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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

Really great read, Eve. Thank you for continuing to speak out. Last night, the rabbi in my mens group, AISH, dedicated the evening to Boy George, and his courage, and morality , for our monthly get together.

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Feldsher's avatar
Feldsher
3h

The «submission» !!! Absolutely. It’s happening so quickly. I endeavor not to cannibalize my own people but Schumer’s endorsement of El-Sayed* is craven, humiliating, desperate and fucking dangerous.

* «break bread» at Seder. Ha, Abdul. Maybe at the Schumer’s

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