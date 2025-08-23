Blacklisted

Dryadgirl
7h

I often tell my friend who is converting that her soul is Jewish and so I quote posted that on my Instagram stories. But ‘Yes lactose intolerance’ made me howl.

This Blacklisted also reminded me of Tori Amos’ Seaside, which fans are now trying to claim is about Palis when she’s repeatedly stated it’s about a suicide bombing in Israel.

Charles Waterstreet
6h

I am prejudiced for Jews , after I met the Jews of Sydney at 21 , I was a convert, prejudiced for life and wish nothing else than to be a shadow of a righteous gentile . You write with the bump of the pistol handle just after it fires . Sentences that feel like a machine gun has riddled my body . My son converted. Money wasted on his baptism.

