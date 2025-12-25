Romi, we believe you.

Today, Channel 12 broadcast Romi Gonen’s first major interview following her release from Hamas captivity in Gaza in January. Sitting cross-legged without costume or script or gimmickry, Gonen stares directly across at her interviewer and fights through her darkest memories to tell the world with deep breaths and nightmarish conviction that she was raped by her captors in Gaza.

From as early as the fourth day of her captivity, Gonen was assaulted. She told herself that she was facing life as “a sex slave” and there was nothing she could do to stop it. “He took everything from me,” she says, frankly, plainly.

For the last decade, we saw a movement sink its teeth into daily dialogue to demand that we “believe all women”. Well, where the hell is this movement now? We know where. It’s championing the rapist Jihadists who did this. It’s cosplaying as Gazans, wearing keffiyehs, marching arm and arm in the streets of the West every weekend insisting that intersectional feminism demands a “Free Palestine”. Rather than draw strength from the battles won by real feminists over decades, the new wave insist on self-victimization. They define themselves as oppressed, and waltz into their own perverted fantasy where somehow this wouldn’t happen to them if they wound up in Gaza.

Romi, 25, has spoken out about how she was abused four times, with the third assault involving being held at gun point. She has more courage in her fingernail than the vast majority of the so-called silence breakers of TimesUp and #MeToo put together. Today she speaks the truth to a wall of hostility. Where are the celebrity women speaking “truth to power” for their sister Romi? Gonen speaks the truth despite the knowledge that the world doesn’t want to know about Hamas’s crimes. The world doesn’t want to know about the ideology of Islam that would make the worst moments of Gonen’s life the greatest triumph for the depraved rapists of “Palestine”. Listen to her describe that in her own words. Listen and weep.

Watch the testimony. Go on and kid yourself that you’re an empath who believes in human kindness while you politicize a humanitarian atrocity and continue to support the faux “oppressed”. The people of Gaza are not your brothers and sisters in marginalization. These Jihadists are your future violators. Hamas are a rape cult. Be outraged by Jeffrey Epstein but don’t be selective about rape cults. Hamas deserve your rage and condemnation. What’s the use in campaigning against violence against women and girls if you let Hamas off the hook? Or do Jewish women not count?

Today is Christmas Day, yes. And we are living through history. This morning 115 ISIS suspects were detained in Turkey for attempting to coordinate raids on Christmas and New Years that would have massacred countless innocents. Christmas is the target. Joy is the target. Family values are the target. Women are the target.

Romi Gonen was a target. This Christmas, don’t rest. Think about what you’re willing to fight for, and how. For it is not I who is watching you. It is history. History does not hide the truth. Share Gonen’s testimony far and wide. And say it. Romi, we believe you.

