These sleepless nights remind of the early days after October 7, speaking to almost two years of endless fear and isolation, and yet undying passion in the battle for our freedom and security in the world as Jews. The solitude of this war has taken its toll on all of us. We are alone together. The eternal people. The heart of civilization. The light over the horizon. The lines in the earth.
Prime Minister Netanyahu in the last hour:
"In the very near future, you will see Israeli Air Force jets over Tehran's skies—we will strike every site and target of the Ayatollah regime."
Last night, Tel Aviv was struck. Buildings have been destroyed. Two lives have been taken. May their memories be a blessing.
Israel is striking Iran alone. No other nation will join us. The world will not thank us. But we will do this anyway.
The beginning of the end for the Iranian regime is near. I feel it. I know it. Breakthrough is in the air. The charlatans are going to rue the day they professed to care about Gaza. There is none greater than the Jewish nation, and all of us who have defended her. Never underestimate the IDF. Never question the Mossad.
Hold steady, my friends.
He Who blessed our forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob — may He bless the fighters of the Israel Defense Forces, who stand guard over our land and the cities of our G-d, from the border of the Lebanon to the desert of Egypt, and from the Great Sea unto the approach of the Aravah, on the land, in the air, and on the sea. May the Almighty cause the enemies who rise up against us to be struck down before them. May the Holy One, Blessed is He, preserve and rescue our fighters from every trouble and distress and from every plague and illness, and may He send blessing and success in their every endeavor. May He lead our enemies under our soldiers’ sway and may He grant them salvation and crown them with victory. And may there be fulfilled for them the verse: For it is the Lord your G-d, Who goes with you to battle your enemies for you to save you.”
To the IDF, and to the citizens of Israel: Toda raba. To my Jewish brothers and sisters and to those righteous gentiles who support Israel, the state needs as much support as we can give them now. That is financial, material and spiritual. Am Yisrael Chai.
Israel makes sure these words mean something: Never again.
Stay safe, dear Eve!🙏💪🏼🙋🏻♀️😘💙🦉🤩🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱