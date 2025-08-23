The hack is that Judaism is joyous. Yes pain. Yes tears. Yes suffering. Yes persecution. Yes expulsion. Yes massacres. Yes plagues. Yes lactose intolerance. But it forces us to make a choice to be happy. Otherwise what? It is not Jewish to wallow for too long. It is not Jewish to lick wounds for weeks on end. It is just not Jewish. Jewish is: it could always be worse, so let’s light some candles because it’s not worse, and it could be. When? Probably tomorrow but right now it’s yet to get worse, so let’s try to forget about it and pour a glass of wine. L’chaim.

I was at a Shabbat beach service tonight. I hadn’t been to a beach service in years. The last time was a few summers ago after nightfall in Tel Aviv on Tisha B’Av. I am not a big fan of sand. Sand is a definite roadblock to me moving to Tel Aviv. But facing the smell of the ocean while singing Hebrew songs is worth the annoyance of sand. The air in LA is very dry right now, and extremely overheated. Since I carried the smell of wet hot sand, it hit me as I got out of my car. The outside night air smacked me in the nose, and all I could smell was childhood nights in Israel. I could hear the crickets and the waves lapping. I could taste the schnitzel. I could see my parents. I remembered my jelly shoes. And I started to cry. Tears straight from my soul. My Jewish soul.

People don’t know what Jews are. They have no clue, actually. We’re not merely “religious views”. We’re not a set of laws. We’re not just a blood line. The Jews are the songs we sing for thousands of years, dancing in circles by ancient walls. The Jews are hours of intellectual debate over holy texts, and neverending arguments about how to live best. The Jews are that gigantic sunrise over the entire Negev from the top of Masada. The Jews are spices and figs and dips and sesame and the pitta when it’s piping hot and burning the tips of your fingers. The Jews are the smell of an overnight cholent on a high holy day wafting through the whole house first thing in the morning. The Jews are growing up knowing every word to Fiddler On The Roof and tears welling up your eyelids every time you hear “Sunrise, Sunset”. Is this the little girl I carried? The Jews are feeling a constant state of grief for a life you haven’t yet lost. The Jews are making art out of destruction, and miracles out of misery. The Jews are knowing deep inside that we’re not, never were, and never will be the same as the others. The Jews are protectors of old values, and believers in purpose, in betterment, in freedom, not in spite of anyone, but because we have endured.

I think that’s what scares people. The lack of spite. The lack of jadedness. The lack of cynicism. The joy. I think the joy, the security, the happiness scares people. We love so boundlessly, all they can do in response is fear us, then proceed to hate.

Tablet published a piece this week called “The Holiest Hatred”. I highly recommend it – essential reading on the antizionists, the misuse of colonialism to punish the Jews, and the perversion of human rights law to put us all in the dock.

When hatred wears the robes of justice, it is immune to moral appeal. It will always claim the higher ground because the hate itself is the proof of one’s virtue. It will call itself a critique, and you will be the defendant on trial. That is what makes this antisemitism of righteousness so persistent and so dangerous: It not only distorts the truth about Jews but also corrodes the very space in which truth and justice could be spoken at all.

I can entertain different intellectual arguments and assume certain positions at certain times. I can physically put myself in rooms that challenge my comfort and safety. I can relate emotionally and psychologically to anyone from any other walk of life that differs from my own. But ultimately my soul is Jewish. So no, I just don’t understand any Jew in the world who proudly asserts themselves an anti-Zionist, and I never have. And no, I don’t relate to one Jewish person who has remained silent in the face of October 7, and hasn’t said a peep about our hostages. And no, I don’t understand a single Jew in New York City who can say the name Zohran Mamdani with a straight face. None of that is “Jewish”. It’s something else.

To be Jewish is to know inherently that not only can you never bargain enough away to protect yourself from our enemies, but you shouldn’t want to. Because being Jewish is more. It is so much more. It is meaning. It is heritage. It is belonging. It’s the day you stop being a victim. It’s the day you learn that there’s more to life than your fancy clothes (although we do like nice things). It’s the day you realize that it’s better to feel than to numb. It’s the day you step out of the hell you’ve been standing in. It’s the day you come home and lock arms with other Jews, and sing in unison, shedding tears of recognition “oseh shalom bimromav, hu yaseh shalom aleinu.”

May God grant us peace,

peace to all the nations,

all nations of the earth.

A Jewish soul demands peace in a world that is determined to extinguish us. The weight of centuries is carried in our voices. Ours is a stubborn choice to sing through sorrow. Even when the world turns its back, we turn toward each other. We light the candles, we bless the challah, we dance in the face of darkness. We choose joy, not because the pain isn’t real, but because it is, and we’re still here. Shabbat shalom.