Blacklisted

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EJV's avatar
EJV
20h

As always a very important and well written piece. Eve, wanted to make you aware of this new report that came out today if didn’t see it. Kinocide:Uncovering the

Weaponization of Families

on October 7, 2023 https://www.civilc.org/_files/ugd/aab121_00115134734b4e8ea6d91de6ad08132c.pdf

Thanks for everything you do and for being a fearless Maccabee. Shabbat Shalom. Am Yisrael Chai.💪🎗️🇮🇱

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
20h

“(*cough* Australia’s leading feminist *cough*)”

Ah, yes, Clementine Ford, as pathological and sociopathic a Jew-hater as there is in the world. Hamas has nothing on her……..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eve Barlow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture