Blacklisted

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Suzanne Reny's avatar
Suzanne Reny
11h

There are so many despicably evil people out there spouting their uncontested bile behind fake names and avatars. Just know that many of us are standing right beside you, maybe not physically, but morally and emotionally. We are ready to defend you. Should we descend on Reddit and start denouncing the haters? Or should we simply ignore them? It's a hard choice. Is it really worth sinking to their level? Or should we take them on?

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Terry Quist's avatar
Terry Quist
12h

My "like" of course is acknowledgement and not approval.

How chilling and horrid!

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