I am not surprised that most well-adjusted people do not understand submission, but I do. I understand submission. Because over the course of years, I learned from and listened for hours and hours to a survivor of coercive control, and my mind expanded to an invaluable understanding of how an autonomous, strong, tenacious, determined individual can submit to an often weaker, unknowable but nevertheless controlling perpetrator. I began to understand a process of domination that creates what we call Stockholm Syndrome; when a person falls in love with their captor, so much so that they become endlessly grateful for the new normal that has now stripped them of agency and exists way beneath the baseline of decency and love they deserve.

When you see a woman in hijab, or niqab, you are often not seeing autonomy. It is a trick of the mind to think it was her decision to cover herself in this way. It was her conditioning. It was her submission. She is grateful that she is allowed to exist within her permitted parameters wearing the garb that gives her the freedom to go outside. She doesn’t think about what it would be like to have the freedom to go outside without that garb any longer because that choice was negotiated away for her.

Martin Seligman and Steven Maier originally conducted research on “learned helplessness” with dogs. Dogs were put in cages and not allowed to escape. They were then administered electric shocks. When the cages were unlocked and opened, the dogs did not leave, but instead whimpered, prepared for their next round of shocks. They had already submitted. They stayed in misery rather than moving towards freedom, because misery is familiar. Having faced prolonged abuse, they stopped looking for ways out.

There are countless examples of this kind of submission after prolonged conditioning. See: the prisons of Mao in communist China. Or the Laogai, “reform through labor”.

Islam means “submit”. It is a religion named after the idea of total submission to Allah. Only then will peace come.

This week, in the Oxford Union, which has increasingly become a chamber of intimidation and not of free speech, we saw a very clear example of the ideas I am setting you up with here. A Muslim student, Aisha Khan-Aziz, threatened the right wing activist Tommy Robinson, aka, Stephen Yaxley Lennon. Now I’m no fan of Tommy Robinson, but I have never seen him threaten a debating opponent with a lynching in order to prove a point that he’s not a “hooligan”. The debate was titled: this house believes the West has the right to be suspicious of Islam.

Khan-Aziz opened the defense with the following remarks:

“Stephen, there is a crowd outside rioting against you tonight, and without the protection and generosity of a Muslim Palestinian president and a largely South Asian executive committee, you would be quite literally cooked.”

Cooked? “Quite literally.” Perhaps she did not understand that in her opening remarks, Khan-Aziz sank the debate. When they tell you who they are…

You can watch said student in my video below, spliced with my own commentary.

“Out of the kindness of our hearts, our religion of peace will not lynch you this evening.” Again, here we see submission. The Islamist is now the gatekeeper of your security. So long as you obey, they will not lynch, stab, rape, or suicide bomb you.

You are not watching the explosion of socialism. You are watching the fruition of the Red-Green alliance; from Cueta to Michigan, from London to New York City. This is Islamo-Marxism.

Today, in Michigan, a man who signed a pledge endorsing Muslim Brotherhood, and commented around the death of the Ayatollah that a lot of people in Michigan were “sad”, emerged victorious in the Democratic Senate primary. After his victory, former Vice President Kamala Harris publicly endorsed Abdul El-Sayed, and urged Democrats to unite behind his general election campaign.

Here is El-Sayed addressing the Jews of Michigan:

“To my Jewish American sisters and brothers, I want you to know that my commitment to your safety, my commitment to Jewish safety, is the same commitment that I have to the safety of my own daughters.”

And how does a Muslim father treat their daughters? In Islam, a daughter;s baseline share of their father’s estate is typically half of a son’s. So Abdul El-Sayed is committed to treating the dignity of every Jew of Michigan as half that of a Muslim man. In this video, Abdul El-Sayed is telling Jews, as Mamdani has done with every Jewish holiday greeting that follows a threat to Israel’s democratic leaders, to submit.

First of all, Abdul: the Jewish people are not “people of the Jewish faith”. We are a people, some of whom have faith. We are a people with a land called Israel. So let us define ourselves thanks.

Second of all, Abdul: you can dream that we all treat “our children” the same, but we know what dog whistle you are blowing, and Palestinians don’t value their children in the same way as the rest of us, which is why Hamas turn them into child soldiers.

Denying that is preaching delusion.

Third and last, Abdul: no, the self-determination of Jews does not require the self-determination of Arabs, whether they self-ID as Palestinians or otherwise, because the Arabs already have 22 nations.

Tonight, Jewish writer and speaker Shabbos Kestenbaum, who does great work, tweeted:

“I’m glad El-Sayed won. Now we can stop pretending there’s a normal moderate base in the Democrat Party. The Democrats of today are Muslim men who believe America deserved 9/11 weep over the death of the Ayatollah.”

Well Shabbos, I am not glad. Here’s why. People said the same thing after Mamdani’s win. Let them see the error of their ways before it is too late! It is ALREADY too late. The people who are glad do not understand coercive control, subversion or submission. If they win an inch; they take a mile. Once they are in, they get to work so that more and more people feel psychologically dependent upon them and grateful that they are allowing us to exist on their terms. So no. Don’t be glad. Be afraid.

While the Islamo-Marxists have been distracting you with Israel and “The Jews”, they have been forcing you to submit to a new normal, and you have not yet batted an eyelid. Or maybe some of you have, but you don’t feel it’s time for you to resist.

Look at the “migrant” crisis in Spain. Despite the denial of Pedro Sanchez, since last week’s invasion, thousands remain on the beaches of Cueta, some are being transported to mainland Spain, and today reports show that up to a dozen of the “migrant”s from Morocco are indeed Jihadist soldiers. But Spain has been captured by fixation on Israel for years, and in their submission to the dogma of an impossibly intersectional Free Palestine, are grateful to be rewarded as “good” people for welcoming the migrants ashore. By and large, those giving humanitarian aid to the invaders are grateful white liberal women… Are you surprised?

Spoiler for those who don’t know how submission and coercive control works: no matter how well you obey, you will not be guaranteed their gracious protection.

Antizionists lie. We have been trying to warn of the collateral damage incoming.

Over in Ireland, they have also submitted. The government bought a new jet. But it is missing a safety system for fog, because that part is made in Israel. So the Irish have capitulated, so grateful to have their €53m jet, no matter it cannot fly in certain weather conditions. The Irish have submitted to hating the Jews and Israel so much they’re prepared to die like JFK Junior over it. The definition of suicidal empathy.

And let us not forget the Queers for Palestine; another case study in submission. How grateful they are to be able to march in keffiyehs, rather than not at all. How grateful they remain post-Berlin Pride attack that they can still march for Palestine, even though more than 30 of them were hospitalized and one murdered due to the psychotic behavior of one Jihadist and his vehicle during this year’s festivities.

The submission is reinforced by creating examples of those who don’t submit. This week British popstar Boy George was completely banned from music sales website Bandcamp for making his song against Israel-hate available for download (the platform argue that they are upholding a ban against AI, but have happened to remove the artist entirely…). Last week, my friend Alyssa Rosenheck had her book launch in Nashville cancelled because her book is about fighting Jew hate (it’s called “White Blonde Jew”, pre-order it). Did you hear about the kosher restaurant that was burned to the ground in Montreal last weekend? And yet, silence.

Silence. Silence. Silence. Silence. Silence. Silence. Silence. Silence.

What you should take away from Boy George, from Alyssa Rosenheck’s experience, etc, is that the alliance are scared. Scared of songs; scared of books; scared of evidence to the contrary. They’re the ones doing the silencing, by and large, to protect their overlords. The reason Alyssa is a threat is not just because she is a “White Blonde Jew” as the book title suggests. It’s because she obliterates the progressive narrative, and shows them up for their fake humanity at the altar of Islamo-Marxism. How? By being an outlier voice, offering solutions and an open dialogue. She refuses to submit.

Mary Ann Weprin, owner of Bell Birds Books in Nashville, lied to the media, and said she cancelled the launch over “security concerns”. But as Alyssa boldly stated all over American press this week: she paid for private security out of her own pocket, and was told by Weprin that she had no concerns about security in advance of the event. Weprin capitulated and caved to the pressure of online harassers. She submitted.

Unfortunately I know this intimately. That is what the social justice alliance do. In order to look good, they will throw all truth under the bus and make up nonsense about those of us calling them out for – actually not being that good at all. If you want to cancel Jews for speaking up for ourselves, go right ahead. But do not for one second make up lies about our characters in order to exonerate yourselves from your blatant and cowardly racism. Their lies are the price we pay for never submitting.

My cancellation was in 2020. I lost my entire career and most of my relationships, as well as any financial security. It was extremely traumatic. But the cancellation didn’t stop in 2020. What grew out of it was a web of constant smears, lies and character defamation that has ensured that so much of what I have built since has yet again been stolen. Stolen by people who don’t yet fully comprehend the price they are paying for doing the bidding of their perpetrators. Their submission does not ensure their ultimate protection.

Many of you read my work, or watch my videos on Instagram, and you remain silent. I understand your psychological conundrum. A lot of you are waiting for it to be “safe” to speak. I wouldn’t be speaking if it were “safe”. I am speaking with the full knowledge that if it was ever going to be “safe”, I wouldn’t have to be doing this. You are waiting for a day that never comes if you don’t add to the chorus.

Tonight, the White House tweeted: “Communism is the greatest threat to our country.”

You still have the ability to criticize, to share, to speak. The mere fact that you don’t feel “safe” to share your thoughts tells you something: you have already lost more than you can afford.

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