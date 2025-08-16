It is not a turning of the tide. No. But there are ripples in the ocean.

The first time I went to Re’im, the site of the Nova music festival, I froze at the edge of the open area where the main stage of the dance party had been, and I looked to my right. The day was growing old, and the sun was getting ready to set, and rays of light were dappled through a forest of tall and tight trees. I stared into that forest, and I was unsettled. I could not explain it. It reminded me of the Holocaust, of pictures of starved Jews marching through woods. But there was also just a quiet haunted energy to the forest. I considered what my options would have been for escape. I looked to the woods on my right, and to the open road and the exposed fields out in front of me. Gaza was behind me. Every time I heard a boom, my heart stopped.

A year ago, last September, I went to Sheryl Sandberg’s screening of the documentary she spearheaded Screams Before Silence, which specifically addresses the sexual violence as a weapon of war by Hamas, both on October 7, and afterwards in the mistreatment and abuse of hostages in Gaza. I wrote about that evening here. On the far left of this photo is a personal hero and a friend, Dr Cochav Elkayam-Levi, who responded instantaneously to October 7 by immediately beginning the arduous, horrifying work of archiving every piece of evidence for the atrocities committed by Hamas during the massacre. She initiated the Civil Commission on October 7 Crimes by Hamas against Women and Children, in Israel.

The one-hour documentary, linked below, is essential viewing, but I guarantee it has only been seen by those of us who already believe the allegations that Hamas used sexual violence as a weapon of war on October 7. In it, I learned about that forest I stared into that day in Re’im. In that forest, young women were abused in unimaginably horrific ways. Their bodies were found bound and tied to trees, stripped. I will refrain from printing details I have printed before about the state of the bodies, the entry points of the gunshot wounds, the kinds of weapons they were brutalized with. Be a witness to our pain. Watch this documentary.

Last month came the publication of the Dinah Project. I covered this here, and extensively on Instagram and Twitter. The Dinah Project, with ambassadors including Gal Gadot and Noa Tishby, was the most up-to-date and compelling documentation of sexual crimes as a weapon of war by Hamas yet. For almost two years, Israeli and Jewish woman have made it our mission to provide a vaccination against the betrayal we experienced by the so-called feminists of the West when every women’s organization and self-proclaimed women’s rights advocate not only ignored the atrocities suffered by Israeli women and children, they actively sought to deny them.

The beginning of an inoculation against that betrayal began yesterday, almost two whole years after the massacre. Yesterday, the United Nations (and I maintain judgment on the circus that the UN has become), finally produced a report on conflict-related sexual crimes that listed Hamas on its blacklist. This is the first time this has happened since October 7, a move that Carol Ann Schwartz, the national president of Hadassah, says is “long overdue”. Personally, I have harsher words for it. I’d say it’s a form of collective mental torture to have delayed it so long. Schwartz’s full response:

“Nearly 700 days since October 7, 2023, this action to hold Hamas accountable for systematically weaponizing sexual violence is long overdue. This is just the first step. The United Nations must vigorously pursue justice and advance measures to hold Hamas accountable for crimes against humanity. Failure to act will only further embolden violent extremists across the world to perpetrate these heinous acts.”

This acknowledgment means that these crimes and Hamas' role in committing them can no longer be denied. It is a critical step toward justice and accountability; the next step is to begin prosecution for the crimes. To any voices continuing to deny the allegations (*cough* Australia’s leading feminist *cough*), you are participating in clear rape denial. “Another Zionazi lie?” is it, Clem? To any feminist continuing to ignore the UN’s inclusion, you are sending a very overt message that you deny the humanity of Jews. We are not the racists, you are. When did the feminists become the DARVO merchants? Fuck them. I am exceedingly proud of the Israeli women I know in the space who never relented in their pursuit of mere recognition here. You are true Wonder Women.

Women's organizations around the world still remain completely silent about the fact that Jewish women were tied to trees, gagged, tortured and raped before being executed or burned alive. They sat there silently as social media campaigns spread the exact same disgusting denial rhetoric across TikTok, Instagram and X, that they cry they care about so much. The type of denial rhetoric that serves as a second rape:

“It’s a hoax by the Israeli government.”

“The IDF are the ones doing the raping.”

“Those Israeli women deserved it.”

The word cruelty is not enough for the unprecedented astro-turfing from antisemitic trolls online, boosted by bots from Russia, Iran and China. The subject of whether or not to support Israeli women over Gazan women was a debate among the feminists. The feminists debated which women to prioritize! Thereby proving that actually not all women are believed. The hypocrisy is boundless, and it is self-destructive.

There has never been such a group of women as Israeli women who were assaulted on a live broadcast to the world by a terrorist organization and were met with such widespread derision. They were discredited while being paraded in public, naked, deformed, and murdered. All of us who bore witness and spoke up were mauled, harassed and verbally defiled, with the aim to completely silence us. To not fight this will not just harm Jews, it will harm all future victims of sexual violence in war. But our sisters will not be the sacrificial lambs in your pursuit of basic human decency.

The escalation of global Jew hatred continues at pace. A Guatemalan Holocaust museum was vandalized with spray paint: “Viva Gaza”. It is the only Holocaust museum in all of Central America. Vandalizing a Holocaust museum is not a political statement. It is plainly and simply an act of hatred. More profiles have been written this week on the fear experienced by London’s Jewish community, who feel increasingly as though they are being driven out of their homes.

In American pop culture, SNL comedian Bowen Yang and sometime guest Matt Rogers gave an interview in defense of their friend, Jewish performer, Ben Platt, an antizionist who was criminally mistaken for a Zionist. Yang said: “The reasons he was I guess, like, ‘away’ or ‘down’ or narrativized in a certain fashion were bullshit. It’s like, I mean, the Zionism shit? No.” The tone is unbelievable. “The Zionism shit?” It's disturbing how Zionism - simply the Jewish right to self-determine - has been repurposed as a crime against humanity. The reveal is that Jewish survival itself has been rebranded as a crime against humanity. Jewish survival is racist according to the anti-Jewish “anti racists”. Actually that makes sense.

Although, the air feels suffocated by the poisonous gas of Jew hatred, real heroes are standing out more than ever. Heroes like the Department of Justice’s Leo Terrell, Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the US, who shared my video address about Madonna, Bono and the cowardice of those throwing the Jews under the bus on Wednesday. This is an extremely frightening moment for Jews, but we cannot afford to overlook the courage and integrity of those who stand with us. Thank you, Sir.

To those of you who deny the Jews a minimal understanding for our support for elements of this Administration, you have exposed yourselves as people who also don’t see our humanity. Look at yourselves, racists.

Dr Elkayam-Levi committed herself in total to documenting the atrocities of October 7. She released this statement yesterday on the UN’s recognition of Hamas’s sexual violence:

“From now on, these crimes can no longer be ignored or denied. The UN’s official recognition of these sexual crimes is the result of months of struggle: advocating and presenting findings so that the world would acknowledge the truth. This is an important development. The time has come. We fought in every way, and I wish the path to recognition wouldn’t have been so painful, taking almost two years. This milestone was made possible by long strategic work led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel’s UN delegation, the Special Committee at the National Security Council headed by Ms. Michal Yaniv, and the tireless collaboration with UN Special Representative Pramila Patten, alongside the efforts of individuals such as First Lady Michal Herzog, Sheryl Sandberg, and many others in Israel and around the world who refused to stay silent.



We must remember- this is only the beginning. The next step is the prosecution of these crimes. Institutions and organizations worldwide will have to confront this reality, recognize the crimes, and each in their own way work toward holding accountable not only those who committed them, but also those who sent them and those who spread the sexual abuse gleefully for the world to see.”

You know I was thinking about how all these social media narcs want instant gratification and have sought it through uplifting voices and disinformation online to get it, with absolutely zero concern for the real lives impacted on either side of this conflict. The truth takes time. But the truth never fails. We have been accused of all the things that our enemies are guilty of, and in time that will reveal itself.

One such face of Hamas, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, will regret making these public addresses once history has dealt with her lies. And her supporters in typical cowardly fashion will scurry to clean up all evidence of having ever lauded her. But we know who helped boost her enthusiasm for violence and death.

A political force? A democratically elected party? Since 2005? Francesca, what are you smoking?

The chickens are coming to roost. A whistleblower - an international aid worker – now alleges misconduct by the United Nations in Gaza. The first to come forward. He/she will not be the last. You wonder if this is related to the UN’s sudden need to recognize the rapists Hamas…

So the UN refused the assistance of the IDF. As stated time and again, they are not just ineffective and latent, they are complicit.

After October 7, my goal was unchanged but it became more urgent than ever. I needed to build the biggest audience possible to spread the message as widely as one person can. This has been by far and away, the most exposing, costly and traumatic experience of my 38 years, but I do not regret it for one moment, because I believe that justice will be served and that the truth will be heard. Not only heard, but acknowledged, and accepted. I believe that all those who sought to hide the truth, or to distort it, will be disgraced. But above all, I believe the victims and survivors of October 7 will have the one thing they deserve above all else: dignity.

Dignity. We Jews have been robbed of it in our entirety. No matter how much grace we have shown to the world, our kindness has been repaid with shocking demonization. A tale as old as time.

In one piece of good news, Gal Gadot is at the Shaharut Six Senses, which has been at the very tippy top of my bucket list for three years. Gal, thank you for your advocacy, bravery and integrity. But hook a sister up, yeh?

Shabbat shalom all.