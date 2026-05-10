I am no ordinary person and I have led no ordinary life. Which is why my home is extraordinary. Last year, in a world that was pushing me more and more out, I decided I was going to go further in. I wanted everything around me to reflect the best of the places I loved to dwell in. Now when I’m out, I love the feeling of being excited to go home as soon as possible. To my four poster bed, and my fine linens, and my candlesticks, and my everlasting music and my books and my art and my rugs on rugs, and my contrasting woods, and my plants that I have never killed and my piano and my guitars and my antique mirrors. Every inch of my home tells a story, and that story keeps me company. I don’t have to answer to it, I just sink in. To me that is luxury.

When I look outside and see what other people do on the weekends, it doesn’t reflect my life choices at all. Of course everything I have inside now is inspired by the life I’ve lived in the maze cobbled streets of old cities before I moved to young America. If I were to go out in those places now, however, I wouldn’t be inspired. I’d be depressed.

I’d be depressed in Italy where thousands of people this weekend have taken part in a protest for Palestine to disrupt the prestigious art showcase Venice Biennale, dissuading Israel from showing any art. I’d be depressed during springtime in France where protestors have been pouring red color dye into public fountains for Gaza. What’s even the point of going to France if you can’t enjoy the scenery?

And I’d be depressed to the point of suicide in London today. A few weeks ago, the Islamic regime’s toenail Owen Jones proliferated a ludicrous lie that Israelis were raping Palestinians with dogs. It’s their fantasy, and this afternoon in central London this perverse theater was acted out for all passers-by as Palestine obsessives degraded themselves in broad daylight to prove that it’s the Jews who are the sickos…

Wasn’t this the sort of thing Keir Starmer just said would be an actionable offense? Is this what’s considered street performance now? From the country that gave us Shakespeare? Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio: a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy...

To paraphrase Marvin Gaye: what the flying fuck is going on? Well one thing is not going on, and that’s a genocide in Gaza. In fact, this weekend video emerges from the streets of Gaza where a marathon is being raced! Palestine International Marathon had over 2,000 participants. But there’s a famine, is there? Gazans don’t have enough food to survive, is it? I am all for competitive sports. Good for the Gazans. The issue is that the lie is still traveling faster around the world that there is "genocide" and "starvation" in Gaza - libels that are intentionally promoted to justify murdering Jews everywhere in broad daylight. This race is epic trolling.

Joan Donoghue, a lawyer for the ICJ and former President, recently explained that the court didn’t determine that there was probable genocide in Gaza. They only determined that the population of Gaza constituted a population that could experience a genocide if a genocide was genociding. Which it found no conclusive evidence it was. Are you also insulted that the word genocide seems to be as common now as breakfast? I’m waiting for someone to say “I’ve never met a genocide I didn’t like.”

Meanwhile when there is a genocide, it’s denied. For the regime’s other human toenail Mehdi Hasan, the word “genocide” has no meaning. He has come out on record saying that there is not genocide in Nigeria against Christians. Not “by any definition”. Maybe it’s because Mehdi likes the genocide in Nigeria so he doesn’t call it a genocide. He calls it - good riddance to the Christians who get in the way of my desire to promote Islamic Jihad. Less catchy than “nah not genocide”.

Islamic Jihad had a productive week. In the UK, news broke that earlier in April, Jewish school children in North West London - Hendon, to be precise - had to “run for their lives” when a car sped towards them and mounted the pavement. Perhaps soon, as areas like Hendon feel more like Hebron, the British will have more empathy for why Israel built a wall. Oh and not just Israel - Egypt too.

Over at Cambridge University, students who had threatened to murder a classmate over a trip to Israel were not suspended after investigations. And scooting across the pond to New York City, a mob of Palestine protesters swarmed outside a historic Manhattan synagogue, clashing with police officers.

In Cork, Ireland, inside City Hall, we see a full Islamist takeover with moon and star flags bigger than the Irish flag dominating the room.

And in good old Spain, the same week that civilians are being stabbed in the streets by Islamism, Pedro Sanchez rewards the highest civilian honor to Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur for Islamofascism. You’ll not be remotely shocked to learn that the racist who has been condemned by many states for her hate towards Jews, including France in a rare moment of sanity, visited the Reina Sofia, now infamous for being the museum that evicted three elderly Jewish women earlier this year, one of whom was a Holocaust survivor.

So, here’s the thing. I dislike Hamas. But I’m not making disliking Hamas my personality. My weekend doesn’t orient itself around disliking Hamas. My social circles aren’t curated around disliking Hamas. My library isn’t centered around disliking Hamas. My writing isn’t rooted in disliking Hamas. My day job isn’t let’s bring down Hamas. But for them it’s everything. It’s heroin. It’s oxygen. People participating in the Palestine movement are not balanced, or centering forces. They are unhinged individuals who can’t be trusted.

How can they prove anything their ideology is based on? They cannot. “Trust me” is what someone says when they can’t be trusted. A Palestine fetish denotes a pathological liar. You should know by now that “doctor” or “lawyer” or “teacher” doesn’t equate moral goodness. It equates power, status and influence. Many such professionals have depended on the illusion of moral goodness to not be caught lying, smearing and defaming in promoting Palestinianism. And they are guilty of all – for these are the tools of their social climbing.

The Palestine cult argue that everything’s a lie. They are at war with facts. This week Melissa Barrera - the actress who was dropped from the Scream franchise after peddling gross propaganda against Israel - shared that she wanted to launch her own production company and work with people who are similarly Palestine delulu. She told Variety magazine that she believes the studio for Scream lied about the movie’s phenomenal success. She said the box office numbers were a “lie”. Box office numbers are very easily corroborated, and quite literally facts.

Barefaced lies, published without question. A world of liars becoming normal.

I always say that Jew hatred destroys everything in its wake. Think about how much has been destroyed as a result of the people’s obsession with Palestine - a concept state that requires the annihilation of the Jewish state in order to take form. It’s taking everything now. Not just Israel. In fact, Israel is the one thing it can’t take. It will swallow everything small and large about our lives en route to an impossible result.

Yesterday, I was on Scott Jennings show to discuss the new staggering statistics from the ADL about resulting violence against Jews in America, directly resulting from Palestinianism. I told him that I’m not a numbers person. I’m a words person. And while the numbers mean something to some people, what matters more to me is the intention behind this now commonplace rhetoric that is guaranteeing - not risking - more acts of violence against innocent Diasporic Jews.

Many, many more people intend to harm us as a community right now than may actually participate in physical violence. Our removal from public life is as damaging as being attacked on the street. The vanishing of us into wall-less ghettos. The constant threats, and harassment, and slogans. The libels, the defamation, the lies, the intimidation. As I said I am a words person. And the words are written clearly on every wall in every city: Jews not welcome. And the more that is perpetuated and justified, the more danger we find ourselves in, and the less shocked we are when the result is violence. It doesn’t take x numbers of criminals or instances of violence to create the culture of hate. It takes silence in the face of screaming prejudice.

There is a claim that keeps circulating that elitists are hooked on: antisemitic violence is caused by Israel’s actions. If Israel behaved differently, Jewish communities around the world would be safe. It is a moral inversion. And it collapses the moment you apply it consistently. When China imprisons Muslims, does anyone warn Chinese restaurants in LA to expect attacks? When Russia invades Ukraine, did anyone tell Russian businesses in New York to brace for violence? No. This argument is only ever constructed for Jews. It’s about removing us. The first line of defense blocking the conquest.

Non-Jews you stand at a crossroads. Either you walk back the smear campaigns and the libels and the banishment of us so that the truth can be amplified and we can work together to resolve this mess. Or you surrender to conquering Islamism and it will take every freedom and notion of safety you ever had away from you. Ego costs you your life.

There comes a point where you have to ask why all the progressive Palestine revolutionaries lie about everything, manipulate every fact and spread half-truths as dogma. It's because they have no integrity. It's because they're fame/power whores. It's because they only know how to take credit for other people's work. It's because attention is the only thing that alleviates their unhappiness. It's because they're envious of people who stand alone.

It's because without this, they're nothing. What would they do on the weekend?

My friend quoted Rumi this morning in his Substack.

"I have lived on the lip of insanity, wanting to know reasons, knocking on a door. It opens. I've been knocking from the inside!"

I have no problem staying in alone, being with myself, sitting with who I am. But they can’t face themselves. It’s all about performance. It’s all about appearing right. Inside, however, they’re empty.

The world keeps pressing outward, louder and cruder, its weekends a fevered theater of dyed fountains and dog-rape pantomimes, its slogans scrawled like cheap graffiti across the sky. But I have chosen the other direction. Further in. No explanations owed. No stage required. Sometimes it feels like the last honest thing I have left. I close the door. And the truth stays with me.

To support Blacklisted, please subscribe for $10/month or $100/year