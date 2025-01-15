It is day 467 of captivity, and Israel and Hamas have just struck a ceasefire deal.

Yesterday I went to bed receiving death threats from Israelis because I am not a fan of any deal that capitulates to the same terrorist organization that is responsible for October 7. Since day 1 of captivity I have worn a yellow ribbon out in the world and screamed for the return of the hostages. I have worked with the Hostage Forum on campaigns and donated all my time. I have interviewed and told the stories of multiple families. I think of Romi Gonen every single day when I go for my run. Every 10K I run every day I run for her, for some reason I cannot explain. I think about the hostages when I move through my life constantly. I have made a place for them at every celebration for more than a year to remember that some of our family are not with us. And it is also the case that I think this deal is a horrible dilemma, and I don’t understand why there is no space to say that. We should be able to discuss it, with respect to the fact we are not privy to every detail.

Let me be completely clear: I want the hostages home. What I don't want is Islamists having any power over Israel and the West by setting the terms for our liberation in their favor to ensure that they repeat October 7 over again to thousands more Israelis.

In 2011, a soldier named Gilad Shalit was kidnapped by Hamas and a deal was made. 1,027 prisoners in exchange for Shalit to return safely. One of the prisoners released was Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of October 7 and now deceased leader of Hamas. Yesterday, Israel was being strong-armed into accepting a deal. 33 (of 100) hostages, in exchange for 1,000 Palestinian rapists and murderers. We don’t know which hostages, whether they’re alive or dead, and they will be released three at a time over weeks. The war must end if this is accepted. Can Hamas be trusted to satisfy its end of the bargain now that the deal has been struck?

Has Israel made gains in the war? Yes. Soldiers haven’t died in vain. Hamas’s leadership has been eliminated, so has Hezbollah’s, many terror tunnels and infrastructures are gone, and a lot of weapons-bases destroyed. Iran’s airspace has been left totally naked. However, global Islamic Jihad sets a blueprint. If they kidnap innocent civilians, they can get the West to do whatever they want. Israel must recede to its borders knowing that the enemies will repeat October 7 whenever they want, with rearmament and a replenishment of some of the worst terrorist criminals. And according to the ADL, who just released new figures yesterday, 47% of adults worldwide have antisemitic views, so Hamas’s propaganda has excelled.

Perhaps it is as simple as going right back to October 7, and this is the delayed price to pay for the failures of the government to protect Israel on that day. Certainly there has been a failure of the Western leaders and the UN who should never have accepted a terrorist organization as a legitimate negotiator. We have to bring the hostages home, however many remain alive, but don’t forget that Hamas have sacrificed all of Gaza and thousands of Palestinians for this outcome, and will celebrate accordingly. And be prepared for the world to suddenly switch from a “genocide” narrative to a narrative in which Israel “lost” and Hamas made the Jewish state look weak.

Details of the deal that we know:

It is structured in three phases over 42 days. Phase one, which may start this coming Sunday, ie a day before Trump’s inauguration, will see 33 hostages released including, women, the elderly, and children, including reportedly Kfir and Ariel Bibas, over the span of six weeks. In exchange 600 trucks of aid will go into Gaza per day, and 30 terrorists will be released from Israeli prisons per hostage (ie, 1000 terrorists). The IDF will allow Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Phase two (begins 16 days into the deal) will initiate further negotiations for the remaining 65 hostages to come home, dead or alive. In phases two and three, the IDF will partially withdraw from Gaza (total withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor and a reduced presence to remain in the Philadelphia Corridor).

When Trump stated that there would be “hell” to pay if the hostages were not returned by January 20, I’m not sure that “hell” would look like 1,000 terrorists released, more aid and less IDF soldiers in Gaza…

On June 1, 2024 I prematurely wrote here that we had lost the war (my emotions are often high), because our people have been torn in two by the conundum Hamas have forced us to face. Of course, there have been amazing military gains that we have celebrated blow by blow. But ultimately, the goals of the war have been incompatible: you cannot defeat Hamas and return all the hostages. These discussions were on the lips of every Israeli I met since the start of the war the first time I went over in the winter of 2023. And Hamas have used the hostages as the ultimate bargaining chip to keep Israel engaged in total war until Israel would surrender.

To settle a deal with the violent terrorist perpetrators who committed the atrocities in the first place can never feel like justice. It can never feel like victory. But when there is no other choice to reclaim the lives of those who have been stolen, perhaps it’s the only way to turn a page and begin a new chapter; to begin to even imagine what healing such a broken society can look like. As I’ve written before fairness comes in different forms. This deal is not fair, but sometimes that’s life, and you move forward. Years of battle won’t necessarily end here, and hopefully the jubilation and excessive joy that will come from seeing these families reunite (please G-d) can sustain and inspire more defiance and resistance against the growing Jihadist global movement that has promised to repeat these terrible acts of inhumanity against the Jewish people - and the rest of the West – infinitely.

As Michal Cotler-Wunsh said this morning:

Such a painful moment. There have been many gut wrenching moments in which the Jewish people had to make “choice-less choices” as awful as ‘the deal’ with genocidal Hamas Nazi devil throughout our history, including during the Holocaust. October 7, 2023 was the Kristallnacht of our times, launching a multi-front war openly intent to annihilate the Jewish nation state to which our people returned after thousands of years of exile and persecution. Devastatingly, it is international responses of silence, false moral equivalency, [and] impunity, including of Western democracies and institutions (created and entrusted to ensure “Never Again”) that continue to enable and embolden genocidal terror proxies and their supporting regimes (some even cast as ‘honest brokers’) to dictate our 2025 choice-less choices, collapsing the foundations of democracies, and post-WWII international rules-based order, in a raging war of barbarism versus civilization.

President Elect Donald Trump has released a statement in the wake of the signing of the deal in Doha.

When all is said and done, Israel has valued life above death at every turn, no matter what it may cost us, and it may cost us dearly. So for now, we wait for Hamas to let our people go, and we hope they will.