My favorite boxing combination is the stick-and-move. It’s when you throw your best jab, and you get the fuck out of there. I’ve been boxing for ten years. It’s my favorite hour of the week. Not only is it the best workout, it’s the best meditation. When I wrap my hands and put my gloves on, and it’s just me dancing around the bag, or attacking my trainer’s pads, I feel this peaceful quiet. I’d never compete. I don’t want to hit, or get hit. The bag is enough for me. But even the bag can be a no-go for a domestic violence survivor.

In 2021, a documentary landed on Netflix about a woman named Christy Martin. Untold: Deal With The Devil is a one-in-a-million story in many senses, but it’s also entirely textbook. It is the story of the first woman to become a global boxing sensation, who was a closeted lesbian, married her trainer (old enough to be her father), and survived years of his domestic abuse and escalating violence. Christy could defeat anyone - man or woman - in the ring, but when it came to her husband, she couldn’t lift a finger. She took every hit. That’s domestic violence. She practically crawled to her survival after he stabbed her and shot her on the bedroom floor. And she got back in the ring again weeks later to finally fight on her own terms, free of that asshole.

After I watched this documentary, I knew Martin’s story had to be a feature-length movie with a kickass ‘80s soundtrack. Lo and behold, four years later I found myself with a whole movie theater to myself in Hollywood punching the air as the credits opened to the none-more-epic stabbing piano chords of ‘Head Over Heels’ by Tears For Fears. Thank god, I was in the theater alone. During the film’s final third, I bawled my eyes out. It was relentless and beautiful to see this survivor’s story brought to life in such an accurate, self-possessed and unapologetic way. All the questions are answered. You will never find yourself wondering why she didn’t leave. You will find yourself incensed that the first question anyone ever asks isn’t just: is the motherfucker dead yet?

Martin’s perpetrator didn’t start by attempting to kill her. He built the prison she inhabited over years. It began with comments about how she wore her hair, or what she was allowed to eat. It continued with rules about who she couldn’t hang out with. Once they were married, it extended to intercepting all phone calls at the house, eventually monitoring her cell phone, casually stalking where she was going, punishing her for talking to the neigbour, controlling her finances, her career trajectory, stealing from her earnings, coercing her into sexual scenarios she didn’t want to consent to, becoming the favorite among her friends and family.

All of this is meticulously built upon in the film’s first half, as Martin’s agency is taken from her, and yet in tandem her progress in the ring and in front of the world’s media balances this with the brute strength and no-mess attitude of her public-facing bravado. Which cruelly is what would render the abuse even less believable to the few people Martin could turn to as allies, including her own mother who refused to believe her, and shamed her into one cycle of abuse too many.

I really care about Christy’s story. I can tell that the woman who told it - Sydney Sweeney - also really cares. If you’ve seen even a fraction of the promotional work Sweeney has done for the movie, it’s obvious she completely understands the impact this film will have in domestic violence circles. But someone who doesn’t understand that at all is Ruby Rose, who had her 15 minutes of fame over a decade ago as a character in Orange Is The New Black, and has made it her mission to blame Sweeney for the film’s disappointing opening weekend.

Ruby, your bitterness is starting to show. Never mind it so happens that Rose, 38, is perhaps the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed. So rude, the interview was not usable. It lasted all of ten minutes. She is yet another libtard egomaniac who never stops making herself the victim of everyone else’s success. The mere sight of Sweeney has been treated as a violent assault by American progressives for the last year. Recently during a GQ interview at the Chateau Marmont, Sweeney’s intolerance and refusal to play ball while being “offered an opportunity to apologize” for an American Eagle jeans campaign, which was maliciously mischaracterized by “liberals” as an ad in support of “white supremacy”, went viral due to Sweeney’s sensational side-eye of defiance. Sweeney emerged unscathed for the crime of maintaining “great jeans” and even better genes, while the smugger-than-thou journalist who nobody had ever heard of has since had to lock all her social media accounts.

I don’t wonder what the reason is for all the misogynist hate towards Sweeney from liberal progressives at all. It starts with a j and ends in an -ealous.

Sweeney responded to Ruby Rose, too. Once more taking the high road, while giving zero fucks in an Instagram post:

“Thank you to everyone who saw, felt and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life. Thank you Christy. I love you.”

Martin too has come forward to defend her “friend, Syd”. Syd, you can play a gay boxer every day of the week, as far as I’m concerned. Stick and fucking move.

A movie about domestic violence led by a character who is also a lesbian is not going to be a box office smash because society doesn’t want to look at domestic violence. We have seen that over and again. Rose and all these other vicious embittered hacks via their comments have proven themselves utterly unworthy of this important project by not understanding that it wasn’t ever a vehicle for anyone to make millions of dollars off a survivor’s pain. What’s more, domestic violence does not discriminate. Not by religion, nor by race, sex, sexuality, or - amazingly - political opinion.

Ruby: Republicans experience domestic violence, too. Do you think they deserve it?

I would die on the hill of supporting any domestic violence survivor. This story will save the lives of women who have nowhere else to turn to. As for Sweeney, if anyone talks smack on her award-deserving performance, they miss the point. For Martin, this movie is her story told as she survived to tell it. Sweeney knocked it out the park.

It’s not a private matter that I have publicly defended a domestic violence survivor. I was prepared to set the whole world on fire, and my own life, to make sure people understood the truth of the matter. It is too normal. It is too common. 1 in 4 women since the age of 16 experience domestic abuse. Every day, you will encounter someone who is living their own private hell, and you may not even know it. When circumstances beyond our control and understanding force the world to look behind the bolted doors that they really don’t want to look behind, there will be no winner. But the one silver lining is to fight like hell for the truth to come to light. For the survivor, and for every person still in the struggle, the truth is the only victor.

Every day, I look at myself in the mirror, and I feel like I failed. There is more we all could do. Echoes of abuse and isolation are everywhere. That is the lesson that never ends. And the world never lets you forget, not even as a bystander. There is a lack of understanding that is societal and endemic – in every profession, in every community. I even fired my own therapist for not getting it. My tears for Christy were tears of catharsis, yes. But also tears for the broken wings that don’t find flight again. For the stories that do make it, we owe them full-throttle celebration. There are no greater champions than the women who overcome.

I usually ask that readers support Blacklisted, but today I would ask that if you have anything to spare, please find your local women’s shelter online, and make a donation for the holidays. The holidays are often the worst time of year for those suffering in a violent home. If you can’t find your local shelter, give to Salvation Army. For anyone reading this affected by the contents, please know: you are not alone.