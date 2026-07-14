Israel’s not a dirty little slut riding in cars with drug-pushing predators. Or she wasn’t before this last weekend. She had standards. She cared about who she let talk about her all over town; to highlight her virtues.

That’s until Clavicular came along.

Who?

I scratched my head too. I enjoy getting older and not having to care about a new trend called “looksmaxxing”…

Clavicular may sound like something you wake up with 36 hours after leaving Coachella but it’s the name of a Gen Z influencer whose brand appears to consist of two things: taking extreme measures to ‘improve’ his physical appearance (such as hitting his own face with a hammer), and degrading young women. He’s essentially Andrew Tate for college kids. Real name: Braden Peters, age 20. Here he is on the approach to Hilton Beach in Tel Aviv last weekend, laughing about wanting to “paint some girls’ faces”. He’s not talking about Farrow & Ball.

Some schmuck decided it was a good idea to donate him a trip to Israel, so he could bring his brand of womanizing to the streets of Tel Aviv. Why? Well, he’s an influencer, and he’s “who all the kids are listening to”. Reader, I hope your kids never listen to someone like Clavicular. Why would anyone want their children to learn about their Jewish values from a non-Jewish Groyper edgelord degenerate who hangs out with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and films himself singing Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” in Miami’s most exclusive clubs? This is one for the parents and it may sting: your kids shouldn’t be listening to “Clav”; they should be listening to you.

For the Gen X-ers among you, imagine this. It’s 1999. A Jewish donor decides to bring Marilyn Manson to Israel because he’s “who all the kids are listening to”. Marilyn Manson proceeds to defecate on the tayelet, sexually assault women on camera for an upcoming music video, and talk on a livestream about how he removed one of his ribs so he could suck his own penis. Then he went back from whence he came, and continued to wear his Nazi uniform onstage on tour, shrieking: “The beautiful people! The beautiful people!”

Here’s some background on Clavicular. The receipts that matter. In May 2026, he was charged with a misdemeanor for unlawfully discharging a firearm in a public place after streaming a video of himself shooting a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades. After a plea deal he received six months’ probation. In March 2026, Clavicular was arrested on a warrant in Fort Lauderdale for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy, allegedly filming a fight between his girlfriend and another woman at an Airbnb. The month prior in February of this year, Clavicular was arrested in Scottsdale for using a fake ID at a bar. He faced felony charges for dangerous drug possession after police reportedly found pills on him. That case was dropped. Worst of all, in April of this year, he was named in a civil suit filed by another teenage influencer that includes accusations of sexual assault, battery, fraud, and injecting her with unregulated substances while live-streaming.

As the cries from our own Jewish influencers defending this bootlicker come in — “You all think you’re so morally superior!!” — I respond: To Clavicular? Yes, I do believe I am.

As we have been arguing for three years, Israel and Gaza are not equivalent societies. But if you bring this degenerate to Israel as a potential ally, what exactly are you hoping for the Israeli moral high ground? Allies must be reliable narrators of truth. A young sex pest who is aspirational to the incel community is not a reliable ally. His brand is to degrade women. He will return back to his online frat party to downgrade Israeli women, because that is his brand of influence, and Israel is where he was gifted access to exercise it. We just served him IDF female soldiers on a platter.

One IDF soldier (who I won’t name) allowed herself to be disgraced — straddling him on livestreams and more. The IDF is reprimanding her and stripping responsibilities. Critics say it’s enough. And yet she is also a victim of this power imbalance. A man with millions of followers and a 20-year-old private have no parity. She fell into his trap. He makes bank and moves on; she gets death threats and national slut-shaming. In hours, Clavicular mocked the IDF’s hard-won progress on gender equality. Unlike Hamas, Clav was given a free shot.

We feminists who have led advocacy against a global October 7 denial from our former fellow sisters have had enough. We are told to shut our mouths by Jewish influencers who are calling for ‘unity’ in this moment. Unity? Sorry, who is the problem here? Is it we who want to protect our daughters and our sisters, or you who want to protect the guy who seeks to humiliate and diminish them? Do all our values go out the window because some prick with x million followers wants to be shown a good time in the country we live and die for? Last time I checked we were fighting for Western morals here. How can we fight for Western morals if we’re not extolling them? If we are fighting rape denialism then we lose ground inviting Gen Z’s Andrew Tate to Israel to degrade Israeli IDF soldiers. We lose infinite ground.

Some of us advocates feel the fight for Israel in our own bodies. Others who claim to be warriors of our tribe clearly don’t. Instead they understand it intellectually and manipulate it for their own gain. In psychology this is known as the difference between affective and cognitive empathy. No woman or man who bore witness to the atrocities of Hamas on October 7 and has been affected by it as though it happened to us personally is going to waste breath suggesting that Clavicular will solve Israel’s PR problem. But those who pretend to be affected, and figured out how they could make the pain of others work for their own benefit and their own brand are very loud today about why the rest of us just don’t get it.

I get it. It is called misogyny. And yet again, as I’ve been writing of late, the biggest misogynists are the pick-me women desperate for a piece of Clav, then insisting that they don’t make the rules. This isn’t an either or. It’s not Clavicular or nothing. Can’t we have standards? I say we can. I say we do make rules. There are the Ten Commandments for a start. I’m not religious, but “thou shalt not worship false idols” landed. The calls for unity right now aren’t really hitting with those of us who have been fighting in the trenches for years for the right reasons and not for, well, the profit to be made from branding the pain of our Jewish brothers and sisters.

You idiots don’t appreciate his social media numbers! they say. Who cares about numbers. We are 0.2% of the global population. Did Galileo have numbers on his side? Or was he right about the earth being round despite the idiocy of crowds? Numbers don’t make you right. Popularity doesn’t make you God. If this deference to influencers is the future of the Jewish state then I am walking away. Pass me the keffiyeh. How does this performative morality make us any better than our enemies? It doesn’t.

So here I am. I won’t let us lower the bar. Women are not our sacrificial lambs. And moral values are not conditional for clicks.

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