I’m listening to Chapter Two by Roberta Flack, who died today. The album is 55 years old. “This is a song about a very big strong Black sexy southern Baptist minister,” she begins on ‘Reverend Lee’. This album is like a cool breeze on a spring night. Grounding like the sound of distant twilit traffic from the comfort of the walls of home. Mine are filled with the honeyed soul of a great singer, a great player, who has passed to the next realm, as my muscles sink into a leather couch that’s shaped to Roberta and I tonight.

Earlier this evening I was at my local theater, where a recent acquaintance of mine was performing a reprisal of his brilliant, brave, provocative comedy show “Good Showbiz”. It’s an audience-participation led satirical and very physical show about the history of stereotypical Jewish entertainment, and it relies on the confirmation bias of its audiences to make its point.

Eli Leonard is a unique voice. I don’t want to ruin the show for you. I’ve seen it twice, and I never see anything twice. Life is too short to see things twice. There is no better show about real antisemitism out there right now, and I’m not talking “neo nazism” in Queens. I’m talking every Jewish cliche that exists on display to either the delight or disgust of the audience, depending on their makeup.

Again no spoilers but… Towards the show’s climax, Leonard appears from the wings with a giant prosthetic hooked nose on and plastic horns fixed to his forehead to perform Shylock’s famous monologue in Merchant Of Venice, but the second he hears a laugh from the audience, he retreats to begin the bit from the start. The first time I saw the show, he told me afterwards that it can take him an extraordinary number of attempts to get to the end of the monologue without the audience bursting into laughter. They find the sight of a Jewish man in a hooked nose and horns just too funny. They can’t contain their hysterics.

Leonard is brilliant because he places Jews above their audience, which is where we are, even though they have paid to laugh at us. Whether we should be above our audience or not, that is where we are. We have outlasted. We have outlived. We have outsmarted. Right or wrong, it’s what’s happened. I don’t think anyone is laughing at Eli Leonard’s show in the same way as Jews will laugh at it. It’s different for us. Everything is. And that’s where I’m going here.

It was good to laugh tonight, and it’s not at our own expense if it’s the sole relief we have right now; to laugh at the absurdity of the hatred that has stalked us for so many thousands of years. It’s good to sit alone at home afterwards basking in the soul of a singer whose voice glides across her own piano chords like the instrument was invented for her. We can have both. We can have it all, baby. Why not? While we still can, we must. We must take what’s there.

I promised myself I would write this while listening to this Roberta Flack album so that I could be a little softer, and swift enough to not be here beyond the natural life of the thought that I’m having. This is the thought: soothe the pain that you feel. That collective pain is all I can witness right now. It’s too much.

I have seen the substance of my peers reduce to some kind of feral insanity online in the last week, particularly since the horrors of the Bibas atrocities, and another obscene show by Hamas this past Saturday; one that I’m yet to comment on.

To bring us up to speed, the Hamas demons brought two as-yet unreleased hostages to the ceremony this last Saturday to have them watch on in matching prisoner uniforms in a van, and then turn to camera and beg down the lens for their own release. Hamas forced released hostage Omer Shem Tov to kiss two Hamas militants on the forehead, and smile like he was leaving a summer camp. It has sent every Jew I’ve ever met over the edge. I know because my phone has been ringing off the hook. To experience this collective humiliation by a group of scumbags so beneath the societies we grew up in is something other people don’t understand. I think if they understood it, they would also pick up the phone instead of hanging us up to dry alone.

But we’re alone, and we’ve been over this so many times. The alone bit. You know, I don’t mind being alone. I’m my own best companion; perhaps only now am I realizing that it was a survival technique this whole time. I have always been a free bird in my little tree. Truth be told, I have met too many occasions in which someone wanted to put a glass menagerie over me, and smother my ability to soar, to speak my own mind, to keep the company I keep, to write in the way I write; in the way they fell in love with. Mediocre company for the sake of having mediocre company is for other birds. The second someone tries to tell me who to be, I’ve flown away.

The collective pain. Oy va voy. That’s why Yiddish sounds the way it does, because of weeks like this last week. You feel it. I feel it. It is palpable, and here I am listening to Roberta Flack, asking you all that perhaps we don’t let it get to us so much. Rich, perhaps. Silly, indeed. Unrealistic, potentially. But that’s what they want. They want it to reduce us to wild broken pack animals. But wild broken pack animals is not who we are. We are the birds who find song in the terrible winters of our history. And the songs are filled with minor keys but they are sweet in their melancholy.

Let others play the songs they play. Let the streets continue the way they always do. That is the way it always goes for us. We are still in the world and we must wield it. We must find the sky and the sun. We must remember the music. We must contain the laughter after a good joke, even if we are the butt of it. If we don’t, our hearts will harden. There’ll be nothing left worth the fight.

Roberta is almost done here on a Monday night, through the warm speakers. She’s singing for me about an impossible dream. An impossible dream I will leave you with.

To dream the impossible dream

To fight the unbeatable foe

And to bear with unbearable sorrow

To run where the brave dare not go And to right the unrightable wrong

To love pure and chaste from afar

And to try when your arms are too weary

To reach the unreachable star This is my quest, to follow that star

No matter how hopeless, no matter how far

And to fight for the right, without question or pause

To be willing to march into Hell for a heavenly cause And I know if I'll only be true

To this glorious quest

That my heart will lie peaceful and calm

When I'm laid to my rest And the world will be better for this

One man scorned and covered with scars

Still strove with his last ounce of courage

To dream the impossible dream

And to reach, try and reach

The unreachable star

Goodnight old girl.