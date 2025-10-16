Tender is this moment. Tender is the autumnal morning light seeping onto hardwood floors, and the fact that for the first time in two years there is no guilt accompanying a sunshine that cannot be seen or felt by our family. Tender is the stress knot in our shoulder blades, the fatigued cough in our chests, the sting in our eyes from the endless tears, the stiffness in our bellies. Tender is the sound of a song (for me “Bizarre Love Triangle” by New Order) and not feeling too sad to smile at it. Tender is the purple scar this has all left. Tender is the sight of sons reuniting with their parents, their siblings, their lovers, their children. Tender is the wish that all the hostages had that same happy ending.

I am tender. That is the word I’ve searched for as people ask - how do you feel? They’re home! How do you feel? Feel. Oh do I feel. Taking a breath from the battleground of facts that has left many of us worn out after two years, I feel too much. The war of information is easy. The emotions are not. I don’t want to feel for a second. My dear friend used to say that my perspective was better after I took a little time and distance. I hear that voice in my head. I’m not used to what’s gone. Trauma makes things hard to let go. Material things that lay to waste don’t matter. The fat we trimmed from our social circles doesn’t matter. But some losses have left a chasm. It’s tender.

I’ve tried to find the right words for this hour. I watched a nation’s heroes run into the arms of their long lost loved ones, and I wept for them, and I wept for the ones whose arms are still empty, and I wept for the reunions I so wish I could have too, in a different set of circumstances. It is exhausting to dance and cry at the same time after expending every ounce of energy for 730-plus days not knowing if or when it would ever end.

It ends. It has ended. We have to let this bit go.

Monday October 13 was a day for heroes. Glory to the Hebrews, we won the war of October 7. We were the rescuers, saving our own people from the tunnels of Gaza, and trying to jolt awake as many in the West as possible to the mental imprisonment that has stolen their judgment and handicapped their antennae for looming danger. The most powerful leader in the world flew in to mark the climax with us. As the majestic Air Force One stationed itself at Ben Gurion Airport, and the President of the United States invited Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife to ride in his car - The Beast - from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, en route to the Knesset, there was a timelessness in the witnessing. Streaming the i24 channel on a browser from bed at 3.30AM, I knew I will be asked in some future by some people I am yet to know where I was while this was happening. The sense of history unfolding was so conclusive. As straightforward as October 7 was, so too was the end; a day for good versus evil. Ignored only by people who are resistant to change, resistant to sanity, resistant to light.

The end was as life-altering as the brutal beginning. There is a circle that’s closed.

This photograph’s impact on me was instant catharsis.

Noa Argamani is on the left. Released from captivity outside of any negotiation deal in June 2024 after an intense IDF rescue operation in a refugee camp in central Gaza. On the right is her boyfriend Avinatan Or who was released on Monday with the 20 remaining living hostages. Avinatan and Noa were taken hostage during the Nova music festival. One of the most haunting images of October 7 was the video of them being stolen and literally torn apart, as Noa’s face looked helplessly on at Avinatan while she was zoomed away from him by motorcycle. On her release, Noa traveled the world, spoke at the UN, met with Biden and then Trump, ceaselessly campaigned for his release. Now it is safe to reveal that Avinatan served in a special IDF unit dedicated to rescuing hostages in complex operations like the one that saved Noa.

Avinatan came back to Noa on her 28th birthday. Find someone who will fight for you the way Noa fought for Avinatan. She never gave up on him, and neither did Israel. They are alive because unlike in the Holocaust, the Jewish people fly our own helicopters and govern our own land. Love is the power that makes us fearless. Freedom is being able to drop your shoulders while knowing like never before how much it cost to fight like hell for it. But freedom without the kind of faith they both had is nothing.

They won. Love won. We won. Evyatar David won. Two months ago he was being filmed by Hamas in the pitch black of the tunnels, forced to dig his own grave, emaciated. That these young men all emerged with light in their eyes and smiles on their faces says something about the heart of our people. That they were walking shows the world we are allergic to submission. Nothing overcame them. They displayed a superhuman grit. The drips of testimony coming out in the last 72 hours tell us these men were held underground for years, some in total isolation, kept from any sunlight, shackled and bound, starved and denied showers, psychologically taunted and abused, forced to share space with the bodies of dead hostages. 738 days. 17,712 hours. One million, sixty-two thousand, seven hundred and twenty minutes.

The twins from Kibbutz Kfar Aza - Gali and Ziv Berman - were held separately. Until this moment below, they did not know the other was alive. The disbelief as they size each other up is magnificent.

And now we can turn the psychological page to October 8, and we exhale for the first time. I hope all the other Jews who clung on with clenched jaw and broken hearts the past two years in the absence of those who claim to be human rights advocates have had the epiphany: we are the human rights advocates. All of Israel came together in a bid for lasting peace on Monday, and those who were unmoved, those who did not speak, those who did not cry with us, showed what they fight for. It’s not peace. Israel is the David of the nations, comprised of an ancient people. Civilization won. Humanity won. The self-anointed saviors cosplayed terrorism for two years and spread blood libel like it was 1939. They lost, and they know it.

Anyone who is a genuine liberal showed that this week by publicly acknowledging the hostage releases and the end of the war in Gaza. Where the leftists demanded a racist “antizionist” purity test for two years, what happened on Monday was a true verification process for moral clarity.

As Yair Lapid said in Knesset: “When you stand with Israel you stand on the side of justice.” For the first time in 11 years, Hamas don’t hold a single living hostage in Gaza.

Never bet against the Jewish people.

Case in point: Eli Sharabi. This week he finally was able to bury his brother Yossi whose body was returned. Today he revealed that his book ‘Hostage’, released in the same year as he was released from captivity, is a New York Times bestseller.

I’m still waiting for the feeling. I have always gone to the ends of the earth to fight for the truth for the people I love to whom it costs the most, because it’s the right thing to do. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t understand what it is to know a Jew. I know that a nation this great and a people this great with truth on our side will go on to be, do, say and make everything in this life the best it can be. Thank you to everyone who stayed. We know who our friends are. We also know who would have left us to perish.

Israel won a war on seven fronts. Eight if you count the Western states that favored the Red-Green alliance over honoring their duty to protect democracy. We have faced the most extraordinary hostility we were promised we’d never face again. We were punished simply for wanting to survived. We all sacrificed more than we could ever imagine. Now the West must lance the boil that is rotting us from within. As the nations of the Middle East move towards the future, the rest of the world will have to follow or be left behind.

As Churchill said after the Allied victory in the Second Battle of El Alamein in 1942: “Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

