And we’re back, baby. Phase one is done, and the ceasefire is over, according to Netanyahu. Tonight Hamas pays for not heeding Trump’s warning, as Israel resumes the airstrikes in Gaza. The IDF is currently conducting extensive strikes on Hamas terror targets.

Reuters reports too that there is ballistic missile movement in Iran, and reports from Yemen that several IRGC members were eliminated in US attacks on the Houthis.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has also warned that Hamas is gearing up for more October 7 style attacks, and has issued warnings to residents in the South.

Why is the ceasefire over? Trump and Netanyahu have piled the pressure on Hamas to extend phase 1 of the deal, but Hamas insists that this would violate the agreement, manipulating this to negotiate to their advantage for the release of the remaining hostages. Washington and Jerusalem said: Hell no.

The IDF is now concentrating on obliterating Hamas’s infrastructure in Gaza with full US military support. The IDF are able to do now what they couldn’t do before, ie, hitting Gaza’s north, south, and center all at once.

Palestinian “truth” is already truthing, as the proud display of Hamas militants during these months of ceasefire have lost their headbands and uniforms and have returned to their previous jobs of journalists, doctors and pregnant women. This “Al Jazeera journalist” below has already posted “video” of dozens of body bags of alleged dead Palestinians neatly lined up… in the middle of the night?

Ladies and gentlemen, the IDF has prepared its military strategy, and Gaza has prepared its propaganda. The sun continues to rise in the East.

Well I do like the sound of that.

This is a developing story. But beware of reports coming in that 2 million Gazans have already been killed in multiple hopsital airstrikes in Khan Younis, all of them women and children. Palestinian math is also making a comeback.

If you’re looking for something breathtaking to read tonight, please read this unbelievable Commentary piece about the vulgarity of Western support for Palestinianism:

The sentimentalists are playing a double game: They are dispensing, and attracting, warm feelings and approbation for themselves and their kind, while at the same time providing cover for totalitarians and terrorists. Though some are well-meaning, and genuinely naive, the innocents among them have long ago been outpaced by the calculating cynics. The latter dress up evil in a manner no different from that of the directors of the Nazi-run Theresienstadt labor camp, where the Nazis planted pretty gardens and painted barracks in lively colors to dupe inspectors from the International Red Cross. (Not that the International Red Cross, then or now, has ever needed any assistance in overlooking Jewish suffering.) To be clear, there are many different categories and types of lies about the conflict. The insincere sentimentalism about the Palestinians may not be the worst type, but it is the most insidious because it wraps itself in a phony cloak of decency and compassion that appeals to people’s innate moral narcissism. It infiltrates the psyches of the very people who think of themselves as the most kind, the most sincere, and ostensibly the most peace-loving. They are, in fact, exactly the opposite of these things.

I do have to wonder whether those who socialize in circles with antisemites think their pals are going to wake up one day and stop hating Jews. They will never because they are not good people. They are soulless empty vessels who are lost and insincere and take no accountability for their own lives or the lives of those around them. They’re dishonest. They care about nobody other than themselves.

We are different than them. And so is Israel; the tiny Jewish nation fighting to make the world a much safer place.