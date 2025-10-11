Our people are killing themselves, and I wonder why not enough people care. Humanity has become a coat worn by wolves. Ghosts of people we once knew have sacrificed us in favor of nothing. A cult of nothing. All that matters is a sense of belonging no matter how deranged the cause.

Roei Shalev survived the Nova festival. The love of his life died beneath his body as he sheltered her when Hamas opened fire on them both. He took bullets and survived. She did not. His mother committed suicide weeks after the massacre. He followed suit yesterday, on World Mental Health Day, no less; another charade for the sheep who use such matters as their own personal vanity project.

In Roei’s own words:

Roei Shalev, 29 years old, Nova Music Festival survivor. Before October 7th, I lived a life filled with love and purpose alongside my partner, Mapal. We worked together in a chef restaurant, and I also managed our family bakery. But on October 7th, everything changed. Mapal, our best friend Hilly, and I arrived to the Nova Festival filled with joy and excitement, ready to dance and celebrate. Little did we know, our joy would soon turn into a nightmare. At 6:29 PM, the sound of rocket fire shattered our evening. Instinctively, I grabbed the girls and attempted to flee, but chaos ensued. Bullets whizzed past us, grenades exploded nearby, and terror engulfed us from all directions. Realizing we were in grave danger; I urged the girls to hide under a nearby car while I joined them in hiding. The terrorists recognized us They got closer to us And they shot the three of us. One bullet in each one of us. For seven agonizing hours, we remained concealed, the girls lying lifeless beside me. I prayed fervently for our safety, hoping against all odds that help would arrive. Finally, after what felt like an eternity, the army rescued me. A week later, my beloved and dear mother can’t contain the pain and losses of October 7 and committed suicide. In just one week, I lost three of the most important women to me in the world. That day was the darkest I’ve ever known. In the months that followed, I struggled to cope. Flashbacks and anxiety consumed me, and sleep became a distant memory. Yet, through therapy and the unwavering support of others, I found the strength to share my story. I opened up on social media, laying bare the rawest details of my trauma. The response was overwhelming. Messages poured in from people who found solace and inspiration in my journey. Their words gave me purpose, a reason to keep fighting. Today, I stand here uncertain of what the future holds, but one thing is clear: I must honor the memory of the three extraordinary girls who were taken from us too soon. I renamed my bakery “Mapal (Waterfall) Cafe” in tribute to my one and only love. We organized a commemorative basketball game, a testament to their vibrant spirits As also we organized a Marathon for Hilly. But my mission doesn’t end there. I’m determined to help rebuild our community, to offer hope and support to those whose lives have been shattered by similar tragedies. And so, I humbly ask for your assistance. Together, we can make a difference. Whether through donations or spreading awareness, every act of kindness matters. I also need to finance my journey tell my story. Accommodation, flights, food I haven’t been working since October 7th. And he doesn’t get a salary from anywhere. And amidst the pain and sorrow, I hold onto one truth: we will dance again. With your help, we’ll reclaim the joy that was stolen from us and build a brighter future for all. Thank you ❤️

Roei is no longer with us. He left a message of goodbye on Instagram.

“Never in my life have I felt such pain and suffering — deep, burning, eating me from within. I just want this suffering to end. I’m alive — but inside, I’m already dead.”

We failed him. We haven’t done enough. We must do more for our Jewish brothers and sisters. And it’s not all on the Jewish people. Not even slightly. What is it going to take to rebuild the wall that was breached on October 7? Not just the fences of the Gaza envelope, but the vault in which we promised we’d banished the hatred of the Jews within. How do we fortify that wall again, before it is too late?

Can you imagine how brutal and cold the world outside is for people who survived the October 7 massacre? We all feel it. They are contending with personal demons, exacerbated by what we are all subjected to: a world hate campaign unlike anything we have ever seen. A perfectly evil playbook, with one goal. Denying the crimes of October 7 to erase the history of the Holocaust by transferring it to Gaza.

Jews are not allowed to be the victims of the biggest massacre since the camps. We have all learned that if the Holocaust were to happen again, people we loved would do nothing. They’d team up with Nazis, and forget us. They’d rewrite their history with us. They’d make themselves the victims of us. They’d do everything they can to distance themselves. Outcasts of society who were indoctrinated during a time of vulnerability. They found a fake common oneness with the Palestinian underdogs - who are anything but. Lost souls in exile with weak wills, uncertain identities, and their own trauma have been encouraged to hate us. They bit the hand that fed them, and they were told it was righteous. They showed no remorse or care for what we have endured for two years. In fact, dare I say they seemed to enjoy it. This is the exact behavior that led to the Holocaust. A Satanic possession of everyday people.

If rebuilding the wall matters to you, I’m urging you to call it out in your own families, in your own friend circles. I am demanding you hold people accountable for their actions. Your brothers, your sisters, your parents, your children. Demand they take responsibility. Because this irresponsibility is boundless and fomenting the most destructive hatred on earth. This is the most staggering disinformation campaign we have ever witnessed with an unparalleled global reach, and it is on full display this week. As Hamas, Israel, America and the Arab nations agreed to a ceasefire, the warmongers of the West continue to march for terrorists. It is beyond denial now. The playbook is unfolding perfectly as Gazans take selfies with fat bellies, gold watches and new iPhones claiming to be “survivors of the Holocaust”. Viral tweets are circulating that more people died in Gaza than in the Nazi concentration camps. May I remind you that 63% of adults aged 18-39 in America don’t know that six million Jews were murdered in the Holocaust; 11% believe Jews caused it and 10% believe it was a myth. They are primed to digest this desecration of history.

But – and this is the most distressing part – even people who have learned about the Holocaust, who have walked the halls of Holocaust museums by our sides, are participating in the performance; continuing to believe that all they are doing is fighting for the “rights” of Palestinians. Have they asked the Palestinians if they want rights? Sharia Law doesn’t provide many.

In all of my years of advocating for women against male violence, I am bamboozled as to how people who claim to know what it’s like to be globally gaslit or DARVO’d in the face of surviving their own abuse could not see, understand, and acknowledge what the world has done to Jewish people for two years. Our October 7 survivors are taking their own lives because the world is victim blaming. They’re isolated. They’ve been told they deserved it. The same people who we have helped against this same abuse have contributed to lying about and abusing us. I tear my hair out trying to understand how and why. Have the abused become the abusers? Heaven forbid.

People are so aggrieved with what has been done to them that they have decided to do what the worst people have always done: blame the Jews, become the Nazis, side with Hamas. They’re willing to self-sacrifice completely for the sake of what? They do heinous things to people who have shown them nothing but kindness to impress whom? Are they that desperate to be part of something that they’ve become racist? Is the pain of being alive that unbearable that they made the choice to befriend terrorist supporters? They spent these years ignoring their own Jewish allies, pretending we never existed to what end? Is that how much they despise their reflection? Is that how limp they are? Which year of the 1930s are we in right now?

Since the dawn of Christianity, the world has lied and obsessed about Jews whenever society is suffering. For 2,000 years we are the scapegoat. Every time, it’s proven that the Jews were lied about and that we were good. In 1964, an identity was established for certain Arabs who called themselves “Palestinians”. They’re the latest group to define themselves adversus judaeos - against the Jews; a theology that has been recuperated throughout history, including by the Nazis. Palestinians define themselves against Jews. From the river to the sea. Thank you to all the non-Jews who did not fall for the reprisal of the most destructive hostility the world has known. A resentment of Jews turns a society demonic. Crazed. Kind of how it looks right now.

The Holocaust murdered one-third of the Jews alive. There are 300 million Arabs alive today worldwide. What percentage of them died in Gaza? The truth is Israel lost the PR war but on the ground it succeeded in crushing Hezbollah in Lebanon, removing the Assad regime in Syria, and neutralizing Iran’s air defenses and nuclear program. In Yemen, the Houthis have been thwarted. As for Hamas, their command chain is dead, and on paper they have agreed to disarm and deradicalize. The enemy within has been uncovered inside the UN, the NGOs and the Western governments. The only reason Hamas won the PR war is because they lie, and they love killing their own to drum up sympathy. If that’s winning, then I’d rather be the loser.

Here is an image of the people of Gaza returning home after the war, as the IDF always intended:

Clearly the people of Gaza did not receive any GLP-1s in their humanitarian aid packages. You’d think with their strategy to “fatten up” Israeli hostages in the days before they’re released, they would correspond with jumping on a treadmill and cutting down on the carbs, but they don’t need to care. After all, a society based on lies will continue to get away with the lies when the Westerners advocating for them are still marching for a ceasefire after one has already been signed and is in place.

Notice they can’t even spell military. Two Ls. Ceasefire but with milllllllitary intervention. You what? “One State Palestine Bloc”… Didn’t Keir Starmer study history? Why are these going ahead? In America, 41% of people under the age of 25 did not want the hostages to be released. The wall must be rebuilt. We cannot do it alone. Intervene in your own intimate circles. Kill this disease.

Credibility dies when you spend two years chasing Jews out of public spaces and coercing friends and family to betray us. That is the work of Hamas. For two years we have been fighting a war we never started and advocating every day for our family to come home, while these morally contemptible assholes have bent over backwards to cancel us, tear our lives apart, ruin our relationships and our careers, and annihilate us. Next week, once our family are home, the gloves are off.

As for the New York Times, if you’re still subscribed you’ve learned nothing.

For two years, self-identified antizionists took over the streets and the airwaves, shrieking about famine, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and occupation. None of it happened. What they said was not a mistake. It was malicious. They libeled the Jewish people, so that the war would not end. They never wanted a return. They never wanted a lasting peace. They’re antizionists after all. They define themselves against the Jewish homeland. Israel and the Jewish people are owed an apology, not just for the PTSD we all carry but for the physical threat that looms through the West. It is not a Jewish task. Nor is it a Jewish problem. It is a problem for the non-Jewish world.

If you would like to make a donation to the Nova survivors, I recommend the charity SafeHeart. In memory of Roei. May his memory be a revolution. To rebuild the wall.

Please subscribe to Substack for $10/month or $100/year.