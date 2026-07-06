My chest feels like it’s squeezing a tennis ball after I made a chilling discovery yesterday. I woke up on Sunday morning to a tweet directed at me by a female silly-named account with a stupid avatar. I wake up to hate tweets all the time but this one was different. The tweet contained a staggering accusation of stalking against me. Which is ironic because I am - and have been - stalked by hundreds if not thousands of real accounts online for at least the last four to five years.

I am a writer, and I have elected not to write about this framing for years. Not because I am afraid of the stalkers. But because I don’t want to draw attention to the matter. I want to protect the privacy of other people in my life, past and present. But how do I protect others’ privacy while also safeguarding my own security, and frankly my own life? I don’t know. It’s becoming harder. Writing is how I process things. There is nothing illegal or boundary-breaking about that. I just don’t feel I can write about what I’ve endured in any sort of detail.

In fact, I’ve been thinking a lot this past week about privacy. I was raised to value it. It’s classier to keep some things to yourself. When people ask me about matters that should remain private, I shut it down and walk away. I recently stormed off a podcast set, and tried to explain why I felt that questions about areas of my life I choose not to talk about are violating, even though I’m a public figure. Thankfully in the end my wishes were respected. The circus isn’t worth it to me. People don’t need to know your business. It’s destructive. Keeping such matters sacred is the road to peace.

Unless of course that protection becomes the thing that bothers a bunch of online forum users who are driven mad by your existence and your refusal to pander to their hunger for access. That’s when they seek revenge, and set about destroying your life.

I shared a video by writer and British TV presenter Liz Fraser on my Instagram feed the other day about how distortion takes over reality when your online abusers push false narratives enough to completely undo the impression of you to people who were once a part of your own world. This is not unique to me. Many people privately describe losing their friends and family over the ceaseless postings of strangers online. When I shared Liz’s video, I received the following private message that I now re-share with permission from an Instagram follower who used to dislike me.

She wrote:

“Once I started listening TO you and not reading ABOUT you, I realized people lied and were not portraying you correctly. If I hadn’t been curious and willing to do so I would probably be one of the online people who disliked you for no reason other than that people were obsessed with hating you.”

This is not the first time I have heard this. In fact, I hear it often. I am a loud voice in the world. I speak on controversial topics. I expect to incur some backlash. But what I’m about to tell you is not regular backlash. I have been stalked by multiple accounts every day for almost half a decade and those accounts have built a false narrative about me, and I have not addressed it out of a desire to protect others’ privacy, and my own dignity. But let me clear the air: I am not who the internet says I am.

I am my words, not their gossip.

The amount of people in my life who have received contact from strangers is staggering. Spreading lies about real people is not a matter of free speech. This well of poison is not and should not be protected by the First Amendment.

So the reason I feel unwell is because I got into a deep conversation with this generous Instagram user in my DMs who told me that the main culprit in all of my stalking is Reddit. Lo and behold, within ten to twenty minutes, I was crying in horror at what I found. I am still nauseous. It is a cesspit. Every lie I have ever had echoed back to me about myself was there. Every libelous insult. Every defamatory claim. Everything was there, organized together, by groups of real people hiding behind childish names and weird avatars. Notably women. Their obsession with hating me and avenging whatever they perceive to be my “crime” has become its own monster. And let me say: it has ruined my life. That’s not to give them power. It’s just a fact. The psychological harm is hard to quantify. The destruction to my social life and intimate world. The devastation to my work. The invasions of privacy. Women are using a website renowned for facilitating the notorious celebrity revenge porn leaks of the 2010s to continue the harm and harassment of female public figures.

So last night in my disgust and fear, I made a video. Watch.

I recently I have started talking about online stalking and the experiences I’ve been having for the last four and a half years because there’s strength in numbers. I connected to some other women who have experienced the exact same thing. Frankly, I was afraid to speak about it for a really long time, and not because I’m afraid of the people doing it, but because I was afraid of drawing attention to something so awful. I did not want to draw attention to it. I wanted to protect the little privacy I have left in my life, and more importantly, I was prioritizing the privacy of others. I’ve started speaking about this, and today somebody suggested to me that one of the places that I may not have considered that has contributed so much to my stalking is Reddit. I don’t really know anything about Reddit. I went on there once when someone alerted me to the fact that there was a thread on Reddit about where I do my grocery shopping. It was an accurate thread. I have since left that neighborhood, so I don’t know how accurate it is anymore. However, I do have some physical stalkers, so I’m sure it will be updated in a matter of time – and they all come from this community. Everything seems to be connected to this. I have gauged the interest for the last four years or so, of thousands of people who are fixated and obsessed with me and continue to be so. They will not give up on it at all. So I went on Reddit, and I could only spend 20 minutes there before I felt like I was going to throw up. I still feel sick from what I saw. These are real people hiding behind fake names and weird avatars. Some of them claim that they know me, and they claim that they can speak to the fact that I am the worst person alive. Cool! Way to spend your free time, whoever you are. Some of them are in possession of very private details that they have then distorted and created conspiracy theory out of some of them are obsessed with things that are none of their business and surmising about those things. It’s a treasure trove of disgusting hell and a well of poison, and unfortunately it’s taken me till now to find it and find the place where all of the organization and coordination has been happening, but I found it now. I don’t know who any of you people are, but maybe I can try and find out. It has had a cataclysmic effect on my life – I don’t want to say that to give them any power. Doesn’t matter what I say anyway, they’re going to continue. That’s actually true. They’re going to continue. I have not given them any oxygen this entire time, and they have spent four years doing this, so this has had a ruinous effect on many aspects of my life. Reddit should not exist. I know I’m a public figure, but that does not give permission to obsess. It does not give permission to stalk, to abuse. This is not gossip. This is abuse. This is prying into the privacy of public advocates’ lives during points of high stress. It doesn’t actually matter the context of what people are going through. It doesn’t matter. This is not free speech. This is hell. Mining people’s private lives, contorting conspiracy about who they are and what they’re capable of, and what they’ve done. I have received echoes of all of these lies for years, and I didn’t know where any of it was coming from. And now I’ve discovered it’s all on Reddit, and it’s all been coordinated there. And what I’ve also been told about Reddit is that there are subreddits, and then there are people who take themselves off into private Discord groups that are entry only, so I don’t know how deep this stuff goes. Anyway, this shouldn’t exist. It’s catastrophic. It leads to a lifetime of psychological harm, and I really think it’s important to speak about it, because I think more people are experiencing this than maybe are letting on. If we don’t speak up about it they win. They win everything.

I thought Reddit was something people looked at when they were googling their own medical ailments. No. What is happening on there is assault and it creates incitement to worse behaviors, including physical stalkers, of which I have three that I’m aware of. Up to 80% of stalking victims report being targeted through technology or digital means. Young women and those in the public eye face a disproportionately higher risk of technology-facilitated violence.

Turns out misogyny is still the strongest unifier on the planet. Fascist, socialist, leftist, right-wing, centrist, you name it. Hating women, stalking women, obsessing over women never loses its luster. Especially when it’s other women doing it.

The amount of successful women in my DMs right now who have experienced the same sort of stalking, abuse and harassment framed as “online gossip” is beyond. Dr Jessica Taylor posted on Instagram this morning: “You’re probably helping a stalker right now to collapse the life of their victim and you don’t even realize it yet. Believing everything someone has said about them… Beginning to hate someone you have never met - based on the narrative of their stalker.”

The advice I have always received is not to feed the trolls. And largely I have abided by that, but it hasn’t worked frankly. They don’t stop. My actions have always spoken louder than any number of trolls’ words. I seek to remind people to think of my actions when they consider me, and not the slander of strangers online.

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