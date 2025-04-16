If Miranda Hobbes dies in Season Three of Sex And The City reboot “And Just Like That”, I won’t mind. In fact, I’d be happy. I’d be relieved that the whining, cold, callous, heartless, annoying, ungrateful, judgy, friend-shaming, brunch-ruining, embittered Miranda Hobbes was no longer part of the Fab Four. Nobody ever liked Miranda. Nobody ever wanted to be a Miranda. We all said it always.

(Apart from one girl in the changing rooms in PE once in high school. She said she wanted to be a Miranda, and the silent judgment that pervaded throughout a post-shower mist of half naked sweaty teenage girls after a two hour hockey session meant that she never uttered or even thought about being a Miranda ever again.)

Poor Steve. Steve, the bartender, devoted his heart entirely to Miranda, for reasons I’ve never understood. And she treated him like a bartender that she couldn’t take seriously because she was a highly strung lawyer career woman. But she was still happy to ruin his life for - what - six seasons? That Magda, Miranda’s constantly verbally abused housekeeper and eventual nanny, survived years as (essentially) Miranda’s slave makes her the unsung hero of Sex And The City.

I hate And Just Like That but I hate-watch it. I wrote about that on Blacklisted a few years ago here. And it is my right to hate-watch it as someone who was raised in the late 1990s and early 2000s by four women: Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and (reluctantly) Miranda Hobbes.

I enjoy hate-watching the terrible woke version of a show that was once undeniably fabulous. And I will not have Cynthia Nixon, or Ceasefire Cynthia as she’s been dubbed over the past few years, who plays Miranda Hobbes, ruin that for me. The lesbian actress has taken a blank ahistorical page out of Susan Sarandon’s book of Judenrein, and made Israelophobia her raison d’etre during her - let’s face it - years of dwindling relevance as a “celebrity”.

So I suggest we just kill Miranda off. Can’t she get a Peloton too? (Carrie’s husband Mr Big died having a heart attack on his Peloton at the beginning of the first season).

In a press conference today, promoting the third upcoming season of And Just Like That, here was Nixon; a woman who suffers from the same mental illness that a lot of white women seem to suffer from in 2025, which is a need to make Palestine their entire personality.

You know, it was not until this “shirt” was somehow stitched together that I realized what a putrid combination the Palestine color scheme is. It’s a color scheme that’s giving: famous Nintendo plumbers Mario and Luigi going to a funeral. It also must be noted that Nixon literally looks like Eva Braun here. Her tie skills could use some improvement. Very stiff knot, too bulging. Not perfect enough for her assumed attendance at some Queer Nazi luncheon later on this day.

Oh I didn’t stop at one. (*Adopt Carrie Bradshaw voice*):

Personally I’d be happiest if “and just like that”, the writers of the reboot canned the entire concept of the show, and instead gave Samantha Jones (who is not part of the reboot) her own solo spin-off series in London. Samantha Jones: beloved by all. Miranda Hobbes: claimed by nobody. Miranda had terrible haircuts. Miranda had adult braces. Miranda decided to be a regular serious adult and purchase a house instead of owning a closet bulging with Louboutins. Ew.

But seriously Cynthia, fuck you, you clown. Do you think you and your wife are going to be welcome in the West Bank? Do you really think in Gaza they’re watching re-runs of a show about sex positivity and female empowerment? In Gaza “The Rabbit” is something you’re eating for dinner.

Beyond anything else, did you really think this was the shirt to wear to promote a show whose fashion legacy includes rendering Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo household names, ad making tutus acceptable attire on adult women?

This tweet’s for you, and your fashion crime.