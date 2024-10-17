Shalom, bitch.

The peacemaker, antique ammunition collector and father of nine was going to negotiate a hostage deal yesterday but has now been prevented from doing so. Initial reports say he was also pregnant. Bad Bibi, bad.

Early reports say that the IDF were in Gaza based on intelligence about high-ranking Hamas officials. They did not know the terrorist hiding in the building was Sinwar. The Hamas leader was on the run. Almost a year to the Hebrew calendar date, the mastermind behind October 7 was killed by an infantry unit, not special forces, without harming a single hostage.

To quote my friend Jordyn: “Lived and died like a sewer rat.”