, more than anything, as the me who refused to wait for them. What a ride it has been. I never expected any of this. When people come up every day to tell me they are “fans”, I don’t know what to do with it. I don’t sing songs. I don’t play characters. I don’t paint pictures. I can’t tell you what it means because the recognition and the support comes after shedding every skin, and for speaking the truth despite every cost. For being exactly who I am. It’s possible to find your purpose and to stand in it entirely. You all nourish my soul. To be seen and known is the greatest gift.

It is also the medicine for curing the sickness in our society. To not wait for permission to speak. To not sit it out until it’s the “right” moment. To not pretend to be something else, something passive, something amenable, in order to get by for now. To force change is hard. I was made an example of, so I became the example. Flip it and reverse it, as Missy Elliott said. They win when we are afraid and alone. They lose when we rise back up together.

On this Thanksgiving I want to thank everyone who has sent me a message over these years, who has come up to me in the street, shouted after me in a venue, cornered me for a selfie in an airport or a restaurant or a CVS, to every friendly stranger/long lost tribe sibling who has cried on my shoulder, whatever crazy stuff you want within reason I am happy to oblige. Honored to lead. Privileged to fight. Determined to keep going. Keep your eyes open, and don’t look back. The ball is in play.