To those who did not cry today, who did not grieve today, your humanity is waning.

“Shiri, everyone knows and loves us—you can't imagine how surreal all this madness is. Shiri, people tell me they'll always be by my side, but they're not you.” - Yarden Bibas

Today Yarden Bibas laid his two sons and his wife to rest in one coffin. In a single coffin, Shiri, Ariel and Kfir left this world. The whole nation of Israel got out of their cars and stood on the sides of the roads built by Jews for Jews since independence was won in 1948 to show Yarden that he is not alone in this moment. In this unthinkable moment. Three generations of one Jewish family - Shiri’s parents, Shiri, and her two sons – were all massacred by Hamas in a single snapshot in history. The world promised us “never again” after the liberation of the camps in 1945, and 80 years later the world has broken that promise.

“Shiri, please watch over me... Protect me from bad decisions. Shield me from harmful things and protect me from myself. Guard me so I don't sink into darkness. Mishmish, I love you! “Mishmish, who will help me make decisions now? How am I supposed to make decisions without you? Do you remember our last decision together? In the safe room, I asked if we should "fight or surrender." You said fight, so I fought. Shiri, I'm sorry I couldn't protect you all. If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn't have fired.” - Yarden Bibas

Yarden fought, and we fight. We always fight, even when those around us behave like cowards. We fight and we never stop.

If only the celebrities had spoken up. The world leaders. The United Nations. Anyone. Everyone. The Bibas family would not be dead. There would not be a single hostage still remaining in Gaza. But they are, and there are too many remaining. Because people did the same as they always do. They stayed silent. Perhaps in the privacy of their hearts and minds, they do stand with us. But time and again, it is proven, that without the voices to make up for the fact that there are a mere 15 million of us Jews alive today, their support is meaningless. Their silence kills us. It has murdered us. It continues to embolden the wickedness of our enemies.

Thank you to readers here who have used their voices in every way they can. Thank you for your Facebook posts, your Instagrams, your tweets, your public attendance at events, your letters to your representatives, your votes. Thank you. Thank you so much for doing the right thing. For using your voice. For making it known. For telling everyone: Israel has a right to exist. The Jews have a right to exist.

To the silent: your silence, whatever excuse you ascribe to it, has given power to Hamas. What would it have cost you to break it? A bad friend? A toxic client? Do you want to align yourself with Nazi sympathizers, or do you - like us - want to carry the torch of the righetous among the living? Would you turn down such an opportunity to be a person of valor? Who are you when your head hits the pillow at night?

Throughout certain parts of the world tonight, the color orange was blasted onto iconic buildings to tell Yarden Bibas that he is not alone. It was a sight to behold, perhaps indicating that there is a large quiet silent majority out there. Where oh where have they been this whole time?

I am ashamed but not surprised that London is not included in these images. Not a single place in the UK showed any solidarity with the Jewish people today. A sign of the times. A stain on a nation that was once a safe haven for fleeing Jews. A black mark on the country that produced Sir Winston Churchill, the man who defeated Nazism.

As the funeral procession took place today, disastrous news hit about more dead hostages, whose bodies are being returned from Gaza tonight. Among them Tsachi Idan, the cousin of friends in arms of mine. Fellow British Jews in the post-Corbyn trenches, Heidi Bachram and Adam Ma’anit. We fought Corbyn because it was about life and death. Our family is one family. Heidi, Adam, I am so sorry.

Tsachi was forced to witness Hamas murdering his daughter on October 7, while the Hamas butcherers livestreamed the murder on Facebook via their bodycams, then they took Tsachi to Gaza, and 507 days later, he will return home in a casket.

There are no more words for the incessant depravity of the Gazan society and the unending sorrow suffered by the Jewish people. It is neverending. It is suffocating. We must not let it drown us. We will not reside in the black dog days. Darkness will not consume us.

Tonight I attended a vigil in an iconic part of Los Angeles, outside the Beverly Hills sign. I stood before an enormous crowd with local council members including John Mirisch and incoming Beverly Hills Vice Mayor Sharona Nazarian to deliver some words. Our people came with Israeli flags, with American flags, to sing both anthems, to hold candles, to set free orange balloons, to link arm in arm with sad faces. The river of our tears has not stopped flowing since this morning, and from this river of tears, we can only hope a beautiful garden will grow.

I risk repeating myself, but these are the words I spoke tonight, edited from a prior piece written here in the immediate aftermath of the news that Kfir and Ariel had been murdered, and another body had been returned to Israel in place of Shiri. The piece was called “Hands”. Here is an audio recording of this evening:

Transcript to follow:

My piano teacher used to joke that I was a good player for someone who didn’t have piano hands. My hands are small, and I don’t have long fingers. And I have always treasured my hands the most. Hands build the world. There are infinite uses for our hands. Every function of our lives and our survival is made swifter by our hands. There is nothing more profound than taking someone’s hand. “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” sang the Beatles. We use our hands to cook our meals. We use our hands to hold each other’s faces. We use our hands to turn the pages of our books. We use our hands to paint the portraits of our people. We use our hands to climb the trees and we use our hands to break our falls. The Palestinians used their hands to murder Kfir and Ariel Bibas. They used their bare hands. They choked them to death in November, 2023, one month after they were taken into Gaza by Palestinian civilians, not Hamas militants. The forensics revealed this. Yarden Bibas, the father, told the IDF that he wants the whole world to know how they were murdered. The whole world didn’t want to know. On Sunday, at the Oscars, watch who dons a hand on their lapel; a red hand; a virtue signal for Jihad, terrorism and the barbaric murdering of innocent Jewish children. Beware of who would support such savagery. They would do the same. When your enemies murder babies with their bare hands there are no longer two sides. There were never two sides, of this we know, but our neighbors insisted there were two sides. There are no two sides when there are barbarians who strangle little children with their bare hands. What their hands do, and what our hands do are not the same. We are not the same. Our hands are not the same. I thought about the hands of the Palestinians a lot when I first watched the bodycam footage that Hamas themselves recorded; the footage that was shown to journalists in private screenings after October 7. I thought about their hands the whole time. Their hands on the trigger of their machine guns, mowing down the elderly at bus stops, shooting up little houses where sleeping families were naked and defenseless, throwing grenades into bomb shelters filled with young festival-goers, dragging the bodies of Jews across the 232 highway, so they could kick the dead, ripping off the clothes of young women who they had tied to tree trunks. I thought about their hands moving in these ways; the mechanics of it all. I couldn’t stop thinking: how were they physically able to do such things with their own hands? We are not the same. Our hands are not the same. Our hands build the world. Theirs destroy it. I do not want to hear about the “children of Gaza” today. There is no moral equivalence. Any children in Gaza who have died in this war were killed because the cowardly Hamas used them as their protection. Hamas and Hamas alone perpetrated those deaths. There is not a single IDF soldier who laid bare hands on a Gazan child and strangled that child to death. My often touted soundbite bears repeating tonight: every accusation is a confession. It is not the Jews who have the blood lust; it is the Palestinians. What do you think the most powerful emotion in the human experience is? I would offer tyou consider two tonight: shame, and guilt. I wonder if in 100 years time the world is going to understand how absurd it was that people en masse set everything on fire because a criminal was killed in police custody in the spring of 2020. The West feels shame and guilt about every conceivable act of prejudice, except for the oldest prejudice on the planet. The West feels shame and guilt about everything other than what they’ve done to Jews for thousands of years. That is why the world stood silent today as the Jewish people were forced to reckon with the greatest evil our lives have ever known. We thought Hamas were evil and we were right. But we did not know how evil the evil can be. Three generations of Jews wiped out in one moment only 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz. The world remains silent but they have not been silent for more than 500 days. No not at all. They have been loud. Loudly flying Palestinian flags. Loudly screaming “All Eyes On Rafah”, “From the river to the sea”, “Palestine is for the Palestinians”. Loudly signing petitions to boycott Jews. They have shared all of Hamas’s work on their social media accounts. They have been duped and they are very quiet today. For more than 500 days, all they have done is provide an endless amount of oxygen to the worst people on the planet because it made them feel good. Some things never get old. The joy of accusing a Jew of stealing and watching that Jew empty his and her pockets until there is nothing left is one of them. I read a tweet today: “Even in Nazi Germany, Germans saved Jews. Not a single Gazan saved a single hostage” I lit my Shabbat candles on Friday night. I did it with my bare hands. I will go to sleep tonight as a Jew, and I will thank each and every star above my tonight that I was born one, and that I will also die one. I would choose nothing else. For Shiri, for Ariel, for Kfir. Every Jew is grieving today as if they personally had been in Gaza. If you've ever sat at a Passover table, you'll understand why. To freedom. Am echad eem lev echad. One people. One heart.

We have each other. We stand together. We are strength personified. We are not going anywhere. We will never go anywhere. Israel, today:

This weekend, the Oscars takes place. Before it does, I feel the need to let people know exactly what their symbols mean to us. To those who wear a red hand pin this weekend, you are showing your support for the barbaric murder of the Bibas family. There is no ands, ifs or buts. That is who you are.

All I feel tonight is sorry. In Hebrew: slicha.

Slicha!

I am sorry Shiri. I am sorry Kfir. And I am so sorry Ariel. You loved Batman so much. I am so sorry that you had to be the hero. I am so sorry that the “human rights” people of the West who call themselves heroes did nothing to save you. Be at peace, little lion. Watch over us. We’ll get the bastards.