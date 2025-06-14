These sleepless nights remind of the early days after October 7, speaking to almost two years of endless fear and isolation, and yet undying passion in the battle for our freedom and security in the world as Jews. The solitude of this war has taken its toll on all of us. We are alone together. The eternal people. The heart of civilization. The light over the horizon. The lines in the earth.

Prime Minister Netanyahu in the last hour:

"In the very near future, you will see Israeli Air Force jets over Tehran's skies—we will strike every site and target of the Ayatollah regime."

Last night, Tel Aviv was struck. Buildings have been destroyed. Two lives have been taken. May their memories be a blessing.

Israel is striking Iran alone. No other nation will join us. The world will not thank us. But we will do this anyway.

The beginning of the end for the Iranian regime is near. I feel it. I know it. Breakthrough is in the air. The charlatans are going to rue the day they professed to care about Gaza. There is none greater than the Jewish nation, and all of us who have defended her. Never underestimate the IDF. Never question the Mossad.

Hold steady, my friends.