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Kim Van Bruggen's avatar
Kim Van Bruggen
12h

I'm with Dave. You are such a phenomenal music writer. As a non-music person, you draw me in. I always learn so much from you, no matter the topic, but I can feel your love of music ooze out of you when you write about it.

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Dave
12h

Selfishly, I love when you write about music. You’re so good at it. Thanks for this piece. I was fortunate to see her at MSG last month. I wasn’t sure what I expected to see, hear, or feel, but she exceeded everything.

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