Before Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinbrecher were released on Sunday, I wrote this piece “The Price Of Flesh”, and I mention it once more before reporting on last weekend’s triple ray of light because we cannot forget the treacherous psychopathic joust that we are being asked to participate in here. It is nothing short of a real-life version of the Korean dystopian thriller series Squid Games. And the farther away we get from last weekend towards this weekend, and the reported release of another “four” hostages (initially set for Saturday, now for Sunday), the same feelings of purgatory are setting in.

Tears flooded our eyeballs on Sunday, January 19, on the eve of Donald Trump’s inauguration. From my home in LA, from the hour of 3am, I was wide awake and panicking when the news was officially announced that the above were the names of the three live hostages to return. They would be received in Gaza by the Red Cross (for the first time in 471 days, by the way), who would drive them to the border of Israel to be transferred to the IDF, then to travel to Re’im (site of the Nova festival) to meet their mothers before being air-lifted by an IDF helicopter to the Sheba hospital outside Tel Aviv for a reunion with the rest of their families and friends. Every milisecond of this mission was felt in the pulse of every living invested Jew, as though it was our lives on the line. Because it could have been any of us. Any mother, father, daughter or son.

And were Hamas ready for their moment. From the very beginning they played their demented games, showing up Gaza to be the most depraved society on the planet. First, they didn’t submit the names of the hostages in time and claimed they were having “technical difficulties”. Then, after submitting the names, they hoodwinked the Red Cross and gave them the wrong pick-up zone, so that the vans had to drive to an area they had flooded with Hamas militants, including militant children. Hamas wanted to send a clear message to the world; a show of “strength”. Suddenly every “doctor”, “journalist” and “pregnant woman” traded their on-set “genocide” costumes for their real uniforms, as they engulfed the Red Cross vans in full Hamas garb, with green headbands, face coverings, heavily armed, fresh fades and shiny vehicles straight from the car wash. They made a mockery of every Western “humanitarian” by handing out press vests to all and sundry, including vests that could fit young kids.

Make no mistake what this message is. The ICJ and UN lawyers are either too stupid or too complicit to bat an eyelid. The message is that Hamas knows the charge that Israel kills “Palestinian journalists” is nothing but a lie. Another message came when Hamas emerged from a nearby hospital. Again: the media and legal world will ignore this at their peril while Hamas laugh with glee, saying clearly that their hospitals are terrorism headquarters, and not hospitals. If you still have a Palestinian flag emoji in your bio after today, you’re an eejit.

Here is a video of Hamas emerging from the Nasser “hospital”. Behold the same “journalists” and “doctors” who have gone on Sky or CNN in the last year and a half to speak about what’s happening on the ground in Gaza:

To me, however, this next image was the most revelatory of the whole grotesque spectacle. I ask: who controls the Red Cross in Gaza? Hamas are telling you.

When we saw Doron, Emily and Romi being catapulted from the Hamas vehicles into the Red Cross vans, there was a moment of horrifying vulnerability as the women were fully exposed to the mass terror army of Hamas, ready to be lynched at any moment. This image of Doron should have been shared by every feminist in the West, but - once more - the women of the West are confused by the context for siding with the innocent woman in pink versus the rapist goons in green and black here:

The video makes a mockery of every single “feminist” in the free world:

In an act so low even for a terrorist organization, Hamas prepared “goodie bags” for the women, including a map of Gaza, photos of their time in captivity and certificates, which they promptly used for footage in their own propaganda video about their release.

Interspersed with my tears of happiness for the three women and their families, were pangs of shock and devastation at the absurd and deplorable behavior of Hamas and those who have spent a perverse 16 months supporting them in every single libel they have sought to spin around the globe. I couldn’t help but spew it all to camera here in this since widely shared rant:

Of course, the ecstasy that accompanied the agony was crucial, given how much hope and light the following videos and images provide us, especially as we think to the 94 hostages that remain in Gaza, dead or alive.

Before they retreated from the cities of the Gaza Strip, the IDF left Romi, Doron and Emily a sign to read on their way out:

"We turned worlds over for you. It’s so good you’re coming home. We are waiting."

Heartbreaking and heartwarming footage followed for hours later of emotional reunions. It was reported that Romi said to Emily’s mother: “you have no idea what your daughter has meant to me”. The three women’s initial testimonies revealed that not only were they held together, they spent time in tunnels with no daylight for prolonged periods of time before being transported to Gaza’s main civilian areas, including UNRWA humanitarian camps. The UN “humanitarian” camps were the places in which three innocent Israeli women – and perhaps others – were kept hostage by terrorists. President Trump signed an executive order on his first day in the Oval Office to defund UNRWA, and we remain hopeful that there will be more accountability faced by the United Nations for their complicity in these war crimes.

[Pictured: Doron and Emily in the IAF helicopter. Emily’s written the words: “The nightmare is over”]

Of the three women, Emily exhibited a joyful stoicism that defies belief, and the “rock hand” emoji quickly became shared with some virality online as she sported her new hand gesture, following the loss of two fingers (she lost her fingers while trying to comfort her dog on October 7, whom Hamas shot while held in Emily’s arms, before driving Emily off in her own car to be taken captive in Gaza).

Never met Emily Damari, but it’s as clear as the Israeli flag she wore draped over her shoulders, with the hostage logo on it, into the hospital immediately after her release, that she’s a legend. She wrote a message on her Instagram account the same evening to say:

“I love, love, love. Thank God. Thank you to my family, my friends – the best friends in the world. I came back to life. My loved ones. I’m the happiest just to be.”

These were the moments we waited 471 days for:

In this second video Romi Gonen is saying:

“Where is my mother? Dad, I came back alive!”

Personally, I exhaled with audible volume when Romi came home. I think many of us who have been with the Hostages Forum gravitated to one story or one family. For me, I met Romi's father a week or so after October 7 in LA. I met her eldest sister in Tel Aviv in December 2023, and I remember Yarden saying: "I know Romi is OK. I know she's alive" and she was so convincing and so strong that she became a beacon of hope for me. Yarden gave me strength to believe, to never give up hope. In February 2024, I went to Romi's home town of Kfar Vradim, and saw a whole place decorated with her face and yellow ribbons, as though Yarden's relentless optimism and belief was painted across an entire village. Every festival we've had since October 7, I have made a place at the table for Romi. Romi became my talisman and a guiding light. Now that she's home, we can be hers, and her family get to re-fill their cup, which they deserve beyond words.

After witnessing these three brave Jewish lionesses come out of Hamas captivity, it is easier to say that anyone and everyone who chose to dissociate, dump, dismiss, cancel, silence and shame Jews like me for the last however long over their own perceived moral high ground is not worth the air we waste on them. And there is no way that women in law, in trauma, in academia, in journalism, in politics, can ever be taken seriously henceforth as a result of their gross negligence of this historic moment.

Instead of caring about our women, these same brain-dead morons have turned their attention to Elon Musk, who they accuse of performing a “Nazi” salute onstage at a post-inauguration event. If only they gave as much energy to Sunday’s rollercoaster. If only they cared even a fraction about the preschool that was burned down in Sydney on Monday; as flames burned, the sight of walls spray-painted with the words “FUCK THE JEWS” [see video to follow]. If only. No, they don’t care about antisemitism. They just love to shout.

Too busy the pro-Palestine brigade are for this, projecting their own Nazism onto new political leaders who are trying to free the rest of the hostages from Gaza; the hostages whose necks are held down currently by real life Gestapo boots. Never did I think I would meet a day when I felt the need to correct something out in the universe about Elon Musk; a tech overlord maniacal misogynist. I have nothing kind or positive to say about the billionaire wannabe Martian. And yet, here we are, largely due to PBS and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, discussing the reality of him being the reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. Unacknowledged is the fact he wears a hostage dog-tag and has been supportive of Jewish voices for the last 12 months at least. The outrage over the Musk “salute” (again, not making excuses, but the man is on the spectrum and always on drugs) is yet another attempt by the dirtbag left to deny Jews the right to determine what is and is not priority in the world of antisemitism, to take away our authority and render us nothing but a political pawn. The ADL made a statement in defense of Musk, which they didn’t need to do, considering how many times Musk has openly attacked the ADL. And then the bastion of common sense that is AOC attacked the ADL. Really? Congresswoman, have you ever condemned Hezbollah?

I can’t say it better than Elica Le Bon does here. Essential viewing:

The whole debacle surrounding this Musk moment is so putrid I refuse to discuss it with anyone who is “outraged” that I’m not “outraged”. You want to be outraged? There are displays of full-chested Nazism on your doorstep every day but for the last few years you’ve failed every single time.

Yes broccoli stems are Nazi. They’re very stiff and resistant to heat and just scream fascism to me. No?

The left’s agenda is to peddle the propaganda that Zionism is Nazism and they will use every perceived opportunity to do so. They will constantly project their own Nazism onto anyone who defends the Jewish right to self-determine and will gaslight the Jewish people and any of our allies for protecting our peoplehood and nation. Wise up. It’s going to be like this for some time, particularly given news yesterday that 21% of Americans side with Hamas over Israel. And many of that 21% do so because of the tendency of MSNBC, CNN and the New York Times to print exactly what Hamas want them to.

On her first Instagram story post-captivity, Romi Gonen writes: “There is life after death.”

Hold onto that. We are on the carousel from the inferno, and soon Sunday’s joys will be behind us, as we await news of which of our brothers and sisters will emerge from the depths of Gaza next. For Hamas’s sake, I hope the Bibas babies are alive. If they’re not, all bets are off.