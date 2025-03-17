Once upon a time everyone agreed that terrorism was bad. Do you remember those days? I think I do. In the summer of 2001, the song “One More Time” by Daft Punk was stalking the airwaves and we were all trying to “celebrate and dance for free”, understanding somewhere subconsciously that doing so was sort of conditional on you being in a liberated society where music - and two French DJs in robot helmets – could indeed have you “feeling so free”.

And then, you know, 9/11 happened. Two decades later, the terrorists who crashed two planes into the Twin Towers have become the heroic “freedom fighters” of those who hate America, despise Donald Trump and consider themselves the protectors of human rights. They work in some of the most prestigious legal sets of the Western world, and regularly visit the United Nations, wihle upholding the human rights of people who previously terrorized our nations. I’ve been confused too. It’s been a journey, friends.

By now you have probably heard about Mahmoud Khalil; a Palestinian green card holder who leads and negotiates for a pro-terrorism coalition at Columbia University titled Columbia United Apartheid Divest (CUAD), which openly supports terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Hezbollah, calls for “the end of Western civilization” and has instigated countless violent protests and encampments on the university campus since October 7, 2023. Khalil is a former UNRWA employee, and he is currently being detained by ICE, with a view to deportation.

This shouldn’t be controversial, really. But it is. Because the aforementioned human rights legal set are up in arms, demanding that this is a sign that our fascist ginger Hitler, Donald Trump, is eroding the concept of the First Amendment and freedom of speech before our very eyes. (Should I be worried?) Academic freedom includes the right to support terrorist organizations on campus. We all have a human right to promote mass murder, sexual assault and kidnappings, apparently. Educational values have certainly changed since I was in school.

(Gladly, I cancelled my ACLU donations several years ago, and now spend the money on myself because I have fully embraced capitalism.)

OK so I’m a big supporter of free speech. Massive, in fact. Can’t you tell? I love saying whatever the hell I want. However, and… I don’t love terrorists. And that’s where the line is, in my opinion. I would argue that this isn’t about free speech at all. This is about national security. This is about us not dying. This is about October 7 never happening in America. This is about stopping terrorists. The progressives are committing suicide by framing this as a humanitarian issue. I mean pardon me ACLU, but you do realize that you are coming out in full support of Jihad, right? Do you know that there is no chapter for you in Syria, where Mahmoud Khalil was born? Not only do you refuse to condemn the actions of Hamas on October 7, you are now bending over backwards to gift those who support Hamas more freedoms than most of us could ever dream of having, actually?

This is yet another instance of the “progressive” Left insisting that they are being punished and their rights eroded, when in fact they have been curtailing the free speech of others this entire time. Not just the progressives, the Democrats at large even, are choosing politics over common fucking sense in this case. More than one hundred house Democrats sent a letter to Trump officials on Friday, decrying Khalil’s arrest as an attack on the First Amendment. I am searching for the words…

Jewish people (myself included) have been punished for sharing our quite liberal ideas by mob rule, and “Zionists” have been driven off campus by acts of intimidation and violence by the same people who are now rallying to protect Khalil’s “freedom of speech”. Controversial I know but terrorism is not freedom of speech. There is no academic freedom to promoting violence against the country you have taken up residence in. Unless you’re a “progressive”?

Let’s just refresh on Mahmoud Khalil. He has distributed Hamas propaganda on campus at Columbia. Hamas (in case you don’t know) are a terrorist group according to the US. Khalil organized violent protests and spread antisemitic hatred throughout the college campus. He has participated in the harrassment of Jewish students. He has vandalised and destroyed university property. He has even instigated attacks on the security staff at Columbia. According to the law in the United States, specifically the Immigration and Nationality Act, green card holders are not allowed to support or promote designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas. If you are in breach, this is ample grounds ot revoke a green card. I think that’s fair generally, but I also understand that it is the written rule of law. So where is the First Amendment issue? I don’t see it. It seems fabricated once again by those elite types who have a problem with Jews and a big hard-on for the “brown” Palestinians.

It is a privilege to have a Green Card. It takes time to acquire. It took me six years. I practised extreme caution over even the slightest controversial tweet while awaiting my approval, and I would not dare participate in any form of support for an anti American ideology while remaining a resident alien in this country. I also wouldn’t move to a country that I hate. Not for me. My motivation, however, is different from Khalil’s. I want to be in America because I love America. He wants to be here because he hates America. He wants to destroy America from the inside out.

Khalil is not using his voice. He is supporting acts of terrorism, and materializing them on US soil. Free speech advocates once more are weaponizing the First Amendment to protect what they’ve been doing, but they do not apply these same standards to people who they disagree with. They only protect the “free speech” they want to protect, ie terrorism. They are abusing the constitution to defend their hateful actions, and to avoid accountability for terrorizing Jews in America for the last two years, and for openly supporting anti-Western ideologies. Do they think someone who misgenders another student has a First Amendment right to be exempt from punishment? Of course they don’t. That person is going straight to jail in their dreams that are beginning to resemble this skit from Parks & Recreation. You undercook fish? Believe it or not , jail.

For reference, here is one of Khalil’s contributions to Columbia:

In this second video, Mahmoud Khalil stands in front of a huge crowd, urging them to celebrate Hamas who mass murdered and raped innocent people on October 7. I think he should leave America. I don’t know why this is hard. It’s not a human right to live in America. It’s an honor.

The reality is that US campuses have received billions of dollars of Qatari funding to promote terrorist organisations to generations of young Americans and the only way to stop this is to cut off the funding and kick out the infiltrators, and free speech activists can scream about the erosion of rights all they want, but nobody is threatening to take away people’s academic freedoms. Actually everyone’s academic freedom is threatened if terrorist cells continue to operate within American elite institutions. If terrorist cells continue to operate within American elite institutions it is not just our academic freedom or our freedom of speech that is at stake. It is our lives. Every single one of our lives.

Since when does anyone have a right to a Green Card or a visa, or a spot at a college? That is not a human right. Mahmoud Khalil was handing out pamphlets with the words DEATH TO AMERICA. He purports to be Hamas’s media arm. Deport.

Moving on to Ireland because it is the eve of St Patrick’s Day after all (hence the title), so we should be celebrating everything Irish, which today is their world-beating track record for Jew hatred.

It has been noted here before that Ireland has become the most antisemetic country in Europe. Congratulations, everyone. So as we roll into this day of Guiness and The Pogues and all things limerick-y, why don’t we spend a few minutes watching a video that came straight out of Dublin last week, as a couple of Israelis were spat on by Irish women who told them “you are not welcome in Ireland”.

The police did nothing because, in the words of Irish girlband B*Witched: “C’est la vie!” This headline in The Irish Times sort of sums the whole jig up.

Happy St Paddy’s Day, everyone. If you see a Hamas headband among the Shamrocks, it’s a green thing. Jump around, jump around, jump up, jump up, and get down.