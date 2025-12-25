Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Kaplan's avatar
Jennifer Kaplan
2d

We always knew that this would be the horrendous fate of the female hostages. The jihadists proclaimed it on their own recordings on October 7th. My heart breaks for all that is lost. That Gd for Romi’s resilience. She is clear and strong. And thank you for sharing this Eve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lauren M's avatar
Lauren M
2d

Romi, we believe you and all of the other hostages. Eve, we love you and are so glad you speak the truth. Now we need to amplify it all. As a good friend told me: Jews are the appetizer, Christians are the dinner. Eliminate any minority group and society crumbles. We are crumbling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Eve Barlow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture