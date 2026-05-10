Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1d

I’ve taken to hiding myself. Less presence on social media. Skipping the news. I am just so tired of finding out which new person hates us. My late mother told me that the days when they would try to kill us all again would return. How right she was.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Peter Shaw's avatar
Peter Shaw
1d

I go out alot but then I have little to fear; im not a Jew. I dont live in a Jewish area. I cant be mistaken for a Jew in London ; I have a very Irish looking face, as you would expect given my 100% Irish heritage . In one sense im a bystander. I can stand back with no skin in the game . It is laughably obvious that all of the stuff against Israel is really the new way to express hatred of Jews. Ive never liked bullies and seeing people picked on. The entire western world is allowing its bullies to pick on the Jews. It fills me with righteous anger. But im also horrified by the blindness of the non- bullies, that they seem to stand aside and turn their heads from the bullying. What gives?

Today im off to a demonstration outside Downing St with British Friends of Israel. My step- daughter told me to be careful. I have nothing to fear unless im a Jew or mistaken for a Jew. That's the horrible reality.

Im reading ' Howl ' by Howard Jacobsen . Its a great book . At one point the protagonist has a definition of a Zionist : ' Jew with somewhere to live'.

So I support Zionism wholeheartedly. I support my Jewish fellow humans. If they cannot live in peace none of us deserves to until we take action to end this Jew- hatred .

Thanky you Eve for your always inspiring me with your words .

Reply
Share
4 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture